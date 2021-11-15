Pitkin County commissioners gave themselves until Tuesday night to submit a list of seven names — their individual choices for the new Airport Advisory Board —
to county staff.
The process is far from over as those choices from the five commissioners will be evaluated in order to come up with a working consensus on picks for the new seven-member board (plus two alternates). No date was set for discussion on the final selections and formal approval. Commissioners said they hoped to seat the new board by the end of the year.
While the board will not be involved in day-to-day Aspen-Pitkin County Airport operations, it will be looking at redevelopment issues such as those that were included in 2020’s “Common Ground” recommendations that evolved through the county’s ASE Vision process.
Interviews with 15 candidates, previously culled from the initial 75 applicants, were conducted last Wednesday and Friday. The Aspen Daily News last week reported details relating to nine of the candidate interviews. Here are the remaining six:
Shaun DeWolfe: The Basalt resident, pilot and coordinator of jet charters also is owner of Fly Aspen, a flight-instruction business. In his application to the county, DeWolfe said he has worked in aviation all his life and that he is intimately familiar with local airport operations.
He admitted that he looked at the ASE Vision recommendations “very little” because he wants to have no preconceptions or biases if chosen for the board. He said he understands the “broad strokes” of the debate: “Big airport, small airport, how many flights, noise.”
DeWolfe said he has seen how airports across the country deal with important issues like noise and growth. Of the latter, he said, “I was born here. If I could’ve kept Aspen exactly the way I had it when I was growing up, I’d love to do that. …But it’s hard to say, ‘I get to live here and you don’t.’”
DeWolfe was asked if he thought there was a way to limit private-plane activity, which has increased dramatically in recent years. He said the Federal Aviation Administration has strict regulations against airports saying who can land and who can’t, but that airports are allowed to increase landing fees and fuel prices.
“What consequences would that have? I don’t know,” he said, adding that some aircraft operators wouldn’t notice the higher prices.
A common question from commissioners to all applicants sought to find out their “No. 1 issue” with the airport. DeWolfe reiterated that has no agenda whatsoever and that he’s interested in doing what’s best for the community, the valley and also nonresident airport users, even if it negatively impacts his business.
“Aspen is a weird place. It’s a small town with a global reach. How do you reconcile those two things? It’s tricky,” he said.
Auden Schendler: The former Basalt town councilman is senior vice president of sustainability for Aspen Skiing Co. In his application, Schendler states that he has extensive experience in policymaking, community organizing and advocacy relating to climate policy and utility reform.
Being a participant in one of the ASE Vision committees, he said he was familiar with the “Common Ground” recommendations and was surprised to see the goal of a 30% reduction in greenhouse-gas emissions, which he called “ambitious,” but fitting, given the community’s record of tackling difficult issues and projects.
During the interview with commissioners, he stressed that he’s not “a one-trick pony. I’m interested in all kinds of different things.” He said the beauty of the airport redevelopment project is that it relates to what society is dealing with on the whole.
The issue of widening the runway to accommodate the next generation of aircraft, and what types of planes would operate here, will be guided by basic facts, he said. But there are other important issues that will require creative thinking, such as the question of reducing emissions and building a net-zero terminal building, Schendler said.
Aspen has a “role in the universe” to create models for the rest of the world, and should continue with airport redevelopment. Not only should the new terminal be a “green building,” but it should serve as an educational tool for visitors using the airport, he said.
Another central question with which the new board will grapple will be transportation to and from the airport to local destinations. Schendler said he wouldn’t rule out other creative ideas, even a gondola to Aspen, which he called a “European solution.”
“We don’t have a ton of time on climate and we’re gonna have to be bold. And if Aspen can’t be bold, nobody can,” he said.
Rich Burkley: The senior vice president of strategy and business development for Aspen Skiing Co. also participated in the ASE Vision process and presented the final report from the Airport Experience committee.
In his application, the Aspen resident states that he felt the “Common Ground” recommendations “balance the needs for airport upgrades with limiting passenger growth and meeting the environmental goals of the county.” During his interview he reiterated that he is 100% behind the “Common Ground recommendations,” which include the controversial runway widening.
Burkley suggested that it will be important for the board to differentiate between what the county wants to do and what the FAA will allow. He said one of his chief concerns is not just guest experience, but the “employee experience,” as many airport workers deal with a subpar working space.
