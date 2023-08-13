The often confusing statewide Universal Preschool program is set to make its debut in the Roaring Fork Valley this week with a new host of issues and confusions for providers as they prepare to open their classrooms for the 2023-24 school year.
Even from the outset, the program lacked clarity, beginning with its nomenclature. Passed in spring of last year, there was immediate confusion amid parents about what it actually was going to provide. In actuality, the guarantee was for 15 hours a week of state-funded preschool programming for each 4-year-old in Colorado — equating to about two full days a week in most programs, or, in other words, part-time. But the bill also promised 30 hours of state funding for 4-year-olds and some 3-year-olds qualifying via “risk factors” — as long as funding was available.
In the past two weeks, word came down that the program was expected to exceed its budget significantly and, according to the online education publication Chalkbeat Colorado, triggered a provision that reeled in some of the expanded costs of granting many of the children with qualifying risk factors expanded hours. One week before school starts in the Roaring Fork School District, coordinators don’t know who qualified for what and how much reimbursement money the district will be receiving from the state, resulting in cascading issues.
“We’re two-and-a-half weeks from opening and we can’t give an accurate cost of our program to families right now because it’s not totally clear who’s qualified, we haven’t gotten all of our families through the system to know what they’re going to qualify for,” RFSD Chief of Student and Family Services Anna Cole said on July 27. “That harsh reality — people don’t actually know what it’s going to cost them and we don’t actually know what it’s going to cost — seems really crazy.”
Cole and Early Childhood Business Coordinator Faridhe Rodriguez spoke with the Aspen Daily News in late July, but confirmed via email on Wednesday that there were no new developments to their positioning.
Universal Preschool Colorado — or what’s also known as UPK, with the “K” referring to kindergarten — was signed into law by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis in April last year, at the time promising 10 hours a week of tuition-free preschool to 4-year-olds in participating programs. Funding for the program was to come from the state’s existing preschool programs and a tax on nicotine passed two years prior. The fiscal note for the passed bill expected just over $167 million in the 2023-24 school year.
Eventually the baseline number was bumped to 15 hours provided for every eligible student and 30 for students with risk factors. According to the Chalkbeat article, around half of 4-year-old Coloradoans were to be offered free full-time preschool. Now, only 13% will.
Many of the qualifying factors for additional hours were based on needs: family income, home language, homelessness status or qualifying for a special education plan. Because of the provision, families in higher need are being thrown a curveball, both logistically and financially, just weeks before school starts.
Specifically in Roaring Fork School District, Rodriguez said that of their 270 preschool slots, typically 20-30% of them go to students on an Individualized Education Program, a special education program tailored to the student’s specific needs.
Additionally in Roaring Fork, the volume of students served adds some inflexibility.
“When you only receive 15 hours of care for free, if you can’t afford additional hours there may or may not be a program for you,” Cole said. “We’ve worked really hard to have 270 spots available. We want them all full on Aug. 17 when we open and we know that’s not going to be the reality.”
According to the UPK portal, there are 32 providers participating in the program from Glenwood Springs to Aspen. They range in offerings from public school preschools, like those in the Roaring Fork School District and Aspen School District, to single-name, in-home providers.
RFSD has a financial safety net from the rest of its programming and state and federal funds, but other programs are dependent on the tuition of their students to keep their doors open. As reported by the Colorado Sun, some programs are in jeopardy of not being able to open their doors thanks to another sudden change to the program: a shift in the funding structure that pays a provider based on enrollment vs. the previous plan based on capacity, trimming more cost around the edges from programs that aren’t filling their classrooms.
In speaking with several providers throughout the valley, that doesn’t appear to be an issue locally as waitlists run in the dozens, if not hundreds, at some facilities. Still, it’s another wrinkle in the UPK picture; programs are matched with applicants and don’t get to select which children enter their classrooms via the program, compromising diversity, representation and demographic goals some programs had in the past.
At Children’s Mini College, operating out of Colorado Mountain College’s Glenwood Center campus, goals for reaching students with perceived higher needs aren’t being met by UPK pairings. The program is funded through tuitions and grants, but isn’t as worried about paying the bills as it is serving the diverse needs it feels it has previously.
