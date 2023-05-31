Management of the Maroon Creek Valley should include more regulations and education to protect the special environment and better information for visitors on how to get there, members of the public advised a group working on a management plan on Tuesday.
The Volpe Center in the U.S. Department of Transportation hosted an interactive online meeting where participants rated the importance of 37 proposed management steps. The Volpe Center was hired by local entities ranging from the governments of Pitkin County and the city of Aspen to Aspen Skiing Co. and the Aspen Chamber Resort Association to work with the public and “stakeholders” in Maroon Bells operations to figure out how to more effectively manage the masses.
Visitation has doubled in the last decade despite increasing amounts of rules, including restrictions on private vehicles and requirements for reservations for a shuttle. For the first time this summer, permits are required for overnight backpacking trips on the popular Four Pass Loop.
Now the project team is working on a Maroon Bells Comprehensive Management Plan. The process started about one year ago and has included multiple in-person and virtual meetings with the public.
Ben Masmussen of the Volpe Center told the virtual crowd Tuesday night that they have compiled 350 management recommendations through public engagement. The goal was to take 37 of those suggestions and get public feedback on the importance of them.
The top recommendation by a wide margin was to “increase visitor education on the Maroon Bells as a designated Wilderness Area, including how to minimize human impacts on the backcountry by leaving no trace” and respecting backcountry ethics.
Two suggestions were tied for the second most important step. They were: updating the interpretive information on the shuttle tour to provide educational and engaging visitor information, and creating “a centralized and updated website that clearly outlines what is needed to visit (permits, reservations, parking and buses.)”
There also was a tie for the third most important step. They were: updating the current website for reservations of parking permits and shuttle tickets, and discouraging “noise pollution for an enhanced nature and recreational experience while preserving the scenic undisturbed area.”
Further down the top 10 list were steps to improve safety and etiquette of cyclists. One recommendation was to require e-bike rental companies to educate their clients about road etiquette, which some are already doing, while another proposal was to increase ticketing of unsafe and speeding vehicles and bikes.
The public participants also favored limited new commercial uses and special events to preserve the natural and scenic qualities of the Maroon Bells. The idea of providing an early-morning shuttle service for hikers and photographers slipped in just outside the top 10.
Rasmussen said the public input would be compared to stakeholder input to see how they align. A final report with recommendations will likely be prepared in August and presented to local governments and the public, he said. The goal of the Volpe Center team is to “really try to make these recommendations actionable.”