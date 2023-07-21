Speaking at the second day of the Aspen Security Forum on Wednesday, Douglas A. Beck, senior advisor to the Secretary of Defense, said that when he first started coming to the forum, he was the only “guy from Silicon Valley” there. Before working for the Department of Defense, Beck worked 13 years at Apple.
Now, he said, all you have to do is look around the stage from which he was speaking to see Silicon Valley's growing involvement in the security world. Logos for Google, Intel, PayPal and Microsoft filled panels on each side of Beck and his fellow speakers during a panel discussion.
Beck said the forum is “fundamentally different” now.
During 14 speaking events on Wednesday, military and government officials, CEOs and former legislators mentioned dozens of emerging technologies and systems (or “capabilities” as they are known in a military context) that could define the future of national security. They included, among other, “directed energy,” “smart weapons” and “mega-constellations.”.
But one system that speakers emphasized repeatedly was the security relationship between the U.S. government and the private sector. Speakers noted that as technology and warfare are rapidly changing, the U.S. government’s relationship with the private sector will have to take new forms.
Every year, the Aspen Institute’s Security Forum draws visitors and speakers from across the country (and often the world) to discuss the challenges shaping U.S. national security. This year, speakers discussed outer space, artificial intelligence, financial crime, China, and the shape of public-private relations in the defense space.
Already, the United States relies heavily on private sector partnerships to support Ukrainian troops in their war against Russia. Commander of the U.S. Space Command Gen. James H. Dickinson said during a panel discussion that cooperative agreements with more than 133 companies allow the U.S. to benefit from a “mega-constellation” of satellites that provide communications and other support for Ukrainian troops on the ground.
“We are seeing for the first time what a mega-constellation means to the world. You’re talking thousands of satellites that are in low-earth orbit and how that provides such resiliency and redundancy in maintaining communications in this example. That is powerful. We have the technology to do it, and that’s the power of our commercial space enterprise in the United States,” Dickinson said.
When moderator and Washington Post columnist David Ignatius asked Dickinson whether this reliance on commercial satellites was a vulnerability rather than a strength, Dickinson said no.
“It’s a balance. We’re not going to be all commercial, we may not be all military,” the general said.
Across several speaking events, experts noted that military capabilities in space and on earth’s surface are moving toward larger quantities of smaller, cheaper and more autonomous systems. And while the number of these systems grows, the experts said the number of private companies entering today’s leading-edge security fields is also growing.
In space, experts discussed the proliferation of private companies that are creating what NASA has called “NewSpace.” Ezinne Uzo-Okoro, assistant director for space policy at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said that commercialization is fundamentally changing the face of government infrastructure in space.
“This is a seismic shift from where we were historically 60 years ago, when the vision for space came from a president. Now we have private individuals who are innovating in space, looking to lead in space, looking to go to the moon, and who are supplying a lot of critical services on the civil side for NASA and the defense side as well, and are looking to go to Mars as well,” said Uzo-Okoro.
By 2031, a private company could even end up owning and operating a replacement for the international space station. Uzo-Okoro said the ISS is set to be decommissioned and replaced with a commercial station owned by a U.S. entity.
In the realm of artificial intelligence — another emerging area for national security — experts said the government’s approach to private-sector entities also will be essential. And currently, they say it is yet to take shape.
“We should be clear that we actually don’t have tools and methods today to know when an AI model is safe and effective,” said Arati Prabhakar, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.
Anja Manuel, executive director of the Aspen Strategy Group and Aspen Security Forum and a participant in Wednesday’s panel on artificial intelligence, said while most large language models like the famous ChatGPT are easy to regulate, a proliferation of smaller models developed more cheaply by smaller companies will be harder to keep track of.
“You sort of despair at figuring out how to create the standards and then stick with the standards for those,” Manuel said.
And when it comes to land-based warfare, Christian Brose, CEO of Anduril Industries, a defense company specializing in autonomous systems like drones, said the private sector will be critical in supplying the kinds of smaller, smarter weapons systems that are currently defining battle in Ukraine.
“This technology is here. We’re not talking about photon torpedoes and cloaking devices that need to be developed. We’re talking about things that are literally on the battlefield now that need to get developed and fielded in other areas,” Brose said.
Brose emphasized the U.S. government should develop faster, more flexible processes for working with private contractors to develop and deploy these critical systems.
“We have a very statist, bureaucratic, centralized planning process to plan for the future, and we need to move to an alternative pathway that’s built around capitalism and market creation for a different class of capability that we’re going to need a lot more of if we want to deter China,” Brose said.
Across space, artificial intelligence and surface warfare, experts commonly cite China as the threat that private-sector technologies and systems need to be aware of.
“We simply must find a way to harness the capability of our commercial tech innovation … in order to meet the challenges presented by China, as well as the other challenges we have around the world,” Beck said.
When it came to the apparent threat from China, only one speaker expressed passionate optimism about prospects for peace. Xie Feng, China’s ambassador to the United States, said that while Washington’s tone about the U.S.-China relationship has soured, he still knows some Americans who believe a productive, peaceful relationship is possible.
““I have been talking to as many American friends as possible,” Xie said. “I think there are still a lot of supporters for this relationship, but they seem to be under pressure … they tend to restrain themselves from making their views heard over the so-called anti-China chorus.”
In the end, Xie said, China has no ambitions to “displace” the United States or seek “hegemony” on the global stage. Instead, the ambassador said China “wants to make the prosperity pie bigger.”
“The world is big enough to let China and the United States develop respectively,” said the ambassador.
At the end of Feng’s interview with Steve Clemons, Semafor’s founding editor at large, Clemons mentioned that there are currently no living pandas in the U.S. Could the ambassador secure one for the United States as a kind of olive branch?
“I will do my utmost to do that,” the ambassador responded, “and hopefully, here in Aspen, there will also be one!”