The city of Aspen has opened its online outreach portal to gather public feedback on proposed improvements to the public transportation hub at Garmisch and Main streets.
The Aspen Community Voice website shows mockups of a new bus stop on Garmish Street, and improved passenger drop off and pick up on the stretch of Main Street between Garmisch and Aspen streets. Citizens can add to the discussion on the website or provide feedback via phone or email.
In a city news release issued Monday, project manager Mike Horvath said the various proposals all address safety and connectivity for the many ways people interact with that stretch, which runs on the north side of Paepcke Park.
“There are a number of critical issues that impact the safety and user experience at the hub,” Horvath said. “We’re excited to share the conceptual designs and move toward a final plan for making this a safer and more enjoyable experience for all.”
In a July 13 presentation to Aspen City Council, Horvath said the area’s bus stops are among the most used in town but lack safety and user comfort.
“Currently there is no formalized bus stop on Garmisch Street,” Horvath said. “This creates conflicts for northbound cars on Garmisch who do not see pedestrians crossing behind the bus.”
To make the crossing safer, the city is proposing creating a pullout for southbound buses near the Molly Gibson Lodge. In conjunction, new pedestrian crossing markings would be added to the street, and a protected sidewalk would lead to the lighted Main Street pedestrian crossing.
On the north side of Main Street, the team is proposing to move the blinking lights for the pedestrian crossing into the street, on a protected island, so that oncoming traffic can see people who are attempting to cross. The current configuration blocks pedestrians from view if there is a bus present.
There also would be covered seating built to accommodate the popular corner, which is a stop for all buses leaving Aspen. The shelter could accommodate 30 people and will include bus route maps and real-time digital signage of arriving buses.
The eastbound stop on Main Street does not have a pullout, so buses stop the traffic behind them. In an informational video on the community voice website, it is noted that this becomes a frantic experience for passengers with bikes and strollers, as well as those using the ski racks on the side of the bus.
“Which is especially challenging and stressful for disembarking riders during the winter months,” the video says.
The estimated cost to complete the full hub build-out is more than $1 million. In the news release, the cost of the project, particularly during a year in which COVID-19 has tightened the public budget, was directly addressed.
“The city of Aspen is very mindful of our budget and is currently proceeding with projects that are essential for health, safety, and that address critical infrastructure. Moving forward with design and planning for the Paepcke Transit Hub Improvement Project helps to ensure the community has ongoing critical infrastructure into the future.”
Previous outreach shows the public is in favor of the improvements. Horvath said the concepts all derived from public feedback gathered throughout 2019. He said the public and the engineering department were in alignment on the need for improvements to create the Paepcke Transit Hub.
“It was cool to see that everyone viewed this intersection in a similar way and saw the need for this project,” he said. “Community was overwhelmingly supportive for this project and really felt the need for improvement in this area.”