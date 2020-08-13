The shooting range at the Basalt State Wildlife Area closed this week for an indefinite amount of time, and managers of two of the agencies with oversight of the facility above the town said the closure was out of caution for the extremely dry conditions as well as common sense.
Matt Yamashita, district manager for the Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said the gates to the property were closed Tuesday, nearly three days before stage 2 fire restrictions were set to go into effect in Eagle and Pitkin counties.
The range is “closed indefinitely” with “no specific threshold” to trigger a reopening, he said. “Nobody should be shooting on the range facility.”
The proactive measure of the early closure also acknowledged the July 3, 2018 Lake Christine Fire that was started by two area residents who were shooting tracer bullets (which were prohibited) during another season of dangerous fire conditions.
Richard Miller and Allison Marcus were sentenced in June 2019 on arson charges for starting the fire that burned 12,500 acres of public and private land and cost the federal government an estimated $30 million in firefighting expenses as well as a heavy financial toll in the midvalley economy. Three homes in Missouri Heights and El Jebel were destroyed by the Lake Christine Fire. Miller and Marcus performed useful public service and paid $100,000 in restitution.
In discussions with Chief Scott Thompson of Roaring Fork Fire Rescue, sheriffs of both Pitkin and Eagle counties and incident managers, different scenarios have been discussed recently on how better to prepare for, and, and implement a more streamlined response than Lake Christine two years ago. Public pressure played into it as well.
“It was probably in the best interest in management and public to close that range down,” Yamashita said.
In June 2019, a citizen task force recommended three areas of improvement for the shooting facility’s management that included range safety, fire prevention and noise management
Chief Thompson said considering today’s extreme fire conditions, the public would be well advised to use good judgment with their guns.
“The last time we closed the range, somebody was shooting on that flat area” outside the gate, he said.
Furthermore, “Hopefully people don’t go out in the woods right now. With the community pressure because of what’s happened on the range in the past, nobody is comfortable with it being open because people made poor decisions,” Thompson said.
CPW’s Yamashita said hunters who want to target shoot on federal land (Forest Service or BLM) technically can’t be stopped under stage 2 fire restrictions.
“That said, when the public contacts us we are strongly advising against that and encouraging them to find a facility” rather than the public lands.
Yamashita reminded that some small game seasons for rifles begin Sept. 1 and the firearms season for bears starts Sept. 2.
“Hopefully by then conditions will have improved,” Yamashita said.
There are no additional closures to trails on the Lake Christine Wildlife Area other than to the target range, Yamashita said.
A large shooting range in Cameo, outside of Grand Junction, is the recommended alternative as it has seen extensive fire mitigation to date.
Yamashita said because of social distancing rules, the CPW range at West Rifle Creek that is open can only host one person at a time. The Cameo complex “is significantly better and can accommodate more shooters.”
For updates go to: