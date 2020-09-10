Bringing to life a musical production in two weeks would be an undertaking for professional actors during a normal year.
But for Theatre Aspen, it was local children and teens rehearsing Disney’s “The Lion King” — which debuts a sold-out show on stage tonight — amid a pandemic.
“It is impressive even for professionals,” Theatre Aspen education manager and “The Lion King” director Elissa Russell said Wednesday of the tight turnaround. “So for kids to do that, it’s really quite a feat.”
The cast of nearly 30 fifth-grade to eighth-grade students first started rehearsing in February for what was originally slated as a spring production. But Theatre Aspen postponed the production and rehearsals as soon as the novel coronavirus closed the ski resort and town mid-March.
More than five months later, the organization resumed rehearsals at the end of August. In the absence of online rehearsals, which would have been impossible for an interactive musical like “The Lion King,” the children hadn’t worked on the material together in nearly half a year.
Those at the helm of the TA education program as well as “The Lion King” production credited the talented cast of middle schoolers for revisiting the script and numbers with such ease.
“The fact that they came in so ready to go speaks to their enthusiasm for getting out and doing something like this,” Theatre Aspen director of education Graham Northrup said Wednesday.
Luke Ryan, the show’s choreographer — and a former student of Theatre Aspen Education — said he was amazed by the kids’ ability to remember what they learned at the beginning of the year.
“Expecting an age group like this to retain everything that they learned six months ago is crazy,” said Ryan. “And they came in with every piece of material they had learned completely memorized, ready to go.”
While the education program pushes its students, Ryan said, the kids truly took it upon themselves to rehearse alone at home during the pandemic.
Northrup said the number of students and parents alike who expressed gratitude to Theatre Aspen for persevering with the show — despite all that is happening — was overwhelming.
While staging a show is seldom child’s play, doing so in the era of COVID-19 presents a whole host of added considerations such as social distancing and singing and dancing in a mask.
“We have all sorts of protocols in place: They’re wearing masks, they’re performing in masks, they’re always in masks backstage. We have [social] distancing in place in the dressing area and backstage while they’re waiting to go on,” Russell said.
“We eliminated some moments that we initially had staged where they touch each other or some dance moments where that used to happen. We’re using hand sanitizer like crazy [and] we have a whole different microphone protocol.”
Despite myriad changes behind the scenes, Russell she said is proud that the cast and staff were still able to preserve the show’s integrity.
While putting on a musical under Pitkin County’s 50-person cap on gatherings “hits our budget hard,” Northrup said, he pointed to the importance of the organization’s education program.
“We exist to help students realize their full potential,” he said. “And whether or not they intend to pursue theater academically or professionally, there’s so many skills in theater that translate to just about every other aspect of a good life. So we try to transmit those values through our programming.”
“The Lion King” will run tonight through Saturday at 6:30 p.m., plus a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday, at the Aspen School District Theatre. All four performances sold out within the first two days of tickets going on sale.
Russell said she believes this speaks to the community’s excitement toward any cultural offerings right now.
“We’re just happy to be able to not only provide opportunities for the cast members to have fun,” she said, “but for the community to come and see this as well.”