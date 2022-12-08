Winter sports kicked off at the end of November, with some pre-league play on the basketball court and seasons starting in earnest for swimming and wrestling over the past week-plus.
For Aspen High, the return of winter brings a title defense season for boys basketball and the return to the varsity level for girls basketball, not to mention the Skiers’ namesake sport on the slopes in January.
The hockey season was set to begin in Glenwood Springs on Dec. 2, but defending state champion Cheyenne Mountain canceled both games last weekend. The Demons come into the year representing the entire valley after Aspen stepped away from its varsity program in the fall. The Demons host Air Academy (0-3) on Friday to start their season.
Following are notes from the first week-plus of winter preps competition.
Girls basketball
Glenwood Springs got out of the gate hot, with two wins to start the season. The Demons opened in Rifle on Nov. 29, routing the Bears 65-24. They scored at least 15 points in each quarter and were led by Tori Taylor’s 20 points on 10 field goals. Seniors Joslyn Spires and Mattea Enewold each broke into double digits on the scoresheet as well. Defensively, they held Rifle to no more than eight points a quarter, leaping out to a commanding 31-12 lead by the half.
On Saturday, Glenwood hosted Chatfield and completed a second-half comeback. After scoring only eight points in each of the first two quarters, the Demons trailed by nine points entering halftime. Coming out of the break, they closed the score to 35-34 in favor of the visiting Chargers. Glenwood posted 19 points in the fourth quarter to complete the 53-46 win.
Other local teams weren’t as fortunate in the opening days of the season, with Aspen, Basalt and Roaring Fork collectively going 0-5.
The Rams went 0-2 in their home Brenda Patch Tournament, falling 42-27 to the same Rifle Bears on Friday and 30-27 to Steamboat Springs on Saturday. Individual player stats were not readily available in MaxPreps.
Aspen’s return to varsity showed the program is still in a rebuilding phase, as the roster features a majority of underclassmen and no seniors. In their first game, the Skiers fell 49-12 to Rifle then 47-4 to Palisade, both in Carbondale.
Basalt fell in its home opener on Dec. 1, 29-16 to Eagle Valley. Player stats were not readily available in MaxPreps.
Boys basketball
Aspen showed its program is still a threat despite graduating virtually their entire varsity roster from their undefeated state championship run last year. The Skiers collected consecutive wins No. 28 and 29 in their first two games of the season in the Brenda Patch Tournament against smaller, rural schools.
On Friday, they toppled West Grand out of Kremmling 80-15, reaching a scoring total that last year’s team only achieved twice. They were led in scoring by sophomores Edgar Garcia, who poured in 16 points, and Tommy Franceschi, who scored 13. Seven other players each scored at least six, showcasing a rounded attack.
They followed it up with a 68-23 win against Hayden, limiting the Tigers to single digits in each quarter. Individual statistics were not immediately available for the Skiers.
Glenwood Springs got on the court often, going .500 through a four-game road trip. The Demons topped Rifle 63-40 on the road on Nov. 29, fell at D’Evelyn in Denver 53-42 on Dec. 1, beat Golden 42-39 on Friday and fell against Lewis-Palmer — played at D’Evelyn — 68-43 on Saturday.
Roaring Fork went 1-1 in its home tournament, falling in a 51-49 heartbreaker to Plateau Valley on Friday and besting West Grand 62-7 on Saturday.
In the loss, Roaring Fork led 48-43 with just over two minutes left to play before the Cowboys sank a pair of free throws and a three-pointer. Plateau Valley went ahead after a frontcourt foul led to two more free-throw attempts, with one made.
Seniors River Byrne scored 20 points and Eddie Hernandez scored 10 in the loss. In the victory over West Grand, both netted 12 points behind junior Noel Richardson’s 13.
Basalt dropped two contests against 5A competition to start the year: 59-57 against Eagle Valley at home on Dec. 1 and 77-52 against Palisade at Grand Junction Central on Saturday. The Longhorns led the Devils 49-39 entering the fourth quarter, but were outscored 20-8 in the final frame to draw the loss. Sophomores Hayes Gatlin scored 19 on the strength of five three-pointers and Elias Schendler scored 16.
The duo led the team in scoring again against Palisade, with Schendler scoring 17 and Gatlin scoring 16.
Swimming
Glenwood Springs took the top spot in their first two meets of the season, a home meet on Friday and the Southwest Conference Relay Meet in Grand Junction on Saturday.
At home, the Demons took six individual events — two each by Anna Thornton, Adelyn Newton and Bennett Jones — and the 200-meter medley and 400 free relays. As a group they scored 321 points, 83 ahead of second-place Durango in the seven-team event.
Jones won the 200 individual medley with 12 seconds to spare over second place and the 500 free 34 seconds ahead of the pack. Thornton took the 50 free by .2 seconds and the 100 fly by just over six seconds. Newton claimed the 100 free by .17 seconds and the 100 breast by 6.51 seconds.
In Grand Junction, the Demons placed two teams in the top three in the 200 free relay, also winning the 400 free relay. Diver Taylor O’Neil finished fourth. The Demons scored 646 points to win the event, ahead of Grand Junction, who scored 514.
Aspen competed in both events, finishing fifth in Glenwood Springs and seventh in Grand Junction. In Glenwood, Natalie Wesner took third place in the 50 free and in the 100 breast and the team finished third in the 200 free. The 200 medley team finished fourth, as did Sara Michelin in the 500 free and Ava Cherry in the 100 breast.
The Skiers’ 200 medley relay team set the highwater mark in Grand Junction, finishing fifth.
Wrestling
Glenwood Springs and Basalt started their mats seasons at a triangular meet at Coal Ridge on Nov. 30, with the Longhorns toppling the Demons 51-27, which also fell to Coal Ridge 39-27. Basalt tallied four victories by fall over Glenwood, and also claimed four six-point wins via forfeit. Glenwood tallied three pins in the 132-, 138- and 144-pound weight classes.
The Longhorns went 3-4 in duals on Friday and Saturday, swept by Alamosa and Salida in the Salida Triangular before going 3-2 in Saturday’s Buena Vista Demons Duals, besting Bennett, Salida and West Grand.
Senior Jose Munoz started the year 8-0 with five falls and three opponent forfeits in the 285-pound class entering Wednesday’s home meet, which did not have results as of deadline. Junior Dayton Schenk entered with a 6-1 record with two falls and four opponent forfeits between the 190 and 215 classes.