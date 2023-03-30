Community members and the group 350 Roaring Fork will gather in Glenwood Springs on Saturday for a monthly protest in opposition to a proposed railroad construction project from Utah to the Union Pacific Rail line.
Drexel Hamilton Infrastructure Partners LC, a group that develops, finances and invests in major infrastructure projects, would own the railway. DHIP Group is a partner of the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition, which intends to issue $2 billion in low-interest bonds to fund construction of a railway from Utah’s Uinta Basin to the Union Pacific rail line in Colorado.
The 88-mile railway would link with the existing railroad that runs through Glenwood Canyon. It’s been estimated that the project would result in the transport of 315,000 barrels of a highly viscous type of crude oil through the Colorado and Eagle river valleys each day.
350 Roaring Fork, a local chapter of the nonprofit 350 Colorado, which advocates for a healthy climate and sustainable future, has been protesting the railway link’s construction since December. The group is concerned about the likelihood of a train derailment resulting in contamination of the Colorado River.
350 Roaring Fork’s Fred Malo said the likelihood of a derailment in Colorado’s canyons is high.
“We saw in East Palestine, Ohio, how hazardous that can be,” Malo said, referring to the Feb. 3 derailment of a freight train carrying hazardous materials.
The 88-mile project has been discussed publicly in Garfield County and at the state and federal levels. The waxy crude oil the trains would carry is more threatening than other types of oil transported through Glenwood Canyon, Malo said.
“It’s so highly viscous that it has to be transported in heated rail cars,” he said. “If there’s a derailment or one of those things spills, it could be disastrous to the river. There are oil tankers going down those tracks but not like this. There will be five to 10 of them a day carrying massive amounts of viscous oil.”
Colorado legislators, including U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, as well as U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse and State Rep. Elizabeth Velasco, have spoken in opposition to the project.
Hickenlooper, Bennet and Neguse wrote a letter to the federal Department of Transportation on March 9, urging Secretary Pete Buttigieg to consider the risks of approving tax-exempt private activity bonds or any other federal financing mechanisms to fund the project.
“If issued, this would not only constitute the largest [private activity bonds] the DOT has ever issued,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter. “It would also irretrievably sink taxpayer dollars into a project that has proven unable to contain its own costs. If this project truly were economically viable, its developers would have no need to rely on federal subsidies.”
On Feb. 7, Garfield County commissioners discussed the issue with the New Castle Town Council and spoke in support of the project. Eagle County filed a lawsuit in May to dispute the project, but Garfield commissioners said no such action would come from Garfield County.
Commissioner Tom Jankovsky did not respond to requests for comment from the Aspen Daily News on Wednesday.
The protest on Saturday will address comments made by commissioners and advocate for halting the project. Roaring Fork 350 will be at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Ninth Street at Centennial Park in Glenwood Springs at noon on Saturday.