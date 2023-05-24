Aspen girls golf will chase its first state championship at home after securing what coach Shannon Day believes is the first regional championship in the program’s history.
The Skiers won the 3A Region 4 Tournament on Monday by a lone stroke, 255 to second-place Berthoud’s 256, in Craig.
Sophomore Lenna Persson won her second overall regional championship shooting a 78, six strokes over par. Junior Brooke O’Sullivan’s tie for fifth and fellow sophomore Audrey Woodrow’s 10th place secured what Day believes is the first time Aspen qualified as a team for state. Their reward is a chance to compete for the state crown on their own turf: the 3A state tournament will be hosted by Aspen Golf Club next week.
“We want to be excited and have expectations and we had confidence that we were going to make it [to state], and yes, this was just a qualifying event but we already made history just by qualifying,” Day said via phone Monday. “I want to honor that as well, and then we’re going to go try to compete for state. It means a lot, and we know we’re capable of even more.”
Aspen will now get to play host to the top schools in the state next Tuesday and Wednesday on a course they just competed on a couple of weeks prior, coming in second overall but leading 3A teams. It’s where — whether permitting in the spring season — they’ve practiced.
The Skiers enter the state tournament ranked fourth in 3A, trailing the same Berthoud team they just edged out in regionals in third. Prospect Ridge Academy in Broomfield ranked second and Peak to Peak Charter School ranked first. Both of the top two teams won their regional championship.
The state tournament invites the top two finishing teams in each region plus the 13 highest-placing golfers not associated with those two teams, who will either compete individually or as a team if they place three golfers in that group.
Joining the three scorers for Aspen will be sophomore Madison Nelson, who shot a 115 in regionals but is someone Day isn’t ruling out from making a major impact at state.
“She has put in the most work and made the most improvement,” Day said. “She’s right there with the whole field. She’s just getting in her groove. She earned that spot and she’s absolutely a part of the team and who knows, she could help us.”
In Grand Junction, the Glenwood Springs golf team finished seventh in their 4A regional. Senior Sarah Friemel tied for eighth with 81 strokes, junior Zoe Laird tied for 26th, freshman Sierra Hageland tied for 32nd and freshman Antoinette Brasier tied for 40th.
Following are wrap ups from the final bows of track and field and baseball.
Track and field
At a weather-impacted state championships meet over the weekend, Basalt girls received the highest marks out of Roaring Fork Valley teams. Junior Jacey Read tallied fourth places in 3A in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes, while Ava Lane took fourth in the 400 and fifth in the 800. The Longhorns’ 4x400-meter relay team took sixth. Sophomore Jared Tennenbaum took 12th in the 300-meter hurdles and 15th in the 110-meter variety, and senior Connor Hoffman took 15th in the high jump.
For Aspen, junior Will Gerardi’s eighth place in the triple jump set the pace. Gerardi also placed 15th in the high jump. Nico Smith took 10th in the 400-meter dash and 11th in the 200.
On the girls side, senior Natalie Wesner took 11th in the long jump and junior Yasmine Khan-Farooqi finished 14th in the triple jump. Aspen’s three girls relay teams placed from 11th to 16th in their races.
Kyra Reed, Roaring Fork’s lone representative at state, took 12th in the 300-meter hurdles and 14th in the 100-meter hurdles.
In 4A, Glenwood Springs saw seniors Breauna Sorenson take 13th in the long jump and Ruby Patch take 10th in the 300-meter hurdles and 13th in the 100.
Baseball
The diamonds are closed in the valley after Roaring Fork and Basalt ended their high school baseball seasons.
The Rams fell 12-0 to No. 1 Eaton in the regional finals after upsetting No. 16 Alamosa 3-0 on Saturday. Sophomore Cole Fenton tossed six innings and junior Noel Richardson finished the seventh in the shutout, while senior Eddie Hernandez hit a double and a triple and scored a run in the win.
No. 18 Basalt was bounced in a 10-0 mercy rule by No. 15 Valley out of Gilcrest in their first matchup. Senior Chaney Morris went 2-for-3 in the contest.