Egress from the airport is another top concern, he said, because the transition from the airport to other local destinations needs to be more seamless. Something as simple as a RFTA bus pulling up to the terminal curb to pick up arriving visitors could make a big difference, Burkley said.
Burkley is one of SkiCo’s strategic planners: He admitted that over the years, he never saw a pandemic as a potential threat to the ski industry. But he said he possesses the “flexibility” necessary to help make decisions on the airport’s future.
“I don’t know what the changes will be in aviation,” Burkley said. “I’m not an expert there. …The more flexibility we build into it, the better off we are to hopefully adapt to environmental improvements in aircraft design, the ability to increase [carbon] efficiency per passenger mile, those types of things.”
A commissioner joked that it was interesting to hear him talk about “flexibility” when she always saw him as a bottom-line “numbers guy.”
“I hope I’m a pragmatist,” Burkley said.
He was asked whether he would be representing SkiCo or himself on the board.
“I have a real hard time separating my role with the ski company with my role in the community. I’ll be very frank there. I hope I’m representing both,” Burkley said.
In the Aspen community, “We are all kind of integrated,” he added.
Howie Mallory: The Aspen resident and retired banker served on the Technical Working Group of the ASE Vision process. His application offers comments about the process and various airport-related issues, comments that other applicants tended to reserve for their face-to-face interviews.
“Commitments were made [during the process] to establish an ongoing noise- and air-quality monitoring program. This process appears to have stalled a bit, which is unfortunate as it is not a labor-intensive program once the monitors are in place.”
Mallory pointed out that the increase in the general aviation side of airport operations, the private planes, has raised the ire of community members who are concerned about growth.
“The commercial operations deliver the great preponderance of passengers … while GA operations provide a hugely skewed number of actual in and out operations. This bias of activity toward GA at a perceived expense of commercial operations has caused significant consternation of the Pitkin County citizenry. Who is the airport to serve?”
During his interview, Mallory said he sees the advisory board as helping to communicate information about redevelopment, including its cost, to the public.
Asked how he would define success for the new entity, he said success would entail much more than building a new terminal building.
“Success would be the acceptance by the community that we managed to improve air service” and also ground-transportation connectivity between the airport and passenger destinations, Mallory said.
Richard Heede: A Snowmass resident, Heede is co-founder and director of the Climate Accountability Institute, a research nonprofit. In his application, he said he concurs with the “Common Ground” recommendations.
Heede was asked about the “fine line” of maintaining Aspen’s sense of community while also embarking upon significant changes to the airport.
“I think it’s important to ground ourselves in the environmental, cultural and social values that we embody in Aspen and Pitkin County,” he said.
Heede said he believes it will be important to recognize and consider the public’s input as the advisory board and commissioners work on questions and solutions surrounding various redevelopment issues.
The terminal building should be environmentally responsible and comfortable, as well as “right-sized,” not oversized, he said.
With regard to the ASE Vision recommendations concerning the reduction of carbon emissions, Heede said emissions need to be measured in a better way, not by examining the quantity of airport fuel sales, a system that has been used in the recent past.
The future potential of electric planes and sustainable aviation fuels will help, he said. The board also should also look at creating a carbon-negative terminal in Aspen, powered by solar energy, Heede suggested.
“I’d like to see more ‘zero’ than ‘net.’ We shouldn’t be buying our way out of this problem by fostering tree growth in the Amazon,” he said.
David Perry: A resident of Woody Creek, Perry is a former longtime senior executive for SkiCo, having reached the position of chief operating officer before leaving in 2017.
Afterward, he worked for Alterra Mountain Co., a new company that acquired several ski resorts. Perry relocated to Denver while serving as Alterra’s president and COO. He’s now back in the Roaring Fork Valley where he said he works as an independent consultant.
“I want to be able to help bring a consensus recommendation to you,” he told commissioners. “That’s part of the skill that I’ve had over the years, building a consensus. Bringing people together. Problem solving.”
At Alterra, Perry created the Ikon Pass, which allows its users access to several ski areas within a single season. Many locals contend that the Ikon Pass has led to overcrowding on the slopes of Aspen-Snowmass.
“I know it’s not necessarily popular in town, the Ikon Pass, but I did create it. So you can blame me,” he joked.
Perry called ASE “the economic lifeline of the community.” But he acknowledged that there are numerous tensions surrounding it.
“Solutions need to be based on facts, not based on fear,” he said. “Fear of change, fear of the future, fear of large noisy 737s coming in, which I don’t believe is going to happen to any great degree at all.”