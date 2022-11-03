Regional bracket day came on Monday for volleyball, with three local teams advancing into the playoffs.
Aspen snuck in as the No. 33 seed in 3A following their 10-10 season. The Skiers will travel to the No. 4 regional at Faith Christian, also featuring No. 21 Bennett.
Roaring Fork slots in at No. 26 in 3A, hosted by Resurrection Christian, ranked No. 11 in the tournament. The Rams also will face No. 14 The Vanguard School. Roaring Fork went 14-9 overall, finishing third in league play.
Neither the Skiers nor Rams played their regional opponents in the regular season, though Aspen faced Roaring Fork opponent Vanguard on Sept. 10, falling 2-0 in a tournament. The Skiers swept the Rams in two games this season.
In 4A, Glenwood Springs represents the top-ranked team in the valley, slotting in at No. 22. The Demons will travel to Windsor, ranked No. 3, along with No. 34 Riverdale Ridge. They went 15-8 on the season.
All three local representatives will compete on Saturday, with the top team out of each regional advancing to the state playoffs.
Football
Basalt completed its undefeated season on Thursday at Aspen in a 49-14 rout in the inaugural Battle of the Frying Pan. The Longhorns scored six of their seven touchdowns on the ground, led by senior Cooper Crawford’s three TDs on 213 rushing yards. The victory brought Basalt to 9-0 on the year with a 5-0 league record and championship.
For their efforts, the Longhorns took the No. 7 seed in playoff bracketing — sliding in the final rankings despite their win. 2A’s only other undefeated team, Delta, ranked No. 1 in the playoff seeding. They’ll host No. 10 Woodland Park at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Aspen finished its season at 2-7 with a 1-4 league record.
Roaring Fork held senior night on Friday, but fell to North Fork 42-21. Junior Max Bollock scored two rushing touchdowns and freshman Zack Bollock scored the third, all on the ground. The Rams finished with a 2-7 record with a 1-5 mark in 1A League 1.
Glenwood Springs closed out its home schedule with a 20-6 win over Eagle Valley on Friday, with one more game remaining on the schedule. The Demons topped the Devils 20-6, with no individual statistics in MaxPreps.
Glenwood moved to 5-4 on the season and returned to .500 at 2-2 in league play, placing them in fourth for the time being. With one game left to play, the Demons sit on the playoff bubble, ranked 15th in the Coorado High School Activities Association seeding index. The top 16 teams make the playoffs.
The Demons travel to Palisade on Friday in their last chance to impress the playoff algorithms, where they’ll play the 3-6 Bulldogs.
Soccer
No. 5 Roaring Fork soccer rolled to the state quarterfinal on Tuesday night, topping James Irwin Charter 3-0. The teams played a back-and-forth first half with no score, before the Rams tallied in the first minute of the second half from Jake Barlow. Junior Josh Hernandez scored near the 20-minute mark and sophomore Fern Rodrigues scored an insurance goal in the final minutes.
The Rams will travel to Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Collins on Saturday to meet No. 4 Liberty Common, which beat them 6-1 earlier in the season.
Cross-country
Basalt senior Katelyn Maley ran her best state performance in Colorado Springs on Saturday, but still saw her two-time defending state championship title fall. Junior Isabel Allori out of Liberty Common set a record-breaking time for the 3A classification, nearly breaking 17 minutes. Maley was more than a minute behind at 18:15, second place.
As a girls team, Basalt finished eighth overall in the state meet, with senior Ava Lane finishing sixth overall. The boys team finished 17th.
Aspen’s girls finished 14th and their two boy qualifiers, Edwin Ryerson and Finn Johnson, finished 84th and 92nd, respectively.
In other classifications, Glenwood Springs’ Sophia Connerton-Nevin placed 49th in 4A and Colorado Rocky Mountain School’s Ben Oldham took 26th and Sawyer McLernon took 71st.