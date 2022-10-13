Here’s the roundup of some of the highlights in prep sports this week:
Football
After week two of the league season, Basalt stands alone as the only 2A League 6 undefeated team. The Longhorns beat Rifle on the road 22-7 on Friday to move to 6-0 and 2-0 in league play.
The Bears held them to their lowest score total on the season thus far, finding the end zone only twice: once on a rush by senior Cooper Crawford and once on a touchdown pass from Kade Schneider to Luke Rapaport. Will Keating went 3-for-3 on field goal attempts with a longest distance of 32 yards.
On Friday, Basalt travels to Moffat County to face the 5-1 Bulldogs, who also bring in a 2-0 league record.
Other local winners on the gridiron include Glenwood Springs, who won via forfeit against Battle Mountain according to MaxPreps, and Roaring Fork, who toppled Olathe 42-6 for their second victory of the campaign.
The Rams scored six rushing touchdowns, two each by senior Zane Garcia and Max Bollock and one by Oscar Barraza and Cooper Chacos. Garcia and Barraza each eclipsed 100 all purpose yards and Max Bollock’s total yards surpassed 200 with 117 passing yards. Roaring Fork moved to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in league play.
Aspen fell 29-7 against Grand Valley, dropping to 2-4 on the year and 1-1 in league play.
Volleyball
Aspen snapped a four-game losing streak with back-to-back wins, first on Saturday 3-0 against Jefferson then on Tuesday 3-0 at Coal Ridge.
Jefferson failed to reach 12 points in any individual set, and Coal Ridge failed to break 21 in any of theirs.
Against Jefferson, Gracie Brown led the way with nine kills, making up a third of the team’s total. Brown also led the Skiers with six assists. Sophomore Lindsay Waldeck had a team-leading eight digs. Individual statistics were not available via MaxPreps at the time of writing.
The Skiers returned to within one game of .500 with the pair of wins, now at 7-8 overall. They’re 2-3 in league play.
Basalt improved to 3-2 in league play while also dropping a non-league match against Woodland Park, 3-0, on Saturday. On Tuesday, Basalt toppled Moffat County 3-1, the team’s fourth overall win on the season in 16 games. Despite a 25% win percentage, the Longhorns are in fourth in league play with their winning record.
The Longhorns head up valley to play Aspen on Thursday evening.
Roaring Fork maintained their winning record in league play despite a loss against Rifle, 3-1, at home on Tuesday. The Rams took the second set by a score of 25-23, but didn’t reach 17 points in any of the other three. Bella Brown had a team-leading 11 kills, one more than Ruby Denning. Erica Crownhart recorded 31 digs.
Roaring Fork sits at 3-2 in league and 9-6 overall.
Glenwood Springs fell against Steamboat Springs on Thursday, 3-2, in a tightly contested match. Glenwood took the first set 27-25, and the loser of each of the next three sets still reached 20 points. Glenwood dropped the decisive fifth set 15-10. The Demons had not entered individual stats into MaxPreps as of the time of writing.
Entering Wednesday’s contest against Summit, the Demons sat at 11-5 overall and 3-5 in the 4A Western Slope League.
Soccer
Basalt ran its winning streak to three games and now hasn’t lost in its last four. The Longhorns beat Gunnison 3-2 at home on Saturday on the strength of two second-half goals before shutting out Aspen on the road 1-0 on Tuesday. Individual statistics were not entered into MaxPreps.
The wins put the Longhorns above .500, at 6-5-1 overall and 4-2-1 in the 3A/2A Western Slope League, good for fifth place.
Aspen’s heartbreaker against Basalt wasn’t their only loss of the weak, also falling by one goal against Jefferson 3-2 on Saturday. The game reportedly ended early due to unsportsmanlike conduct.
The Skiers sit at 1-8-2 on the year and 0-5-2 in league play.
Roaring Fork pushed its winning streak to seven games with a 6-0 win against Delta on Thursday, a 3-2 win vs. Rifle on Saturday and a 2-1 win against Summit on Tuesday, all at home. Emi Magana scored five goals across the three games including a hat trick against Delta.