“We’ve always kind of set those slots aside and really protected those slots so we had a really nice mix in the classroom,” Mini College teacher Abby Hollenbaugh said. “We were really hoping that all three of our remaining spots would go toward children who truly had a need for assistance and unfortunately that didn’t happen. I think that’s my frustration with UPK; we kind of lost control over what we’ve been trying to safeguard for so many years. I’m thrilled with the three families that are coming to us through UPK, I’m glad for them and for us to have them. However, they didn’t meet what we were hoping for in terms of serving our community, I guess, and having a really varied classroom.
“In trying to do this for everybody, my worry is we’re losing the people who need it the most.”
For Mini College, the worry isn’t filling its capacity — the waitlist the program has can fill any gaps and the saturation of children looking for preschool in the valley won’t keep seats empty for long. Instead, it’s getting spaces to students who need them most rather than having the affluence and resources to play the game.
Another kink to be worked out is helping those in need to go through the channels. As Rodriguez and Cole and Hollenbaugh said, they’ve worked closely with families to get them enrolled in the UPK system, a process they called straightforward but still a pivot from how it used to work.
Hollenbaugh added that three families of particular need couldn’t be reached after matching with Mini College, forcing them to move onto other applicants, but not before the slot was filled for up to six weeks and compounding uncertainty in the situation.
In RFSD, Rodriguez acknowledged that it would have been easier to enroll families in UPK had their programs been live on the portal during the district’s registration days. But throughout enrollment periods and rolling deadlines after pairings, the district is seeing families struggle to meet them.
“Families get a text message or an email, ‘You have five days to accept your match before the round closes,’” Rodriguez said. “All these things are just hard to navigate when you have a life and are trying to keep up with this. Some people just aren’t really familiar with filling out these kinds of applications. So it hasn’t been a clean, easy process for any of us.”
To mitigate the effects of recent changes, Rodriguez said the district is directing families to the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program for additional financial aid and the RFSD’s internal Family Resource Center for individual scholarships.
“I can’t imagine how frustrating this must be when you’re trying to figure out life and work and not having certainty,” Cole said. “When UPK happened, some people with small children did the math and said, ‘Oh, this isn’t going to help me.’ Even someone with a 4-year-old last year missed the boat. Your kids are 4 once. You get one year and so I’m sure for those families that were anticipating to have a little bit of relief this year and are struggling with the systems, struggling to get certainty from programs like ours, I’m sure it’s incredibly disappointing.”
One program yet to take the full dive into the chaos of UPK is Ajax Cubs, one of the newest child care/preschool programs in the valley after starting programming in the Yellow Brick Building in February.
Though the Cubs are active in the UPK portal, to this point they’ve relied on other funding sources for students as they’ve gotten their feet under them. Still, they’re planning to have 14 spots for UPK students — 10 full-time and four part-time — out of 32 available preschool slots.
“UPK, at the time it was rolled out, there’s just a lot of uncertainty,” Ajax Cubs co-director Oliver Umpleby said. “So we took the approach of these sources of funds here for families, they’re established and we kind of know how they work, we’re going to start with that and then we’ll move toward UPK when we’re kind of ready to go.”
The provider’s directors haven’t been as hands-on with the arrival of UPK as others, but Liz Beckwith, also of the Ajax Cubs, said that support from the Rocky Mountain Early Childhood Council, a local body that provides resources and information to early childhood programs, has helped to guide them through the process of getting registered. Ajax Cubs’ approach is to roll with it as it comes.
Representatives from RFSD, Ajax Cubs and Children's Mini College all said that even with all the bumps and kinks to be sorted out with UPK, it was still better to launch the program this year and get it started versus waiting a year to iron out details, figure out demand and sort out the finances and what could be offered.
“Philosophically, we want to be eligible for any funds that are going to help families to benefit them financially and make this a viable option,” Umpleby said. “(Launching the program) is the only way you’re really going to be able to wrap your head around it completely. So, I applaud them for taking the step in the right direction and it’s going to be a little messy in all likelihood.
“But you roll something like this out for the first time, it’s not going to be perfect. Then there’s going to be frustrations along the way, but I think it’s a good thing at the end of the day.”