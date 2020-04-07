As Pitkin County residents head into the third week of the stay-at-home public health order amid the COVID-19 outbreak, with at least another three-plus weeks on the horizon, officials applauded locals’ compliance with the life-saving measures and urged continued strength in staying this particularly difficult course.
Pitkin County Public Health Director Karen Koenemann said Monday that while she’s incredibly grateful to community members for respecting the social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home order, she’s also concerned about people’s resolve to maintain such limitations for the longer haul.
“We’re hearing anecdotally that people are getting restless,” she said after thanking the community for its efforts. “I know it’s hard. It’s frustrating. Every time you even think about violating a public health order or actively make decisions that don’t necessarily comply with that order, you’re creating a gap in the fence that we’re trying to build to protect people’s lives right now, and that’s how serious this is.”
Koenemann herself received a reminder about the severity of the situation when she heard about state officials recommending hospitals brace for Crisis Standards of Care over normal protocol. It’s a jarring conversation: What will medical personnel do if two patients need mechanical ventilation, and there’s only one available ventilator?
“For me, the gravity of that hit when I started to hear messages from the state this weekend about, ‘What is the mass casualty plan in your community?’” she said, though she added that “certainly we have a strong plan around that. I think that sounds really dramatic, but that’s what the state is planning right now. That chilled me to the bone to think about that.”
To be clear, the Roaring Fork Valley has not yet seen a surge — and while epidemiological modeling and predictions change depending on societal compliance with suppression tactics, most indications currently suggest the next few weeks will largely determine whether or not the local health care system experiences the kind of extreme overload that would warrant that level of triage planning, Koenemann continued.
“There’s all sorts of modeling and predictions about what the surge is going to look like in Colorado and locally, but what we know right now is this is a really critical time,” she said. “I just think those are the kinds of things that make me think twice about the choices I make. I’m not going to the grocery store every week.”
Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo, who is still in self-quarantine after his wife displayed COVID-19 symptoms and thus spends much of his days watching the news, he said, agreed with Koenemann’s concerns.
“The next two to three weeks is crunch time for the country, and especially this community. But now is really the time to dig deep, when it starts to get 60 degrees. I’m almost hoping for snow,” he said. “Keep your Netflix subscription.”
But like Koenemann, DiSalvo lauded what he described as an impressive display of discipline from the community, adding that his office has not had to write a single violation pertaining to the public health order.
“But I can tell you, in the right instance, I don’t think we’re going to be afraid to do it. We have to,” he said. “I never like to use our laws as a stick; I don’t think that’s what they’re for. That’s certainly not what we’re doing, but it’s certainly a tool we have in our tool box.”
Sheriff’s deputies and police officers are not the only ones capable of enforcing compliance with the stay-at-home order and social distancing mandates, he noted: Koenemann or Pitkin County attorney John Ely have that power, as well.
But for now, at least, Koenemann is opting to continue preaching her message to the public: Thank you for your compliance; you’re saving lives; and please keep up the good work. As information continues to change as officials learn more about the novel coronavirus, local officials are working doggedly to keep the community informed, she said.
“That virus has been with us for four months now in our human species,” she said. “So every day, there’s new learning. We’re learning collectively about transmission; we’re learning more and more about the virus itself. There’s still a lot of unknowns, such as can you get reinfected? How fast can you get reinfected? There's a lot of data that is still unknown. It’s a tricky little thing.”
Koenemann inferred that it was likely that evolution in knowledge about the virus that spurred the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s reversal on its stance about wearing protective masks in public. While at the outset of the pandemic’s entry into the United States, the CDC did not recommend asymptomatic people wear masks, in recent days that has changed — and Gov. Jared Polis followed suit in his recommendation that all Coloradans, regardless of symptoms, wear masks.
“I think what you’re seeing coming out of the CDC is probably a response to new learning and probably also is a response to our response, collectively as a nation,” Koenemann said.
Still, though, the mask is not meant to replace longer existing guidelines.
“Maintaining social distance and good hygiene is crucial,” she said. “That is first and foremost; the mask is secondary. We can’t lose sight of that message; that is truly what we need to do.”
Public trust and private sector testing
In the background of the social orders is a team of local medical consultants to the county working feverishly to identify best testing practices for the community, she continued. That’s proven to be an incredibly nuanced task with multiple levels.
For instance, some private sector companies have emerged with proprietary tests, but many of them have received fast-tracked “emergency use authorization” from the Food and Drug Administration without undergoing the normal rigor or testing — if they’ve even gotten that far in the process.
“They have been doing some pretty rigorous research around all the different tests that exist,” Koenemann said of the medical advisory team. “And once you dive into it, there’s a little bit of a learning curve.”
For instance, the current swab-based model that collects nasal and throat swabs from patients to then be sent to a state-run laboratory in Denver occasionally produces false negatives, especially since the swab collection can be an invasive process, said Pitkin County Medical Officer Kim Levin, who is part of the medical advisory team. Alternatively, the rapid-testing antibody model from Englewood-based Aytu Biosciences, Aspen Valley Hospital research has found, may detect existing coronaviruses responsible for the common cold and thus produce false positives.
“They’re putting some rigor behind the due diligence,” Koenemann said. “I think that’s what our community would want. They would want us to know we’re not doing a fly-by-night that might get us false negatives and false positives. We are in the process of looking at some of the companies that may best fit what this community has.”
Still, some private medical practices in the valley have pursued their own testing options, she acknowledged. On Monday, for instance, Roaring Fork Neurology — based in Willits in Eagle County — established its Mountain Neuro Research Center COVID-19 drive-up testing site from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The service does not require an appointment, though that is encouraged, according to Roaring Fork Neurology’s website. Currently, the testing site will utilize currently available swab-based collections and send those specimens to Vikor Scientific, a bioscience company based in Charleston, South Carolina.
While “most insurance companies are currently covering costs of testing COVID-19,” the website states, non-Medicare patients would need to provide a credit card for Vikor Scientific’s $375 lab processing fee.
Roaring Fork Neurology staff was not immediately available for comment Monday evening.