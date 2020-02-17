Work will begin today along a stretch of the Crystal River where erosion has destabilized the riverbank and is threatening the Crystal Trail.
Gould Construction has been awarded a contract to stabilize the steep bank and prevent the Crystal Trail from further deterioration. There will be heavy machinery in the river and, at some point, it will be necessary to close the Crystal Trail to facilitate the project, according to a press release from Pitkin County Open Space and Trails.
The construction site is at Highway 133 and Thomas Road, south of Carbondale, where the Crystal River bends toward the highway and erosion is undercutting the Crystal Trail next to the roadway.
“After last spring’s long runoff, it is imperative that we undertake this project now, while the river flows are low. We could see another big runoff season this spring,” Gary Tennenbaum, director of OST, said in the release.
The major in-stream work is scheduled to be complete by March 15, with completion of the full project by June. The project will include modification of the river channel, bank stabilization and establishing native vegetation on the eroded riverbank.