With schools and early childhood education facilities closed in Pitkin County until at least April 30, many parents are facing a struggle to care for their children at home while also working from home.
For those working in the sectors deemed essential — which includes health care, law enforcement, grocery stores and transportation — local agencies have developed a system where parents and children can be matched with an early childhood education teacher who will come into the home and provide child care, so that the parents can go to work in their essential fields.
For those whose jobs are not deemed essential by the standing public health order, the public information office of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment clarified that the state’s stay-at-home public health order does not prohibit the employment of home-based caregivers for children, seniors or adults, as they are considered essential workers.
However, just because it may be legal to hire a babysitter, that does not necessarily make it advisable.
“Given the other provisions of the order concerning social distancing it would seem prudent to do this only as a last resort and with extreme caution,” Pitkin County Attorney John Ely wrote in an email. Guidance provided by the CDPHE’s media office noted that, “Of course, everyone should be minimizing unnecessary contacts.”
The owner of Aspen Nannies, a service that mainly works to match sitters with tourists, said she has “pretty much closed” following the stay-at-home order shutting down nonessential businesses.
“We’re just not getting any requests,” said Natalie Noakes. She said she would be willing to work on a case-by-case basis if a local family reached out seeking child care, and would waive her company’s fee. Most of the sitters she works with are currently out of a job, she noted.
Given the pandemic and the need to minimize any potential exposure to COVID-19, additional precautions would have to be taken to protect the care provider, the family and the child, Noakes noted.
There are the standard questions anyone should ask when seeking an in-home care provider concerning experience, references, background checks and first-aid training. But given the community spread of COVID-19 in the Roaring Fork Valley and throughout Colorado, the vetting would have to get a little more personal, involving the contacts and interactions of both the sitter and parents, especially if they are working outside the home.
Noakes said she’s working to develop additional items to the checklist of questions she would ask in matching clients with sitters. She said that any interviews would be done over video conferencing and she would advise clients to only work with one sitter, and vice versa.
Matching service aimed at critical workers
The city of Aspen’s Kids First department, which supports local licensed child care providers, announced last week that it’s partnering with Pitkin County Human Services, Eagle County Human Services, Aspen Valley Hospital and local child care programs to match available child care staff with children of essential workers, primarily focused on health care and emergency-response employees.
Shirley Ritter, Kids First director, said Thursday that as a result of the local initiative, “we have placed a handful of folks,” estimated at six to eight. She added that she has a list of child care providers who are available for the right scenario.
“This is a little bit of new territory for us,” she said, noting that the local initiative makes Kids First a referral service. Parents and the providers, all of whom are licensed early childhood education teachers, must make their own arrangements as far as time commitment, expectations and pay.
The service is limited to children whose parents’ work is exempted by the public health order that requires most other businesses to close down. This list of so-called essential services is set by the states and is inclusive of:
• Health care operations.
• Critical infrastructure, including utilities, fuel supply and transmission, public water, telecommunications, transportation, hotels, organizations that provide for disadvantaged people, food-supply chain.
• Critical manufacturing, including food, beverages, chemicals, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, sanitary products, agriculture.
• Critical retail, including grocery stores, liquor stores, farms, gas stations, restaurants and bars for take-out service, marijuana dispensaries but only for medical or curbside delivery, hardware stores.
• Critical services, including trash and recycling, mail, shipping, laundromats, child care, building cleaning and maintenance, auto supply and repair, warehouses/distribution, funeral homes, crematoriums, cemeteries, animal shelters and rescues.
• News media.
• Emergency construction and repair.
• Financial institutions.
• Providers of basic necessities to economically disadvantaged populations.
• Public safety services like law enforcement, fire prevention and response, EMTs, security, disinfection, cleaning, building code enforcement, snow removal, auto repair.
• Vendors that provide critical services or products including logistics, child care, tech support, contractors with critical government services.
• Critical government functions.
Anyone who thinks they might qualify is encouraged to fill out a questionnaire at covidchildcarecolorado.com/parent-survey-home/ and also reach out to Kids First at (970) 920-5363 or emergencychildcare@cityofaspen.com.
A note on the state’s webpage devoted to COVID-19 child care issues says, “Parents who have options to keep their children at home with a family member or have other arrangements are encouraged to use those. Emergency child care provided through the collaborative is for when all other non-group care settings have been exhausted and families have no other options.”
Ritter said the state is providing support to licensed child care facilities that stay open to care for the children of essential workers. However, no licensed child care programs in Pitkin County have opted to open to serve that limited market, Ritter said, referencing a call she had with program directors on Monday.
“They are solidly on the side of everyone who can stay home should stay home” to reduce the spread, Ritter said.
She reiterated that anyone making in-home child care arrangements must do so prudently and make sure there are clear expectations on both sides. Exposure should be limited in every way possible, with one caregiver per family through the pandemic response.
It’s impossible, of course, to stay 6 feet away from a young child in your care, Ritter said. But early childhood caregivers were far ahead of most people, in the time before the coronavirus crisis, when it came to cleanliness and hygiene habits that are stressed as critical to the public health response.
“This has been the case for a long time” in child care programs, Ritter said. “It kind of makes most of us laugh” at how careful the rest of society all the sudden has become over guidelines such as washing hands for 20 seconds, using hand sanitizer, wiping down surfaces with disinfectant and coughing into an elbow. “Those have always been standard practice,” she said.
“There has been a joke going around” the early childhood education community, she said. “Now that we have all learned to wash our hands, maybe next week we can learn the ABCs.”