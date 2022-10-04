It’s going to cost more than originally planned to produce a blueprint for future development of Aspen-Pitkin County Airport. Fortunately, the federal government is chipping in more than originally planned.
The initial budget estimate for the Airport Layout Plan was $750,000. The price has more than doubled because of an expanded scope and additional requirements by the Federal Aviation Administration, according to a memo to the Pitkin County Commissioners from Airport Director Dan Bartholomew. The new estimate is $1.6 million.
“The new costs were validated via an independent fee analysis, as required by the FAA,” Bartholomew wrote in the memo.
While the commissioners never like financial surprises, this one came with little pain. The FAA will provide $1,388,845 for the work through an Airport Improvement Program grant. The Colorado Department of Transportation awarded an additional grant of $41,666 and may add more during the 2023 grant cycle, Bartholomew said.
That leaves Pitkin County on the hook for only $169,489, according to the memo. The commissioners unanimously approved the expenditure at their regular meeting Wednesday. The money will come from the airport fund.
A company called Jacobsen Daniels was already selected through a bidding process to undertake a new Airport Layout Plan. It will likely take 12 to 18 months to complete, Bartholomew said Monday. The document is key to planning for future development and securing FAA grants for the work.
The last plan was completed in 2015-16. Since then, starting in 2019 and concluding in 2020, a community “visioning” process was held that produced “Common Ground Recommendations” — improvements that had broad community support.
“This project will include an update of the airport existing conditions to show the current airport layout in addition to the application of the Common Ground Recommendations,” Bartholomew’s memo to the commissioners said.
The Airport Layout Plan will be accompanied by a “robust narrative” that addresses recommended changes from the old report. “This narrative will include an updated aviation and passenger forecast, design aircraft classification, safety recommendations, preliminary project phasing and an environmental roadmap,” Bartholomew wrote.
In an interview Monday, Bartholomew said the updated Airport Layout Plan must be submitted before Pitkin County can seek FAA approval for a new terminal and funding for the project. Other proposed projects that cannot proceed without the updated plan include relocation of the airplane taxiway at the airport and relocation of the air traffic control facility.
Representatives of Jacobsen Daniels are scheduled to present the work they have performed thus far to Pitkin County Airport Advisory Committee later this month.