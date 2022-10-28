Basalt completed its undefeated season with an inaugural “Battle of the Pan” at Aspen on Thursday night (there was not a final score as of press time). The win took the Longhorns to 9-0 overall and an undefeated 6-0 in 2A League 6. Look for full coverage of the victory in Saturday’s edition of the Aspen Daily News.
Previously in the week, the Longhorns took down Coal Ridge 57-13 on Friday in their home finale. Kade Schneider threw for more than 100 yards with one passing touchdown, with the team scoring six times on the ground including three by Cooper Crawford and two by Trevin Beckman. Crawford’s 186 rushing yards led the team in total yardage.
The Longhorns sit at 9-0 overall and capitalized on the chance to go 6-0 in league play with Thursday’s win against the Skiers. Basalt sits at sixth in the playoff seeding index for 2A.
Aspen fell to 2-7 and 1-4 in league play. They previously fell at Moffat County 60-14.
Glenwood Springs will close its home season on Friday with a must-win against 1-6 Eagle Valley. The Demons sit at 4-4 and 1-2 in league play, good for the 16th and final playoff spot in 3A playoffs for the time being. Last Friday, they lost their second in a row at Summit, 26-13.
The Demons travel to Palisade on Nov. 4 to close out their regular season.
Roaring Fork hosts senior night on Friday against North Fork. The Rams enter the game 2-6 after falling 34-8 against Cedaredge last Thursday. In the 1A playoff rankings, Roaring Fork sits at 28th.
Boys soccer
After an afternoon of shoveling by the Carbondale soccer community, Roaring Fork began its playoff season with a big victory at home. The No. 5 Rams took down No. 28 Bayfield 5-2 on the strength of four first-half goals. Roaring Fork scored four first-half goals, two from Josh Hernandez, who completed the hat trick in the second half.
The Rams finished the season 13-2 and 7-1 in league play, concluding with a 10-0 win at Moffat County on Thursday. Their lone league loss came against Coal Ridge, who entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed and league champion. The Titans topped the No. 30 seed Sierra 3-1 to advance to the second round.
Roaring Fork hosts No. 12 James Irwin on Tuesday, who knocked out local team Basalt Wednesday night, 3-1. The Longhorns scored the first goal of the game in the eighth minute, but watched the Colorado Springs charter school score the next two in the half and an insurance goal in the second. Basalt concludes the season at 6-8-1 with a 4-4-1 league record.
The Roaring Fork Valley’s other two teams missed the playoffs. Glenwood Springs wrapped up on Thursday with a 4-3 heartbreaker loss at Battle Mountain. The Demons finished 4-8-3 and 4-4-2 in the 4A Western Slope League.
Aspen fell 9-0 at Gunnison on the same day to end their season. The Skiers finished 3-10-2 and 1-6-2 in league play.
Volleyball
Roaring Fork wrapped up their season with a 3-1 win at Gunnison on Saturday, rebounding from two losses over the previous week, including a 3-1 drop against Steamboat Springs in the home closer. They closed the season 14-9 and as the top-ranked local 3A team, currently 29th in the 3A playoff seeding as of the most recent Colorado High School Activities Association playoff seeding index. The top 36 teams qualify for regionals.
Aspen, currently ranked No. 33, helped their cause with a 2-1 record over the past seven days, losing to Eagle Valley at home 3-0 before beating Summit on Saturday and closing the home season with a 3-0 sweep of Grand Junction on Tuesday. Currently at 10-10, the Skiers have one more non-league contest at Steamboat Springs on Thursday, a 4A club that could help Aspen’s rankings even with a loss.
The Basalt Longhorns, despite a 4-3 league record, are on the outside looking in on the playoff picture, ranked 41st in the last seeding update. They closed their season with a 0-3 loss against league champion Delta. Basalt went 6-16 overall.
In 4A, Glenwood Springs lost at Palisade last Thursday to move to 13-6 and 4-6 in league play. They conclude their regular season schedule this weekend in the Coal Ridge Tournament. Currently, the Demons are 21st in 4A playoff seeding.
Cross-country
Basalt qualified both of its boys and girls teams in Delta on Friday, in what assistant coach Amy Rollins called “a big day for Longhorn cross-country.”
Senior Katelyn Maley will seek her third-straight individual state title and seek the program’s first as a team.
Also qualifying in 3A were the Aspen girls team and two boy runners, senior Finn Johnson and junior Edwin Ryerson.
In 2A, Colorado Rocky Mountain School juniors Sawyer McLernon and Ben Oldham qualified.
Senior Sophia Connerton-Nevin qualified for Glenwood Springs in 4A.
The state championships will be held in Colorado Springs on Thursday and Friday.
Mountain biking
The state championships were held in Glenwood Springs for the first time on Saturday — condensed into a one-day event due to weather, also for the first time.
Local teams spread across all three divisions, with Colorado Rocky Mountain School’s third place in Division II leading the pack. Aspen/Basalt finished fifth in Division III. Roaring Fork and Glenwood Springs each finished ninth in their divisions, the former in Division II and the latter in Division I.
Roaring Fork’s Corbin Carpenter finished fourth in the boys varsity despite recovering from a cold and Glenwood Springs’ Chloe Lutgring finished sixth in the girls varsity.