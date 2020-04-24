Aspen City Hall is seeking public comment on a proposal to loosen construction restrictions and expedite building permit issuance this summer as a means of economic stimulus. Aspen City Council will consider the plan during a work session on Monday.
The city has posted information about the idea and has provided a forum to submit comments on the Aspen Community Voice webpage, where reaction so far is mostly against the plan on community character and public health grounds.
If approved, city council would direct staff to apply more resources and possibly hire outside contractors to speed building permit reviews, as well as expand construction hours and extend the right-of-way construction season beyond the usual deadline of June 15. Critically, the plan would entail the city allowing the release of a demolition permit before the issuance of a full building permit, which would allow projects to get started sooner.
A city press release says the idea is intended to “facilitate economic recovery efforts as soon as possible” and that it could address one of the city council’s adopted COVID-19 response goals, which is “to proactively and swiftly work to minimize further economic disruption and actively encourage its recovery.”
Another adopted city goal is to “support the Pitkin County Incident Management Team, which includes the objective of “assist with planning for ‘opening of town’ with protocol to minimize disease relapse in the community.”
Developers have proposed the idea to the city, including Mark Hunt, who manages over a dozen properties in town, most of which are in the redevelopment pipeline. Hunt has said he would like to get started on as many of his already-approved projects this summer as possible, including the Bidwell building at 434 E. Cooper Ave. and the Buckhorn Arms building at 730 E. Cooper Ave., which would become a new retail development and a hotel, respectively. However, it is unlikely Hunt’s team would have all the building permits in hand to get going this summer under the normal process.
Hunt estimated that if he were allowed to start on all the projects he would like, he could employ 300 to 400 people and front-load the construction impacts into a summer season that is likely to be the slowest in generations for the town, considering the cancellation, due to COVID-19 concerns, of most marquee events that are the lifeblood of the seasonal economy.
Comments posted to Aspen Community Voice as of Thursday afternoon were weighted against inducing more construction this summer.
One commenter wrote, “A consequence of the present proposals to reopen and expedite construction will be that workers coming largely from neighboring counties and social communities with high rates of infection, arriving in crowded vehicles and working in close quarters, will introduce new infections among themselves and spreading to our local population. New cases of illness will result, straining hospital resources here and in adjoining counties as well. With a view to economics alone, I suggest that you seriously consider the notion that Aspen will derive much greater long-term positive reputational benefit by fostering public health as an essential element of our brand.”
Said another, “This idea of expediting the [permit] approval process for new or pending projects may be the darling of the construction industry, but it’s not in the best interest of the local community from a health perspective or a quality of life perspective.”
And another: “I hate to get so dramatic but many of us will see it as a breach of public trust with the city council if you relax construction mitigation rules and extend the hours to accommodate the construction industry at residents’ expense.”
The feedback gathered as of Thursday afternoon wasn’t universally against the proposal, however.
“I believe that it is challenging to balance these issues, but one has to consider the positive impact of construction in Aspen,” wrote another commenter. “There are other segments of our economy that greatly benefit from this industry: architects, engineers, planners, surveyors, lawyers, realtors, retail stores, restaurants, lodging, grocery, etc. We will not have a tourism base this summer to support our local businesses so we need to have economic activity that can assist in supporting our local businesses and construction is a key economic activity.”
Community Development Director Phillip Supino said staff will not be taking a formal position for or against the proposal in advance of Monday’s work session.
“There are a lot of trade-offs involved with city objectives and community values when it comes to development as a recovery tool, and we want to afford council the opportunity to have an informed discussion about the relationship” between the council goals of advancing the economic recovery from COVID-19 and other community values, Supino said. “ … I think concerns about community character, concerns about public health, concerns about the pace and scale and volume of construction are all totally legitimate.”
Any expediting of permits would only apply to projects that already have a land-use approval and the process would not change any underlying zoning regulations, the city noted in a press release.
The city has long been working to improve the building permit review process, which is notorious for being expensive and time-consuming. Suppino said that many of the ideas on the table on Monday have merit notwithstanding the COVID recovery discussion and have been contemplated inside city hall since before the pandemic crisis.
“No matter the outcome on Monday, staff is focused on making substantive, lasting improvements to permit process,” Supino said.
He said it is unclear how much additional construction the expedited permits would induce if the plan goes forward.
Some job sites will be active again as soon as Monday
In other construction news, the city this week began processing applications from contractors to begin reopening job sites that closed down due to COVID-19 public health orders.
Only sites that were already permitted with work underway at the time of the late March public health order are eligible to restart at this time and no job site can resume work until the application is approved by the city.
All application materials and associated rules are posted at cityofaspen.com/covidconstruction. The application requires job site managers to detail how they will comply with public health orders requiring separation of workers and prioritization of essential activities.
The earliest work can resume is Monday with city approval. Once open, a job site must adhere to all regular city of Aspen construction rules. Standard construction hours are in place, which are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.