Here’s how the last week in Roaring Fork Valley high school sports played out:
Cross-country
While the rest of the team competed in Delta in Pantherfest, Basalt’s top two runners went down to Mesa, Arizona, for the Desert Twilight race against some of the region’s top competition. In the sweepstakes race, Katelyn Maley took 21st overall with a time of 18 minutes and 28.8 seconds, and Ava Lane took 31st with a time just over 19 minutes flat.
Back in Colorado, the Longhorns took second on the boys side and fourth on the girls side, sans Maley and Lane. Junior Owen Lambert took seventh, senior Misha Logan took ninth and freshman Towler Scott took 10th as Basalt fell just behind first-place Battle Mountain by 13 points in the final standings.
Sophomore Isabella Moon led the pack on the girls side for Basalt with a 10th place finish.
Aspen girls took third in Delta capped by Julia Diaz’s sixth-place finish, just about a minute behind first place. Senior Michaela Kenny came in 13th and sophomore Eden Bohart came in 10th.
Glenwood Springs senior Sophia Connerton-Nevin ran solo, finishing third.
Tennis
Aspen and Basalt wrapped up their regular season schedules in the last week — including a head-to-head matchup — ahead of regional play starting on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the two met in Aspen as the Skiers won 6-1. The Skiers swept each match except No. 4 doubles, in which Basalt freshmen Mikyl Martin and Catcher Davis went down to the wire against Aspen seniors Tucker Livingston and Wilder Rothberg in three sets.
No. 1 singles player Chase Kelly didn’t cede a point for Aspen in two straight 6-0 sets, and No. 3 singles Alex Schlosser ceded just one in his two sets.
Basalt recovered on Thursday against Steamboat Springs in a 4-3 victory, claiming all four doubles matches. According to MaxPreps, Basalt closed its regular season 3-6 overall and 2-4 in league play.
The contest against Basalt was the last for Aspen on the regular season calendar, finishing 6-3 overall and 6-2 league play, tied with Grand Junction for the most league wins in the regular season.
Both teams travel to Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction for regionals Thursday and Friday with bids for the state championship on the line.
Golf
The boys golf season ended in Denver on Wednesday with the 3A state championships for Aspen and Basalt. Both teams landed players in the top 10 individual finishers — Garrett Exelbert for Basalt and Carson Miller for Aspen, who tied each other for ninth place — but fell below expectations.
Aspen finished fifth and Basalt finished eighth out of 12 teams. (Aspen Daily News covered the tournament in greater detail in its Wednesday edition.)
Softball
Basalt rebounded from a 10-6 loss on Friday against Rifle with two road wins on Monday and Tuesday. First, the Longhorns took down Battle Mountain 22-9 then followed with a 16-9 win over Eagle Valley.
The Longhorns improved to 11-5 overall and 5-3 in the 3A Western Slope league, putting them in third place ahead of four final league games going into the weekend.
Aspen fell to 0-13 on the season with a 15-0 loss at Meeker on Monday. The Skiers have two games remaining on the schedule: Thursday hosting Delta in the home finale and Saturday at Alamosa.
Football
Basalt continued its perfect run into the first week of league play, beating Grand Valley 42-6 at home to improve to 5-0.
The Longhorns stormed to four touchdowns in the first quarter and two more in the second before bringing in the junior varsity squad after the half, with a 42-0 edge. Senior Cooper Crawford rushed for 137 yards on just six carries, scoring three times. Fellow senior Trevin Beckman also scored on a rush and senior quarterback Kade Schneider went 6-for-7 passing for 97 yards and two touchdowns, one each to Will Keating and Beckman.
Aspen also got off on the right foot in league play, beating Coal Ridge 17-6 on the road Friday night. The Skiers had no individual statistics available in MaxPreps.
It marked Aspen’s second overall win of the season, improving to 2-3 with four games remaining on the calendar, starting with a home contest against Grand Valley on Friday.
Roaring Fork fell 38-0 at Gunnison to begin their league schedule. The Rams moved to 1-4 overall on the season.
Soccer
Roaring Fork ran its winning streak to four games with a 1-0 non-league win over Crested Butte on Friday thanks to a second-half goal from junior Foster Hayes. After dropping two in a row, the defending state champs have won each of the following four games, with an aggregate score of 13-6. The Rams are 6-2 with a 2-1 league record.
Elsewhere, Aspen tied 1-1 hosting Delta on Thursday and 2-2 at Basalt on Monday before falling 4-0 at Coal Ridge on Tuesday. The Skiers sit at 1-5-2 on the year.
The tie against Aspen was Basalt’s lone game of the week, moving to 3-5-1 on the year.
Glenwood Springs tied Summit 2-2 on Thursday in Frisco and fell 3-1 against Grand Junction at home on Tuesday. The Demons sit at 2-7-2.
Volleyball
Roaring Fork won its homecoming bout with Moffat County on Tuesday 3-1 to separate itself from the pack in the 3A Western Slope standings. Delta sits at 6-0 in league play — but at 3-1 in league, the Rams are the only other team above .500. Roaring Fork fell to Delta 3-2 on Thursday in which each of the first four sets were decided by fewer than six points.
Against the Bulldogs on Tuesday, the Rams took the first two sets, including a 25-10 score in the second, before winning in the fourth set by a score of 25-13 over the Bulldogs. Senior Bella Brown recorded 12 kills in the victory.
Elsewhere, Glenwood Springs went 1-1 with a win at Summit on Thursday and a loss against Eagle Valley on Tuesday. The Demons sit at 11-4 with a 3-4 league record.
Basalt went 1-1, taking down Coal Ridge on Tuesday in a 3-0 sweep to redeem a 3-2 loss at Hotchkiss on Thursday. The Longhorns sit at 3-11 overall and 2-2 in league play.
Aspen dropped its two contests on the week to fall to 5-8 overall and 1-3 in league play, first at Battle Mountain on Thursday by a score of 3-2 and at home against Delta 3-1 on Tuesday.