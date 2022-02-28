The “west” and “east” historic Emma Mercantile buildings are pictured. The west (or warehouse) building has two stories consisting of 2,000 square feet per level. The one-story east (or storefront) building contains 2,250 square feet of space with another 500 square feet of basement space. There is a third structure, not pictured, known as the “accessory” building; it has two levels consisting of 294 square feet each.