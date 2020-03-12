While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 currently in the Basalt community, town hall, public works, the planning department and police station will close to the public beginning Friday for an indeterminate amount of time, according to Basalt Town Manager Ryan Mahoney.
“The intent is not trying to keep the public away,” Mahoney said. “I need to keep my staff healthy to the extent that we can.”
Town hall will shutter Friday morning following the conclusion of a special meeting for the Basalt Town Council that begins at 8 a.m. The other public buildings will already have restrictions in place. The closures will be reassessed weekly, Mahoney said.
Friday’s special council meeting features two issues: One is a resolution to adopt an electronic participation policy for use in the event of a local emergency; a second resolution supports Gov. Polis’ recent declaration of a statewide emergency and a local disaster emergency.
Should it pass, the electronic participation policy would allow public meetings such as the March 17 town council meeting, where the final master plan will be voted on, be closed on site to the public. Citizens would still be able to participate in a virtual manner, though details of how that would manifest still need to be ironed out.
“Do we even have the council and planning commission come in or do we have them call in as well?” Mahoney wondered aloud.
Another thought is to have the entire March 17 meeting conducted with everyone participating remotely.
“Or maybe they come in and it’s closed to the public” who can either participate via a conference call or on Facebook live, he posited. “The idea is for it to still be a functional public meeting.”
Basalt is no stranger to emergency declarations, having seen them implemented during the 2018 Lake Christine Fire and again following last summer’s flood. The declarations allow a municipality to access state resources, which in this case could mean testing, supplies and disaster aid.
Mayor Jacque Whitsitt said the landscape surrounding this coronavirus has changed dramatically in just a few days. On Thursday, Pitkin County announced a 10th confirmed presumptive COVID-19 case and declared a state of local disaster emergency that’s effective immediately. Eagle County has reported three cases of COVID-19; Mahoney said none of those cases are in the portion of the county that encompasses greater Basalt.
“People are taking this more seriously than even three days ago,” Whitsitt said. “What touches Aspen touches downvalley.”
Mahoney asked, “What is it going to mean once [COVID-19] spreads to Basalt?”
While the town expects to remain fully operational during the building closures, precautionary measures will undoubtedly change the way business is conducted.
“We do need to set up a way so we don’t all come together within a foot of each other,” Whitsitt said.
Mahoney said that there may be new priorities moving forward: “Police stops that are not life safety stops may not get done. If there’s a barking dog nuisance call, we may not go to that call. So when we have a real life safety issue, the police department can respond.”
Those in the public works department will be asked to not loan out their trucks.
“Let that be your own space,” Mahoney said.
Or in the event vehicles are shared, equipment must be disinfected before another person is allowed to use it.
He emphasized that as much as possible, daily business such as the finance department paying town bills, will continue unabated.
“We will be accessible to the public. Call us, we can do as much as we can over the phone,” while emphasizing for the foreseeable future, one-on-one contact will be limited.