The Rams sit at 9-2 overall and 4-1 in league play, in second behind Coal Ridge, who beat them earlier in the season.
Glenwood Springs drew their one game of the week, 1-1 at Montrose. Both teams scored in the first half but could not find the back of the net in the second or either of the overtime frames.
The Demons are 2-7-3 overall and 2-3-2 in the 4A Western Slope League.
Colorado Rocky Mountain School dropped both its games, first at Caprock Academy 4-1 on Thursday then 5-1 vs. Telluride on Saturday. The Oysters fell to 1-9 and 1-7 in the 2A Intermountain League.
Softball
Basalt softball clinched a spot in regionals as the No. 17 seed and will travel to the top regional bracket on Saturday, including No. 1 ranked Strasburg. Basalt will take on No. 16 Resurrection Christian in the first round.
The Longhorns finished the regular season on a 1-3 skid, dropping both games of a doubleheader at Montezuma-Cortez on Thursday and splitting against Gunnison on Saturday. They finished at 12-8 overall and 6-6 in the 3A Western Slope League, finishing in fourth place.
Aspen finished its season with a trio of losses, finishing at 0-16 on the year.
Tennis
Aspen’s No. 1 singles player Chase Kelly clinched his spot in the state tournament with a flawless victory at regionals. He allowed only 10 points across his three matches. On Thursday, he’ll face Discovery Canyon’s Sean Bratkowsky in the first round, needing three wins to secure an individual state championship.
No other local athletes from Aspen or Basalt qualified, though Aspen No. 2 singles player Josh Ward and No. 2 doubles pair Daane Reische and Nico Smith clinched alternate spots.
Cross-country
Aspen came up big at its home meet on Saturday, winning the girls bracket by 42 points with Julia Diaz winning individually, more than 30-seconds ahead of second place. The top-10 was littered with Skiers, with Michaela Kenny coming in third, Fiona Benvenuto coming in seventh and Darienne Kenny and Natalie Wesner finishing ninth and 10th, respectively.
Edwin Ryerson came in eight to lead the Aspen boys, who finished in seventh as a team. Finn Johnson was the second highest Skier finisher at 11th.
Glenwood Springs came in second on the boys side and third on the girls side. Tanner Merritt came in seventh and Taia Nykerk came in 12th.
Colorado Rocky Mountain School came in fifth on the boys side and seventh on the girls, led by Ben Oldham’s fourth place and Ellis Hutchens’ 22nd.
Basalt competed in the Rifle XC Invitational on Wednesday, after the time of writing.
Teams will travel to Delta on Oct. 21 for regionals.
Mountain biking
High school mountain bike racers got their last shot at qualifying for state on Saturday in Eagle.
As individual teams, Glenwood Springs dropped to third place in the three-team Division 1 bracket, while Colorado Rocky Mountain School won Division 2 and Aspen/Basalt won Division 3. Roaring Fork finished third in Division 2.
CRMS had three second-place finishes: Canyon Cherney in varsity boys, Ursula Reed in sophomore girls and Ty Nolan in freshman boys. The Oysters added eight additional top-10 finishes.
Aspen/Basalt saw Axel Robinson take third in the freshman boys race and Megan Heath finish fourth in varsity girls with four additional top-10 finishes.
The Carpenter brothers came up big for Roaring Fork, each winning their race. Corbin Carpenter won varsity boys while Quinn won freshman boys. Samuel Friday took fifth in the varsity race to round out their top-10 scorers.
Glenwood Springs’ Chloe Lutgring conceded points leader position to xx with her second place finish. The Dirt Demons’ next highest placer was North Geiger in sophomore girls, with Isaac Gerber and Samantha Meskin each finishing eighth in the varsity boys and varsity girls races, respectively.
The state championship comes to Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley campus on Oct. 22-23. Aspen/Basalt qualified 11 riders, Colorado Rocky Mountain School qualified 23, Glenwood Springs qualified 14 and Roaring Fork qualified 13.