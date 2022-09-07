Four commercial flights to Aspen were canceled and another was delayed on Sunday night after a private jet that landed too early damaged a navigational light on the north end of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport runway.
Airport Director Dan Bartholomew characterized the incident as “pretty minor.” Unlike four other incidents at ASE involving private jets this year, the aircraft that was involved, a Bombardier-700 Global Express jet, did not veer off the runway and the airport was not officially closed.
In addition to damaging the runway light, the aircraft blew out a tire and may have experienced damage to a flap, he said. There were no injuries.
Either the Federal Aviation Administration or the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident, Bartholomew said. Because of the minor nature of the incident, the investigating authority won’t consider it a high priority, he said.
He didn’t know what caused the jet to land too soon. “It could have been any number of reasons,” Bartholomew said.
Industry sources describe the Bombardier-700 Global Express as a twin-engined, long-range corporate jet with a maximum capacity of 19 passengers. Bartholomew said he did not know where the flight originated.
A Sunday evening screenshot of the airport’s website shows that four scheduled arrivals between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. — two commercial flights from Denver, one from San Francisco and one from Chicago — were canceled. An earlier flight due to arrive at 6:30 p.m. was delayed to just after 8 p.m., although it wasn’t clear whether that delay was related to the navigational light damage.
Bartholomew said he wasn’t sure what time the incident occurred. Regardless of the time of the mishap, flights to Aspen may have continued normally during the daylight hours, but not after dusk, he said.
The FAA sent a repairman to fix the light, which the airport director said was a “threshold light at the end of the runway.” It’s one of the green lights that work in tandem with the four white, bright lights that are part of a system known as PAPI, or precision approach path indicators. The lights provide visual guidance so that pilots may acquire and maintain a correct approach.
The FAA owns and operates those particular lights, he said.
“The FAA has to make sure that something isn't out of alignment. And so, with the light being taken out, they needed to verify that before they could turn them back on,” Bartholomew said.
There was no other damage to the runway or any airport systems, he added.