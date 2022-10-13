President Joe Biden visited Eagle County Wednesday to designate the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument as expected, but he also made a surprise announcement about a plan to conserve the Thompson Divide area west of Carbondale.
Biden used the National Antiquities Act to designate the first national monument of his administration. The 53,804-acre national monument, divided in two sections, will be managed by the U.S. Forest Service and have special protections.
“We’re doing it not just for today but for all the ages,” Biden told a few hundred people who gathered at the site of the camp, 21 miles south of Minturn. “It’s for the people of Colorado, but it goes well beyond the people of Colorado. It’s for all the people across America and the world. It’s a permanent decision, an action that no future president can overturn.”
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, who oversees the Forest Service, labeled the designation a worthwhile move to honor troops who defended the country. “It’s a special place,” he said.
Camp Hale was used by the famed 10th Mountain Division to train for fighting in World War II. Biden extolled the bravery of the troops and their service to the country. In their first 114 days of combat, there were 4,000 soldiers wounded and nearly 1,000 killed.
Vilsack also broke the news of fresh efforts to conserve Thompson Divide. The administration is proposing a 20-year withdrawal of about 225,000 acres in Thompson Divide from additional gas exploration and production, though current leases would remain valid. The Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service have jointly submitted a withdrawal petition to Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. Once it is accepted, it will trigger a two-year study to see if a 20-year withdrawal is warranted.
Biden amplified on the conservation move in his 14-minute speech.
“As Secretary Vilsack just explained, today my administration is announcing steps taken to conserve the Thompson Divide, another 225,000 acres 60 miles from here,” Biden said. “Let me be clear: There’s no current or planned oil exploration or production in the area. We’re just keeping things as they’ve been for a long time for the next 20 years while we study whether we can get this done.”
Biden sat at a table to sign the monument designation, surrounded by Colorado’s Congressional Democrats, representatives of the Native American tribes, Forest Service officials and two military veterans who trained at Camp Hale, including 100-year-old Francis “Bud” Lovett.
Biden’s designation of the new national monument and conservation efforts at Thompson Divide drew praise from Roaring Fork Valley residents.
Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman has been a longtime activist for monument status for Camp Hale, where his father Harry helped train the ski troops. Poschman was traveling back to Aspen from a trip in Italy on Wednesday and couldn’t attend the ceremony but was reached by email.
“If I was there and had the chance to speak with [Biden], I’d thank him for his service to the United States and for his designation of Camp Hale and the Continental Divide lands as national monuments,” Poschman said. “As a favor to all Coloradans who have worked for the CORE act for over a decade, he could go a step further and designate all the important public lands identified in the CORE Act, including the Thompson Divide, in addition to today’s declaration.”
He said he knows his father, now deceased, would also be thankful for the president honoring the troops who trained at Camp Hale and served their country.
“My father and I toured Italy together when he was an old man,” Greg wrote in an email. “We returned to the scenes of the horrendous battles in the Apennine Mountains, and to the nearby villages where they remembered the 10th Mountain Division and celebrated an old soldier’s return with an outpouring of generosity that stunned us. I am so proud of my father and remember those experiences with tears of gratitude.”
Carbondale-area residents Bill Fales and Judy Fox-Perry attended Wednesday’s ceremony to celebrate the designation of the monument. The two have been involved in the battle over Thompson Divide since it started 13 years ago and welcomed the surprise news of additional conservation efforts.
“It’s incredibly exciting to have the President of the United States step up to add momentum to the push to protect Thompson Divide,” Fales said after Biden’s speech. “We never could have imagined 13 years ago. We had no idea what we were doing or what it would involve.”
Fox-Perry said the BLM and Forest Service management plans provided some support from new gas drilling for at least a short time, but greater protections were needed.
“We’re already burning up those years, and we’re not where we want to be,” she said. “We’ve passed the House four or five times and we’ve got it to the Senate, but we haven’t crossed the finish line. So this gives us momentum from Biden himself and gives us a little more time to push it through.”
The direction is huge for those fighting to conserve the special area, she said.
“It’s like a whole new chapter in Thompson Divide,” Fox-Perry said.
During the ceremony, Biden heaped praise on U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) who has worked for about 10 years for Congressional approval of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act — or CORE Act — which included protections for Camp Hale and Thompson Divide, as well as many other Colorado lands. During his speech, Biden called Bennet to the stage and explained that Bennet lobbied hard for the President’s signing of the monument designation.
“I told him I’d do it. You know why? I was afraid he would never leave the damn White House,” Biden quipped.
The Congressional delegation and Gov. Jared Polis all got their time on the stage. Polis and Bennet are campaigning for reelection this November.
Bennet credited Biden for his actions. “You have excellent taste for your administration’s first designation of a national monument,” he said.
Polis credited Biden for putting the frosting on the cake in the long, hard effort to protect Camp Hale and other special lands. “Today, Mr. President, you’re going to get ’er done,” Polis said. “We’ve been proud to protect our Colorado way of life.”
U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.) said Bennet has been relentless in efforts to protect the lands included in the monument but the fight to get the CORE Act approved is ongoing.
“That CORE Act isn’t going anywhere. We’re going to get it done next year,” Hickenlooper vowed.
The creation of the national monument at Camp Hale and other lands wasn’t welcomed by all. U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican whose 3rd Congressional District includes Pitkin County, issued a media release that criticized Biden for a trip to “unilaterally lock up hundreds of thousands of acres through the stroke of his pen and prevent Coloradans from using our public lands for activities we want and need.” She labeled the creation of the national monument a “massive land grab.”
Joe O’Dea, Bennet’s Republican challenger for his Senate seat, called the day a “photo-op political stunt.”
“Camp Hale is an amazing place. Joe Biden and Michael Bennet’s record on inflation, border security and crime are something much less than amazing,” he said in a campaign statement.
Carbondale rancher Fales didn’t hide his disgust with the criticism.
“How anybody who claims to be patriotic and wants to support our troops can argue against protecting Camp Hale is just beyond comprehension to me,” Fales said. “You can’t say you want to honor the troops and not honor them. To have the veterans up there with the president and for him to give them the final pens that he used to sign, it makes you feel good.”