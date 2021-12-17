The omicron variant’s high transmissibility coupled with more travelers arriving in Pitkin County for the holidays has local public health officials concerned, but not panicky.
“We just want to continue to encourage people to seek out that booster dose,” said Josh Vance, an epidemiologist on Pitkin County’s COVID-19 response team. “Right now, what we’re recognizing is that that booster dose is what’s going to provide the highest level of protection against the omicron variant.”
With plenty of holiday gatherings set to occur over the next few weeks, public health officials have continued to stress the importance of getting a booster shot right upon eligibility.
People who received the Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna mRNA vaccines are eligible for a booster shot six months after their second dose. People who got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for their booster two months after their first dose.
The booster a person received does not have to be the same brand as their primary COVID-19 vaccination.
According to the CDC’s website, “Some people may prefer the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix-and-match dosing for booster shots.”
Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster for 16 and 17 year olds, in addition to adults 18 and older.
“The data is really starting to support the idea that this omicron variant is more transmissible between people,” Vance said. “The likelihood that you would be infected by somebody that has omicron is higher than it would be with other variants.”
As of Thursday evening, Pitkin County’s seven-day COVID-19 incidence was 141 cases per 100,000 people, marking a 28-case decrease from the previous day.
Neighboring Garfield County’s seven-day incidence rate was 209 cases per 100,000 people as of Wednesday.
According to the CDC, a seven-day incidence rate greater than 99 cases per 100,000 people qualifies as “high” community transmission.
Pitkin County requires people to wear masks indoors, unless actively eating or drinking, whereas Garfield County does not.
A business can get an exemption from Pitkin County’s indoor mask mandate but only if it has verified that everyone entering has been fully vaccinated.
On Wednesday, Garfield County announced it had recorded its first case of the omicron variant.
“Our primary concern is that a more contagious virus will make more people ill and strain our hospital systems more quickly,” Sara Brainard, Garfield County Public Health nurse manager, said in a news release. “Omicron, combined with holiday gatherings, means that this is the time to get boosted. And if you have not yet, protect yourself and your children by getting vaccinated.”
Omicron was first detected in Colorado on Dec. 2 along the Front Range, and local public officials stressed it was only a matter of time before the variant made its way to the Western Slope. According to the news release, the individual who tested positive for the omicron variant in Garfield County was vaccinated and had no recent travel history.
“We anticipated that we would see omicron cases in our county,” Brainard said. “We are still learning about this variant. It is more contagious than delta, with similar symptoms to other variants of the virus. Those who have been vaccinated seem to be experiencing less severe symptoms.”
Local public health officials have maintained it’s not a matter of if omicron will arrive in Pitkin County, but when.
“Obviously we know it’s in the valley now,” Vance said. “It’s probably a safe assumption to assume that we have Omicron here, we just haven’t detected it yet.”