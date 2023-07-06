Aspen Historical Society is getting ready to party like it’s 1963 and it wants town residents and visitors to join in.
The historical society will hold its 60th Birthday Bash on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wheeler/Stallard Museum grounds at 620 W. Bleeker St. The event is free with a cash bar for beer and wine. Advance registration is requested at https://113100.blackbaudhosting.com/113100/60th-Birthday-Bash.
Guests are urged to wear clothing from 1963, the year the society was founded. The Bo Hale Band will feature tunes from the early 1960s.
“AHS is honored to welcome the community to celebrate six decades of preserving and sharing the area’s past, from the defining mining era to the wild and crazy stories that make this community unique,” AHS Director Kelly Murphy said in a statement. “What started as a grassroots effort led by dedicated volunteers, visionaries and community leaders has grown to include one of the largest public archives in the region, year-round history programming for all ages, four ionic historical sites and much more.”
The all-ages event will feature local food vendors and a variety of free food onsite. There will be lawn games, history trivia with prizes and displays highlighting the society’s founders and mission. During the party, admission will be free to the Wheeler/Stallard Museum to view the popular exhibition “Decade by Decade: Aspen Revealed,” which offers an overview of the area’s past, organized by decade from 1870 to 1970. Visitors can also experience the 1960s with the display of the Aspen Illustrated News in the Archives Building Community Gallery. It features “striking photojournalism images of the community” for the 1960s.
AHS members, past and present, will receive a commemorative membership button and the first 50 guests will receive a special-edition 60th anniversary bag.
“We hope you break out your best tie-dye and join us,” Murphy said.