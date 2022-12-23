At halftime, it appeared Basalt girls basketball was poised to cruise into the winter break with an easy third-place finish in the home tournament, the Longhorn Classic. Up 27-16 over Eagle Valley, the team just had to play similar defense with a modicum of offense to preserve its lead and head into the holidays with a winning record — and a redemptive win over a Devils team that had beaten Basalt in its season opener.
Instead, an offensive dry spell saw the Horns score only one point through the first 75% of the third quarter and Eagle Valley on the move. By the third intermission, the score had closed to 32-29 in favor of Basalt. They increased the lead back to eight points with under three minutes to play before chaos ensued. Eagle Valley executed a three-point play, netting a field goal and a free throw with 2:17 to go, then drew a foul in the double bonus, potting both free throws there to close the gap back to three. The Devils took their first lead since the first quarter with just under a minute left to play, 38-37.
Struggling to find a play, Basalt called a timeout with 29 seconds left. On a play executed by three seniors, the inbound from Giselle Contreras to Carly Gatlin left Emma Jeffries alone in the post. Jeffries potted the wide-open layup, drawing a foul in the process and putting Basalt ahead for good. The Longhorns won 41-38.
“Carly Gatlin was supposed to get the ball and shoot it, but it didn’t work out that way and I just kind of zigzagged my way down and got open — and she saw me and it just happened,” Jeffries said. “It was amazing, it was just such a rush.”
Basalt previously fell to 5A Montrose, Basalt High School’s lone loss in the tournament which kept the Longhorns from the first-place game. Still, they cruise into January at 4-3, with two losses to Montrose, a team in a higher classification, and Eagle Valley, a team they’ve now beaten.
All with a roster of eight varsity players.
“This has been a numbers game, for sure,” first-year head coach Brittany Conklin said. “They are hardworking and they put in the hours: early mornings and late nights, no excuses. Imaginary friends can’t come play with us. We’ve just got to take what we have and no excuses, and they execute.”
Similarly, the boys team topped Eagle Valley after losing to Montrose to claim third place in the boys bracket. Dissimilar, however, is that the win lifted them to 4-4.
In a dramatic contest from the beginning, Eagle Valley was assessed multiple technical fouls throughout the game by the referees for unsportsmanlike conduct, particularly directed at the game officials. After a Devil injury that saw a player go down to the floor with no whistle blown, an Eagle Valley coach rushed to his aid while fans in the stands grew aggressive, with at least one being asked to leave the gym by Basalt Athletic Director Jason Santo.
Officiating shortages have become a nationwide issue, with abuse from parents and fans commonly known as the biggest factor.
On the actual scoresheet, Basalt and the Devils traded leads at the end of the first two quarters, with the Longhorns taking a slim two-point edge into the final frame, 40-38. The Longhorns erupted for 18 points of fourth-quarter offense, their highest of the day, aided greatly by awarded free throws. They won 58-48, redeeming a 59-57 loss to the Devils on Dec. 1 to start the season.
“The first loss definitely stung,” Basalt sophomore Zealand Lane said. “It was a close game, so it made us extra hungry to win this game and play hard. It feels great to see a change in outcome after working very hard — because we wanted to beat this team very bad.”
Basalt also fell to Palisade and Montrose, 5A squads, and Conifer, a 4A opponent. Like the girls team, feelings of optimism approaching league play in January are rampant.
The Longhorns feature only one senior, Ben Limongelli, but have a core of sophomores that got significant varsity experience as freshmen, including Lane, Hayes Gatlin and Elias Schendler. After league champion Aspen graduated virtually their entire roster, the door feels open.
“If we flip that switch where we have consistency, league’s totally in reach,” Schendler said. “All the teams are young or they just don’t have much. We’re elated; we’re really excited.”
In the 4A Western Slope League, Aspen enters the break as the only other four-win team at 4-2, winning on Saturday 42-36 over Cedaredge to go into the holidays.
Also in boys basketball, 5A Glenwood Springs goes into the break at 6-5, dropping two of three in a tournament in Windsor over the weekend before beating Erie 58-41. In 3A, Roaring Fork was 2-4 entering Wednesday with a match against Monument Academy in a tournament in Colorado Springs. The Rams fell to Basalt on Wednesday and Cañon City on Friday before beating Rifle on Saturday to claim seventh in the Longhorn Classic. They started the Colorado Springs tournament with a loss against The Vanguard School.
In girls hoops, Basalt’s 4-3 is one of two winning records in the 4A Western Slope League, behind Coal Ridge’s impressive 8-1 start to the season. In 3A, Roaring Fork went 2-1 in the Longhorn Classic to move to 2-3 on the season, falling to Basalt but claiming fifth place in the tournament. Aspen is still seeking its first varsity win after seven games.
In 5A, Glenwood Springs’ hot start continued as the student athletes head into the winter break at 7-2. They also went 1-2 at the Power 2 Play Tournament in Windsor before beating Erie on Monday for a 2-2 weekend.
Hockey
Glenwood hockey ran its win streak to begin the year to three games, winning 4-0 over Liberty, a playoff team from a year ago.
Seniors Ryder Rondeau and Kaleb Holm plus junior Ian Cole and sophomore Jacob Roggie scored for the Demons, with sophomore Lucas Chartier’s two assists leading the team in points.
Senior Jeremiah Swenson, who was on the Aspen team that beat Liberty in the playoffs a year ago, recorded the 36-save shutout in his first start of the season.
Going into the break, Rondeau and junior Jake Barlow are tied in 4A for third place with five goals each. As a whole, the team is ranked seventh in 4A by MaxPreps, but it was voted second in the classification by coaches across the state with two first-place votes. Only league foe Steamboat Springs is ranked ahead, and three-time defending state champion — and Glenwood’s first opponent out of the break — Cheyenne Mountain was voted third.
Swimming
Glenwood Springs swimming won its fifth consecutive meet to start the season, placing first of seven at the Summit December Invite on Saturday. Bennett Jones and Amelie Ogilby each won two individual events and Emma Lindstrom and Adelyn Newton each won an individual. The relay teams swept all three events. The Demons scored 413 points, well ahead of second-place Summit’s 222.
Aspen finished in fourth as a team with 71 points, led by Natalie Wesner’s third place in the 100-meter free. Two Aspen relay teams finished fourth in their events.
Wrestling
Basalt claimed a fifth-place finish at the West Grand Invitational on Saturday, led by Brady Samuelson’s gold medal in the 190-pound division. Samuelson won four of his five matches by pin and his fifth via a forfeit, beating Buena Vista’s Haden Camp to claim the title. Ovet Babonoyaba claimed second in the 106 Dayton Schenk took third in the 215. Jose Munoz (285), Drake Cornett (165), Paul Schenk (144), Brandon Alfaro (132) and Ivan Babonoyaba (113) all took fourth in their divisions.
Glenwood Springs finished 30th out of 39 at the Warrior Classic in Grand Junction, with Leobardo Meraz taking fifth in the 138 bracket. Isaac Lepe (132), Kodiak Kellogg (215) and Alexander Cruz (285) all scored points for the Demons as well but didn’t have official placements in the tournament.