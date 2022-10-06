The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority received direction from its board of directors on Wednesday to pursue a voluntary rightsizing pilot program in an effort to fill empty bedrooms.
The pitch stems from the results of a rightsizing survey presented on Sept. 21, when the board asked to see more information and hear potential next steps. On Wednesday, staff proposed a pilot program that would create a “swap board” where individuals who were interested in downsizing would let APCHA know of their interests, and then someone looking for a larger unit could be matched with down-sizers and switch units, according to a memorandum from staff.
“People said they wanted to rightsize, but when it actually happens, do people want to rightsize?” said Bethany Spitz, APCHA’s deputy director of housing compliance. “We want to see what’s out there and if we can make any matches.”
For example, one individual could have a three-bedroom unit that allows pets and another person could be searching for a two-bedroom unit that allows pets. Under the pilot program, APCHA would match the two people to allow them both to rightsize, provided they both turn in complete qualification packets.
The program would allow five swaps during the first year, and staff committed to updating the board throughout the year on interest and how many swaps have occurred. The program would also allow people to swap either one category higher or lower based on the household, and staff proposed waiving retirement funds when categorizing a household that would be swapping to a unit with fewer bedrooms and in a situation that the owner was over age 60.
Minimum occupancy would need to be met, new deed restrictions would be required and need to be signed by both parties, an inspection would be required and the sales fees would be waived, according to the memo.
Aspen Village, Smuggler and Lazy Glen would not be eligible for the program due to deed-restriction limitations, but according to the memo, the program would allow staff to determine whether people who indicated they were interested in rightsizing on the survey are actually interested in doing so.
Board members were supportive of the pilot program, saying they liked the idea of a program that people could opt into. Board Chair Carson Schmitz encouraged staff to advertise it as such to avoid any misunderstandings about fairness. All swaps would be made public, in addition to news about when and how the program launches.
Board member Alycin Bektesh also recommended a pre-application process so that individuals who express interest in downsizing could contact staff sooner. She added that she was largely in favor of the swap program.
“You will obviously get [many] people contacting you asking for a better fit,” she said. “You want the net bedroom gainers to be the ones who are contacting you.”
Board members also liked the idea of revisiting the pilot program beyond five successful swaps. Vice Chair Skippy Mesirow said he wanted to be clear that staff would revisit the board frequently with updates and to ask for additional swaps to be approved if there is interest.
“I’m fine with limiting the pilot to five, but I wouldn’t want to say we’re not allowed to do six ever,” he said.
The board considered allowing as many as 10 swaps. Staff will return to the board at a future meeting with more details and to discuss when, where and how to launch the program.
“I like this. I like it as a pilot program,” Schmitz said. “It doesn’t take away from anything in the lottery, because it’s units that otherwise are probably not going to hit the market anyway, and it gets empty bedrooms filled at minimal expense.”