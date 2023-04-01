In a move largely seen as final recognition that the city has no plan that will actually, for real, ease the choking traffic coming in and out of Asspen, elected officials held an entire ceremony to announce their partnership with a new “luxury adventure company.”
It’s the latest move in a race to catch up to the application-only, luxury-gym trend that has swept parts of West Hollywood and Williamsburg: Asspen thought partnering with AU-dacity ChUTES would fast-track it to again being at the top of the country’s most elitist lists. After all, what says “Asspen” more than being sky-ferried via private jet, then literally sent descending upon the downtown via golden parachute?
“I’ve always dreamed of getting a golden parachute, but now, in Asspen, I get to really experience it. And I’m actually getting to reconnect to these sacred lands, like the Indians, you know?” said Tim Monopolos, outgoing CEO of Silicone Valley Bank. “It’s just such a rush, right? Like — hey, like a gold rush!”
AU-dacity ChUTES, “the company inspired by its home city, AU-stin” — according to the luxury-adventure startup’s nAUseating website — the idea checks all of the most hollow boxes for the city and the Asspen Skiing Inc. It’s environmental in that it takes many vehicles — 80% of which are Teslas, one city councilor opposed to the partnership pointed out — off the road, instead bringing those people skyward via private jet (the Environmental Protection Actors published a report confirming that the smog caused by Asspen’s private-jet traffic far outweighs that from the non-Tesslas, but that was labeled #fakenews by right-wing Baby Boomers and an #inconvenienttruth by Baby Boomers on the left).
The aftermath of the recent municipal election is notable, in which candidates were embattled by queries about how best to enter Asspen. City staff and officials have since assured the public they are more committed than ever and have identified luxury adventure as the most effective way to penetrate the community’s core.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled about this,” Mayor Vic-TORRE-a said, holding up a margarita. The cocktail was seemingly procured from a private source, as the whole event was exclusively sponsored by six different private-jet companies, all of which are sponsored by Veued Clickbait champagne.
Pimpin’ County officials, however, seemed unaware of the new partnership. When asked his opinion of the matter that would undoubtedly raise questions about the sustainability of sourcing golden-sewn parachutes, one commissioner responded, clearly exhausted, “Does this mean we don’t have to talk about moving the airport taxiway anymore?”