A “standing protest” will be held today at 5 p.m. at Sayre Park in Glenwood Springs to show opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24 overturn of Roe v. Wade.
The “We Won’t Go Back” event is being organized by friends Katrina McAlpine, Trinity Stebleton and Tammy Reynolds. Reynolds said they will stay at the park, as opposed to marching, because “if people see a line of women down along Sayre Park we’re going to make more of an impact.”
The Roaring Fork Valley residents also organized last month’s “March for Our Lives” event in Glenwood Springs. Participants asked for more responsible gun legislation and expressed outrage over the country’s recent spate of gun violence.
With access to safe abortions on their minds, the three women shared stories of friends or relatives who are experiencing severe depression, including suicidal thoughts during pregnancy; multiple miscarriages; and the difficulties of families already living in poverty that face another pregnancy.
Those who have been campaigning against Roe v. Wade for almost 50 years have never let their foot off the gas, yet as Reynolds said, there has been complacency in recent years by those who support reproductive choice.
“We got a little lazy there for a while just because things got silent, but it’s not silent anymore,” Reynolds said.
The June 24 SCOTUS decision has upped the ante on the political makeup of state legislatures that could enact laws to ban abortion in their states. President Biden, under pressure from fellow Democrats, signed an executive order last Friday that “attempts to safeguard access to medication abortion and emergency contraception, protect patient privacy, launch public education efforts as well as bolster the security of and the legal options available to those seeking and providing abortion services,” according to CNN.
In his remarks following the signing, Biden placed the abortion issue square on November’s midterm ballot by sending out a clarion call for voters to elect Democratic candidates who support a woman’s right to choose.
Stebleton said the importance of representation at all levels of government, has never been more critical to outcomes for women. She explained, “We need to learn how to hold them responsible for the promises they give us. It’s not just about getting out the vote, it’s literally about your rights and your responsibilities as a voter, because we tend to forget, once we vote, that we’re also responsible for holding these people accountable.”
Aurea Bolaños Perea, strategic communications manager at Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights, a Denver-based nonprofit, cited statistics, saying, “First of all, the United States has some of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world and the reversal of Roe is only going to increase that number, especially among Black and Latina women.”
Perea also reports there are more women than men who live in poverty, across all races. About 20% of those women are Latina women living in areas considered abortion-clinic “deserts” — places where women are a long distance from a clinic that offers care.
In recent COLOR polling, Perea noted that in Colorado, over 66% of Latinos support access to abortion and for abortion to be protected under the law. “For the Latino community, much like other racial minorities, Roe has never been the ceiling; it’s been the floor for us. It’s been the bare minimum because we've recognized that our communities face disproportionate discrimination and harassment in the health care system. We have lived with that fact, since 1973 and before that,” she said.
Since the June 24 SCOTUS decision, COLOR and other organizations that support reproductive rights, protections for abortion access and the election of pro-choice candidates — including Planned Parenthood NARAL Pro-Choice America and EMILY’s List — have seen an influx of donations and an increase in volunteer numbers.
Perea was critical of Biden’s executive order, saying it didn’t go far enough in protecting abortion rights.
“The [Biden] administration is saying that abortion and reproductive health care services should be a right. However, nowhere in the executive order does it say that the state cannot limit your access to abortion care,” she said.
Recent polls indicate that seven out of 10 Americans, across party lines, support choice and wanted the Roe v. Wade ruling to stand. “The Biden administration can act now — they just aren’t,” Perea said.
The protest organizers have taken to social media to publicize the event, including creating a “We Won’t Go Back: Glenwood Springs” Facebook page. Reynolds said they want to increase visibility with other protests in Basalt, Willits and the intersection at Highways 82 and 133 in Carbondale “so that people see it all the way downvalley.”
McAlpine said they would like to start a committee, an organization of like-minded people, to continue the conversation and carry their message forward. Stebleton added, “We’re hoping this is a launching point for unified activism.”