It was a matchup that Aspen wanted, and they got it. The Skiers boys lacrosse team upset Vail Mountain for the second time this season to knock the 4A Western League champions from state contention on Friday, 12-10.
Aspen won what senior captain Zach Small called “kind of a final showdown” with the league’s top team. In the regular season, the Skiers dealt the Gore Rangers their only league loss in 10 games in an overtime thriller but lost the second matchup, setting up a rubber match between the two teams in the high-stakes playoffs.
“A win over Vail Mountain means everything for this program,” said Tommy Cox, Aspen head coach, ahead of the matchup. “But all it means is there’s just more hard work to do.”
The second-round matchup came by way of a 13-8 victory over Rangeview in round one on Tuesday after entering the state tournament as the No. 11 seed with an 8-6 overall record and a 5-5 in league play.
Vail scored two quick goals to take an early lead, but Aspen responded with six consecutive ones. The Rangers responded to tie the game at 8-8 and the game went back and forth from there, but Vail never led again after their quick outburst to start the game.
Aspen has never won a state championship in lacrosse. To get the program’s first, they’ll have to go through the defending champion and still No. 3-ranked team in the state on Tuesday, Cheyenne Mountain out of Colorado Springs — the same school that ended Aspen hockey’s playoff run in February.
The Red-Tailed Hawks lacrosse team went 13-3 on the year and is the 12th-ranked team overall in the state, regardless of classification, according to MaxPreps. They’re averaging more than 14 goals a game, a mark that Aspen eclipsed just three times in their 16 games to this point.
It’s Aspen’s first quarterfinal game since 2018, when the playoffs were limited to 12 teams vs. the 24 in this year’s bracket. Game time is 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Colorado Springs.
Girls soccer
After a dominant first-round victory by Aspen, 11-1 over DSST: Conservatory Green on Thursday, the Skiers were caught on the wrong side of an No. 8-No. 9 matchup and were forced to travel to Manitou Springs for their second-round game Saturday.
Aspen bowed out of the tournament in a 6-0 loss to Manitou Springs High School. The Mustangs led 2-0 at the half before erupting for a decisive quartet of insurance goals.
In the round-one victory, Aspen had five different scorers led by junior Alexis Cordts-Pierce’s four goals. Senior Jennifer Ellis scored three with three assists, sophomore Sienna Hendrickson scored two and sophomore Taylor Lewis and senior Reese Leonard each scored one.
It ended a season that saw the Skiers go 12-4-1 overall and 6-2 in the Western Slope League, which landed them in third place. According to MaxPreps, Aspen graduates five seniors: Ellis, Leonard, Amy Amaya, Mika Bodkins and Tigist Cohen.
No. 23 Roaring Fork fell 2-0 in the first round to No. 10 Eagle Ridge Academy and No. 27 Basalt fell 6-1 to No. 6 Colorado Springs Christian on Tuesday. The Rams went 6-9-1 on the season, graduating seven seniors: Sophie Genung, Samira Huezo, Payton O’Hara, Sienna Pargiter-Walker, Macey Peery, Genesis Quintero and Ashley Torres.
Basalt went 5-10-1 with three seniors: Josie Day, Sophie Inglis and Lexi Lowe.
Girls lacrosse
After their controversial round-two victory, Aspen girls lacrosse was eliminated by the No. 2 team in 4A, Thompson Valley, 18-9. The Eagles entered the matchup on a 15-game winning streak, without a loss since their season opener.
The Skiers entered the tournament as the No. 7 seed with an 11-5 record and another undefeated season in league play, 10-0. They graduate eight seniors: Chloe Ferraro, Isabella Haneman, Lindsey Heinecken, Georgia Hollander, Michele Seltzer, Isla Smagala, Devin Thomas and Addisen Welden.
The same Thompson Valley team ended Roaring Fork’s season in round two, 19-13. The Rams entered the tournament as the No. 15 seed and topped No. 18 Fruita Monument 17-4 on Tuesday in round one. Roaring Fork went 10-7 on the year and 5-5 in league play, graduating four seniors: Hailey Bledsaw, Yahjairi Castillon, Maddie Mercatoris and Gracie Pratt.
Girls tennis
Aspen qualifiers junior Avery Leonard and senior Gemma Hill both fell in their first round matchups in the state tournament. Leonard fell to No. 1 singles eventual champion Ellie Hartman out of St. Mary’s.
Hill went down in the No. 2 singles bracket to Holy Family sophomore Laura Baker.
The Skiers went 7-3 on the season with a 7-1 league record that earned them first place in 3A Region 8, according to MaxPreps. They graduate five seniors: Hill, Ronnie Bedford, Lilu Citron, Ellie Dangler and Sophia Greiper.
Boys swimming
Glenwood Springs finished eighth overall in the 4A state meet in Thornton on Thursday and Friday. The Demons scored 160 points, 22 behind seventh-place Air Academy and one point ahead of ninth-place Greeley West in the 28-team field.
The team’s highest individual finish was in the 200 medley relay, where the combination of junior Ross Bradbury and seniors Max Bradbury, Quinn MacPherson and Tanner Etsy finished seventh overall.
Max Bradbury, MacPherson, Etsy and freshman William Jones each participated in four events at state. Junior Andrew Sprenger and sophomores Sam Barth and Connor Cooley also represented Glenwood Springs at the meet.
The Demons won all but one of their meets preceding state, including the 2022 South West Conference championships on May 6. They graduate five athletes: Max Bradbury, Etsy, MacPherson, Noah Barth and Emiliano Prieto.