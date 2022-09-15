Here’s how the last week in Roaring Fork Valley high school sports played out:
Cross-country
Glenwood Springs and Basalt competed in Littleton in the Liberty Bell Invitational, highlighted by Demon senior Sophia Connerton-Nevin’s individual victory in the Division II girls race.
Connerton-Nevin finished with a time of 19 minutes and 14.8 seconds, just under six seconds ahead of second place. As a team, the Demon girls finished 10th overall.
Sophomore Tanner Merritt finished 44th overall on the boys side as the Demons finished 16th overall.
Basalt senior Katelyn Maley placed 15th in the Sweepstakes competition, competing against top athletes across other classifications. She was 1:04 behind the leader, Emma Stutzman from Pomona High School.
Maley’s teammates in Division III competition finished in 10th place on the girls side. Sophomore Isabella Moon took point for the Longhorns, finishing 19th with a time of 21:04.10. Fellow sophomore Morgan Fink came in second for the team and 41st overall.
The Longhorn boys finished 12th, led by senior Misha Logan’s 30th place.
Meanwhile, Julia Diaz’s fifth place in Grand Junction on Saturday guided Aspen girls to a third-place finish in the Tiger Invitational on Saturday. The sophomore finished the 5,000-meter race in 20:10.6, with teammate Michaela Kenny just 33 seconds behind in eighth place. Aspen’s scorers were rounded out by senior Natalie Wesner in 17th, sophomore Darienne Kenny in 19th place and senior Stella Sherlock in 40th place.
Aspen’s three boys — junior Treymon Morrisey and freshmen Jackson Rumbaugh and Zach Loeb — grouped within about 30 seconds of each other. Morrissey came in 67th, while Rumbaugh and Loeb went back-to-back at 72nd and 73rd.
Football
Two local showdowns took place on the gridirons last week.
Glenwood Springs took down Rifle on the road 34-27 on Friday on the strength of a 21-point second quarter. Junior Demons quarterback Joaquin Sandoval passed and rushed for 126 yards each, good for 252 total yards. He threw two touchdown passes, one each to seniors Edwin Olave and Reece McMillan. Sophomore Mason Markovich scored two rushing touchdowns.
The Demons moved to 2-1 on the season.
In Carbondale, Basalt moved to 3-0 with a dominant performance over Roaring Fork, 47-21. They scored all their points in the first half, inducing a mercy-rule running clock in the second half and bringing in their second-stringers.
Longhorn senior Kade Schneider threw three touchdown passes, completing eight of his nine attempts. Schneider added a rushing touchdown, and both fellow senior Cooper Crawford and junior Noah Johnston scored on the ground. Johnston added five tackles on defense, leading the team.
For the Rams, junior quarterback Max Bollock went 12-for-21 passing with a touchdown, received by senior Oscar Barraza. Sophomore Hunter Noll scored two rushing touchdowns. Sophomore Balaram Koss recorded six total tackles.
This weekend, Basalt hosts Glenwood Springs and Roaring Fork hosts 1-1 Clear Creek. Either Aspen or Battle Mountain will record their first win of the year on Aspen’s turf. All games are on Friday at 7 p.m.
Softball
Basalt and Aspen met at Upper Moore Field as the Longhorns returned to .500 with a 26-5 victory on Tuesday.
The Longhorns scored 11 runs in each of the first two innings and four in the third, while Aspen, now 0-5, can take some solace in their highest scoring game of the season to date.
A total of 10 different Basalt players recorded hits. Junior Jacey Read, sophomore Campbell Habel and freshman Mia Sandoval each scored four times.
Basalt went 1-1 over the previous week, with a 22-4 win at Battle Mountain on Thursday and a 23-21 loss to Doherty out of Colorado Springs on Saturday.
A score was not reported for Aspen’s other game of the week at Battle Mountain on Saturday.
Tennis
The Skiers hosted what is currently their lone scheduled home meet on Tuesday, hosting Vail Christian at Aspen Golf Club.
Aspen fell 3-4, falling in all singles matchups and No. 4 doubles. Singles No. 1 and doubles No. 4 each fell by two points in tiebreakers, swinging the contest.
On Monday, they bested new head coach Chris Kilgore’s former team, the Basalt Longhorns, 5-2 in their first head-to-head match of the season following a tournament in Grand Junction on Aug. 19.
Against Basalt, singles No. 1 Chase Kelly and No. 3 Alex Schlosser won, as did doubles pairs Nos. 1, 3 and 4. Basalt’s two wins — singles No. 2 Jacob Roggie and doubles No. 2 Thatcher Winokur and Scott Thornton each required three sets. All of Aspen’s wins came in two sets.
Basalt played at Steamboat Springs on Wednesday, with no score reported at press time. They entered the contest 1-2 on the season.
Volleyball
Aspen filled the last week’s schedule with five volleyball contests over the last week with a tournament and a league match at Basalt, going 3-2 to move to 3-3 overall. The Skiers topped Basalt 3-1 on Tuesday after going 2-2 in a tournament on Friday and Saturday, besting DSST: Conservatory Green out of Denver and La Junta.
They host Roaring Fork on Thursday, which sits at 7-3 following a 3-1 run through a tournament on Saturday. The Rams bested Calhan, Gilpin County and a third opponent not listed in MaxPreps, all by 3-0 sweeps.
Rounding out the week, Basalt beat Gunnison at home 3-1 on Saturday. They sit at 2-6 overall and 1-1 in league play.
Soccer
Roaring Fork got win No. 2 on the season in two tries, besting Gunnison 6-1 on Thursday in a road game. Six different players scored for the Rams with juniors Josh Hernandez and Foster Hayes also adding two assists each for four total points.
The No. 4 ranked Rams begin a big weekend on Thursday, hosting rival Coal Ridge, currently ranked No. 3 by CHSAA. Then, on Saturday morning, they host No. 5 Liberty Common.
Glenwood Springs’ tough start to the season continued, falling 3-0 at Eagle Valley on Thursday to drop to 0-4-1. On Friday, Colorado Rocky Mountain School fell 11-1 at Crested Butte. Aspen dropped to Mullen on Saturday by a score of 9-0. On Tuesday, Basalt fell 1-0 against Vail Mountain, dropping to 2-3.
Mountain biking
The Colorado High School Cycling League saw its second weekend of competition, with local athletes competing in Leadville.
Colorado Rocky Mountain School won Division II as a team, scoring 5,041 points, led by sophomore Canyon Cherney’s fourth-place finish in the varsity boys race, just two-tenths of a second ahead of teammate Lucas Berry. Sophomore Nina Villafranco finished second in junior varsity girls, Ursula Reed finished second in sophomore girls, three spots ahead of Caitland Peterson, and Hazel Lazar and Lexi Bier-Moebius finished third and second respectively in freshman girls. Ty Nolan finished third in the freshman boys competition.
Roaring Fork came in fourth in Division II as senior Corbin Carpenter entered as the region points leader and finished in second in the varsity boys race. His younger brother, Quinn, finished second in the freshman boys race.
The Aspen-Basalt compact team placed fourth in Division III and Glenwood Springs finished second out of three Division I teams, led by senior Chloe Lutgring’s third place in the varsity girls race.
Local racers will compete in Snowmass on Sept. 25, then Eagle on Oct. 8, before the state championships come to Glenwood Springs starting Oct. 22.