Over the course of the last several months, officials with Pitkin County, the airport and the airport’s advisory board have spoken and written much about the need for improved transparency and better public communications.
Following a pandemic-related delay in airport-redevelopment activity, the public spotlight is once again shining on ASE. The current issue at hand is the long-term contract to be the airport’s fixed-base operator, or FBO. It’s a lucrative contract that will result in hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue (over 30 years) to the airport-services company that receives the award.
Earlier this year, Pitkin County Deputy Manager Rich Englehart said the process to select the FBO would be as open and transparent as possible. Though there is proprietary information within the responses to the county’s request for proposals that cannot be shared with the public, he mentioned plans to have the “short list” of contenders make presentations to the advisory board.
While the board has no say in the selection of the airport’s next FBO, the possibility of presentations held the promise of an open forum to glean information about each company’s plan for Aspen’s airport and an occasion for public comment to let locals and others weigh in with their thoughts about the contenders and the selection process itself.
Englehart said Monday that while he had hoped for the presentations, the county attorney’s office has recommended otherwise, citing potential legal risks.
“Yes, I had relayed that there’s maybe a way that we could get the airport advisory board involved in a presentation and the (county) attorney just said, no, it’s not part of the process that we’re going to be going through, that’s not consistent. He said there’s just too much risk involved in that. So he told the board that that wasn’t going to happen,” Englehart said.
According to Englehart, problems could occur if, during a presentation to the advisory board, someone asks a question or makes a comment that includes proprietary information. The issues surrounding the long-term FBO contract are much more complex, and the stakes are much higher than they would be with an ordinary RFP involving a purchase from a vendor, he said.
Some advisory board members were disappointed with the decision, Englehart said. While the board won’t have a role in making a recommendation to county commissioners on who should win the contract, members have been involved in other ways, providing input into the makeup of the RFP itself and crafting questions that the county selection committee can pose to the contenders.
After the committee tossed out four respondents to the RFP issued last year, the number of contenders now stands at three: Atlantic Aviation, Signature Aviation and Modern Aviation. Atlantic is the airport’s current FBO; its lease with the county expires on Sept. 30.
“Trying to be a lot more transparent was my intent, (but) I fully understand and I agree with the attorneys,” Englehart said. “We were just trying to, you know, open it up for (the advisory board). …And we did get their information. In our meetings, we asked people about questions that they may have with the FBO. And as part of our selection review process, we’ve considered those.
“So there was public input into this process. They just don’t get involved in meeting with the presenters or having a vote in this. It’s just not how this is set up.”
Aspen resident Clifford Runge wrote a letter to the Aspen Daily News late last week that decries the lack of public input in the FBO selection process. The letter can be read in its entirety online today at aspendailynews.com or in Wednesday’s print edition.
“As you know, Pitkin County is in the process of selecting a long-term fixed-base operator, or FBO, which supplies fuel to private and commercial aircraft and has other duties related to private planes. The selection will tie the county to a 30-year contract, giving the winner a highly lucrative monopoly on all general aviation services at our airport,” Runge wrote.
“Unfortunately, the bidding and selection process is being done behind closed doors in ‘executive sessions,’ and by a select review committee that works in secret,” he continued. “…Try finding an avenue that allows public input into the FBO selection process and you will quickly discover that there basically isn’t one. The selection committee does not take public input, and the (county) commissioners are only going to allow public comment on second reading of the awarded lease. Why is this entire process taking place in a ‘black box?’”
What Runge wrote is essentially correct, based on Englehart’s explanation of the process moving forward.
The county’s selection committee will evaluate the three contenders and make a decision based on what it believes is best for the airport, he said. Then the committee will turn the matter over to the county attorney’s office to handle negotiations with that company. The review committee won’t be involved in the negotiations, Englehart said.
If all goes well, the county attorney’s office will draft an ordinance that will serve as a potential lease with the preferred FBO candidate. At that point, the ball will move into the Board of County Commissioners’ court, and the ordinance will get two readings in an open government session. It is hoped that negotiations can be completed and a lease can be awarded this summer, Englehart said, given the Sept. 30 expiration of the current lease.
“It’ll take a little time,” he said.
The terms of the contract will be made public during the BOCC’s consideration of the ordinance. There will be a public comment period at that time, as there would with any ordinance being evaluated by county commissioners, Englehart said.
The county has other options, including running the FBO on its own or rejecting the remaining three contenders and issuing a new RFP — starting from scratch. But with the Sept. 30 lease expiration looming, time is becoming a greater factor in the process.