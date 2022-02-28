A proposal to make use of the historic Emma Store buildings as a distribution center that will address local food insecurity is expected to be discussed at Tuesday’s joint work session of Pitkin County commissioners and the county’s Open Space and Trails board.
The three Victorian-era buildings, located off Highway 82 between Basalt and Willits, were built around 1898. The county acquired the 12.5-acre Emma Townsite property on which the buildings sit, as well as the buildings themselves, in 2008 for $2.65 million through its open space program and assistance from the town of Basalt. The area is located within the Emma Caucus area and lies within Pitkin County, but is adjacent to the county’s border with Eagle County.
Following the acquisition, the county worked to stabilize the deteriorating buildings’ exteriors, using open space funds and state grants. The interiors were left unfinished pending future use. A master plan for Emma’s open space — approved by the OST board in 2017 — included direction to assemble a steering committee of interested community members to formulate a recommendation for the buildings’ future use. The committee developed broad recommendations for the property that were approved by the OST board and the Board of County Commissioners in January 2021.
According to a proposal included in the packet for Tuesday’s meeting, the idea of using the buildings for a “food hub” was presented by the county’s human services department to OST staff after research determined limited options in the area to purchase commercial space for a much-need food-distribution facility. The staff proposal to OST board members and county commissioners says that “food insecurity is a serious issue impacting more than 33% of Pitkin County residents directly and every Pitkin County resident indirectly.” The negative impacts include: workforce participation; increased physical, mental and behavioral health costs; decreased community safety; and fiscal and economic repercussions.
“These impacts are even more intensely felt by our children and older adults and can have long-term effects even if the length of the food-insecure period is relatively acute,” the proposal states.
The county human services department and a government-designated food distribution group in recent years have determined the need for a central food storage and distribution center for the upper valley.
“A facility in which food resources can be collected from regional providers and stored prior to local distribution to food pantries and mobile neighborhood distributions is a gap in the valley’s ability to provide food to those in need. An agricultural resource center providing storage space and facilities to process crops has also been identified as a need for valley food producers to be able to expand their production capacity,” the proposal continues.
According to information provided for the meeting, strong partnerships already exist with regard to local efforts to address food insecurity. Organizations identified as potential partners in the project include Lift-Up, Food Bank of the Rockies, the Safe & Abundant Nutrition Alliance, Aspen Family Connections, the Family Resource Center of the Roaring Fork Schools, Harvest for Hunger, Valley Meals and More, A Little Help, Pitkin County Senior Services, the Aspen Community Foundation, UpRoot Colorado, Eagle County Economic Services, The Farm Collaborative, Two Roots Farm, Garfield County Public Health, the city of Aspen, Pitkin County Open Space and Trails and Pitkin County Human Services.
“If this project is pursued, ownership of the site and buildings would remain with Pitkin County Open Space and Trails, who would manage a use agreement with the partnership group. The [food distribution group] is requesting that the buildings be dedicated to this effort for a minimum of 10 years. Day-to-day site operations and management would be the responsibility of a site manager appointed/managed by a collective organization of involved partners,” the proposal says.
The importance of food security “for the safety of individuals, families, our community and our economy cannot be overstated,” it continues. “Increased levels of food security within a community/region have been correlated with decreased amounts of crime, improved educational outcomes for students, increased positive health outcomes and increased economic activity.
“To truly address the issue of food insecurity with a systematic approach that is likely to succeed, the effort needs to be coordinated across the entire Parachute-to-Aspen region,” the proposal continues.
The proposal confidently expresses the sentiment that such an effort can be coordinated and directed from the Emma buildings.
“It could serve as a substantial resource to aid the organizations engaged in reducing food insecurity, and serve as a visual reminder to our community that we are dedicated to solving this problem while still remaining an asset to the open space and trails system that would be accessible to the public,” the packet materials add.
The discussion on the proposal is scheduled to begin at noon.