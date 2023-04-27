Colorado Parks and Wildlife is proposing rule changes at wildlife areas across the state to try to curtail surging recreational activity, including hiking at the Basalt State Wildlife Area and stand-up paddle boarding at Beaver Lake in Marble.
CPW proposed extending the prohibition on public access to most areas of the Basalt State Wildlife Area through July 15. The trails in the mountains above Basalt’s Hill District are currently closed from Dec. 1 through April 15. Under the new rule, the trails would be closed from Dec. 1 through July 15.
Access to Lake Christine on the lower slopes of the state wildlife area wouldn’t be affected by the rule change. In addition, the hours at a shooting range operated by CPW in the Basalt State Wildlife Area would remain the same.
A different, broad-based rule change would affect Beaver Lake, which has become a popular destination for stand-up paddle boarders in recent years. CPW is proposing to modify rules to restrict vessels on state wildlife area waters unless they are being actively used for fishing or hunting.
Public comment is being taken by the state agency through May 24. Basalt town government intends to submit comments and has scheduled a meeting with wildlife officials on May 9 to learn more about the access restrictions.
“That’s an incredible amount of time,” Councilman David Knight said at Tuesday night’s meeting about the proposed extension of the time Basalt SWA would be inaccessible. He noted that the closure would grow from 4 1/2 months to 7 1/2 months of the year.
“We want to find out more — what’s the driver, what’s the science?” Knight said. “If the border of our town is closed, that’s obviously impactful.”
Prior to the meeting, Town Manager Ryan Mahoney said at first glance, the extension of the closure through July 15 appears “excessive.” He said he would like to know if trails closer to the boundary with Basalt could remain open longer, with the extended closure applied to lands and trails higher in elevation.
Like Knight, Mahoney said he wants to hear from CPW what specific benefits the extended closure would produce for wildlife.
Matt Yamashita, CPW area manager for the territory that includes Basalt and Marble, and Rachael Gonzales, public information officer for the northwest region, didn’t respond before the Aspen Daily News deadline to repeated requests for comment on the reasons for the changes. The Aspen Daily News sought more information starting on April 20.
A news release from CPW said the agency manages about 350 state wildlife areas. They are intended to benefit wildlife populations or provide opportunities for wildlife-related recreation, the agency said. The rule changes would bolster that mission while managing recreation pressure, according to CPW.
Some Basalt officials question why hikers are viewed as a disruption to wildlife in a time period when the CPW-owned and operated shooting range is allowed to operate. The shooting range is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from March 15 through Oct. 14. It is open the same days but slightly shorter hours in the other months.
Basalt has had a complicated and sometimes contentious relationship with CPW and its predecessor, Colorado Division of Wildlife, for decades. Some town residents and elected officials have pressed the agency to reduce hours of operation of the shooting range because of the sounds of gunfire echoing off the site. Other critics of the range want it relocated because of the noise and threats of wildfire. The Lake Christine Fire erupted when the shooting range was being used illegally on July 3, 2018.
Some Basalt residents and elected officials have also been critical of the way CPW has managed Lake Christine. The lake and wetlands area is seen as an unpolished gem that falls short of its potential. The water level has been low while CPW tries to figure out how water is seeping out of the area toward Highway 82. In addition, the area around the lake has been used as a dumping ground at times for chewed-up asphalt and other debris. In the view of many people, it could be a more attractive lake for fishing, bird watching and spending time outdoors.
In Marble, town officials weren’t notified of potential rule changes that would affect operations at Beaver Lake, right outside the town limits, according to town administrator Ron Leach. He said he would need to look into the rule change on vessels allowed on the lake and hear from CPW officials before he could comment.
He noted that there is a locally owned and licensed business in Marble that rents stand-up paddle boards. “The town values all of its local businesses,” he said.
Beaver Lake has become a popular destination during the stand-up paddle board craze in recent years. It has traditionally been a popular fishing hole. CPW’s prohibition on vessels unless they are being used for fishing would curtail the vast majority of SUPs.
George Trantow, a Basalt resident with a cabin in Marble, said he is both an angler and a stand-up paddle boarder, so he sees both sides of the issue.
“I’m in the middle. I think there needs to be a change,” Trantow said. “The influx of people has overwhelmed the lake. I think with COVID, (use) went through the roof.”
He said he has counted 30 paddle boarders on the water at the same time, with more on shore. The number of people on the water at any given time makes it difficult to cast a fishing line because of the distance of open water needed. The density of people on the water is too great, Trantow said.
CPW had previously adopted rules that required stand-up paddle boarders and other floaters on state wildlife area waters to possess a fishing license. Enforcement has been a challenge.
Trantow said he has fished while on the water with a stand-up paddle board. It requires using a small anchor, he said, otherwise the trout will pull the board around.
The popularity of Beaver Lake has also impacted the Gunnison County Road running past it and Marble streets. Overflow parking spills into the road, streets and even in people’s private property, Trantow said.
Leach said Marble is overwhelmed by people pursuing all sorts of recreation on weekends during the summer months, roughly from mid-June to early September. It’s not just a stand-up paddle board issue, he said, it’s also off-road vehicles using the town as a launch point on the Lead King Loop, hikers, equestrians and others. The town doesn’t have the infrastructure to handle the influx nor the staff to pursue enforcement of regulations such as parking, he said.
Trantow said some sort of compromise is needed to address the crowding on Beaver Lake. He said he supports the requirement of a fishing or hunting license to access the water since the revenues support wildlife and CPW.
“Perhaps this reduces conflicts with fishermen,” he said. Enforcement would likely remain a challenge, he said.
CPW is taking public comment on the proposed rule changes through May 24. More information on the proposed changes and comment forms are available at engagecpw.org/hub-page/state-wildlife-areas.
The proposed regulations are tentatively scheduled to be discussed at the May meeting of the Parks and Wildlife Commission, according to the agency. Final consideration and possible adoption could be at the commission’s meeting in June, according to an agency press release.