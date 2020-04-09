To fund its COVID-19 Preparedness Plan, the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority needs to spend $40,000 each week to disinfect buses and transit facilities, advance sick pay to impacted employees and implement other “appropriate measures.”
That’s according to a supplemental request to the 2020 budget that RFTA’s board is expected to discuss today.
“Staff is requesting the board to appropriate an additional $280,000 to maintain these measures through the May 14 board meeting,” reads the budget request that will be presented by RFTA CFO Michael Yang and Finance Director Paul Hamilton.
Last month, the board approved a supplemental budget appropriation that included $100,000 in emergency funding for the initial COVID-19 Preparedness Plan.
The money would come from RFTA’s general budget. However, some federal funding from the CARES Act could result in a portion of the $39.75 million apportionment earmarked for the Colorado Department of Transportation through Section 5311 and the 5340 Rural Transit Assistance Funding, the memo states.
The CARES Act funds are intended to offer financial relief for rural transit agencies like RFTA that have had adverse impacts such as higher operating expenses and revenue reductions related to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
“RFTA is currently attempting to determine how much of this funding it will be eligible to receive and when it might be available to provide needed financial relief,” the memo says.
Cooperating governments in the rural transportation authority include Pitkin County, Eagle County, the cities of Aspen and Glenwood Springs, and the towns of Carbondale, Basalt and Snowmass Village.
Ridership since the outbreak is addressed among the agenda items for Thursday. While current counts of daily passengers included in the packet information go only through March 31, an update is anticipated at the board meeting.
Glenwood Springs boardings and alightings are typically the single highest of all jurisdictions and municipalities.
Why people are riding RFTA was answered in a survey conducted April 1-4 with responses from 32 people. Thirty-eight percent said they were using RFTA for work; 44% said food and 13% said health care. Six% said other reasons.
Also in that survey, 41% of RFTA riders said riding the bus was their only option.
That assertion was backed up by Ed Cortez, who represents the RFTA drivers union. Cortez spoke via Zoom during the Glenwood Springs Town Council meeting on Monday.
“You might not have the right to shut down the service if it affects certain classes of people,” Cortez told councilmembers. That includes the indigent, elderly and people who don’t have a home, he said.
Concerns of regional spread
At that Monday meeting, following a lengthy discussion about face masks in public spaces, the Glenwood Springs City Council for the second time in a week discussed whether to suspend RFTA services in order to limit the inter-jurisdictional spread of the coronavirus.
The Rifle City Council on April 1 found “it is in the best interest of public health, welfare and the safety of the citizens of Rifle to temporarily suspend bus service to the city of Rifle provided by the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority during the COVID-19 outbreak,” its city ordinance states. The suspension continues through May 6 after which time council can reevaluate the outbreak.
Glenwood’s measure to follow Rifle’s lead and temporarily ban RFTA was defeated Monday in a split vote, but a second question, which was seen as more temperate and introduced by Councilmember Charlie Willman, passed.
It asks RFTA to offer “a higher degree of protection” for its passengers and staff. That could possibly mean considering the use of face coverings; following a vote preceding the RFTA discussion at Monday’s council meeting, Glenwood Springs City Manager Debra Figueroa was directed to issue an order that residents and retail workers must wear face coverings for all essential activities outside their home.
Willman said, “We want some compromise. If they don’t want to compromise we probably have no choice” but to again float the idea of prohibiting RFTA pickups and drop-offs in Glenwood Springs.
The bus agency’s sanitary measures include defogging the vehicles on a daily basis, providing 6-foot social distancing, restricting ridership to eight to 10 passengers per bus and having riders use the vehicle’s rear door only. Fares also have been temporarily eliminated to reduce driver-passenger interaction.
Glenwood Springs Mayor Jon Godes, who is the city’s representative on the RFTA board, said he was looking forward to continuing the discussion on ways to limit inter-jurisdictional spread of the coronavirus.
Godes will share information from the RFTA meeting with the city council when it convenes on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. That’s the new weekly meeting time for the elected body as it contends with COVID-19 impacts.
For RFTA, the full costs of COVID-19 are just starting to be realized.
“Due to the two-month lag in receiving sales tax collection data, it may be May 14, 2020 before enough financial information is available by which to make reasonably accurate forecasts of COVID-19-related expenditures and revenue reductions,” information in the RFTA meeting packet states.