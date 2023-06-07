The upcoming Blake Avenue project in Glenwood Springs got its first open-house style public scrutiny on Tuesday night.
City officials and Kimley-Horn consultants presented four concepts and a general timeline to residents for an upcoming reconstruction of Blake Avenue at the Colorado Mountain College Glenwood Center. The city says the road needs a much-needed update in surfacing in addition to design for parking, pedestrian and bike use, and water and sewer lines.
“This isn’t just a roadway project,” Glenwood Springs Public Works Director Matt Langhorst said. “But the city is doing the best we can to do a large project. We design it all at one time, get cost savings associated with it.”
The concepts utilized the block of Blake between 10th and 11th streets for its presentation, focusing on the “narrowest, most complicated portions,” which Langhorst said are residential areas. He said using spaces like this block for public feedback allows them to ask what residents are prioritizing.
The four concepts had overarching goals: one aimed to maximize street parking, another pedestrian usage. The third sought to maximize pedestrian options while maintaining the current number of parking spaces. The fourth focused on traffic calming and “improving user experience.”
Between the concepts were ideas around mixing foot and bike traffic, reducing the size of driving lanes, introducing a median and others. None of the four concepts are final proposals for the actual redesign.
Gerry and Marja VanderBeek have lived in the northern area along Blake Avenue for 25 years. They said they always were concerned about Blake becoming a crowded alternative to Highway 82 traffic, but those concerns have never been “aggravated” to the point they thought it might be 25 years ago.
“Marja and I agree on narrowing the drive lane to 10 feet,” Gerry VanderBeek said. “I like the idea of a seasonal median, not a permanent median that will be impractical in the winter.”
An avid bicyclist, Gerry VanderBeek added that he would like the bike lines to be maintained and permanently marked. The couple also said their biggest priority would be a subsidy for maintaining the health of trees along the road, saying many have become diseased and are dying or starting to die.
Participants left sticky notes on placards of each of the four concepts and on an overhead view of the entire stretch of Blake Avenue. They also filled out questionnaires about their priorities and what they believe needs addressing on the street.
Langhorst said this is an early step in the planning process. The project leads will take the feedback and process over the next couple of weeks before designing “one or two” new concepts, which they’ll present to the city’s transportation commission. He said they’ll then reengage the public, either by public forum or digitally.
According to a timeline presented at the open house, final design submission isn’t scheduled until March of next year with construction bids following at the end of April or beginning of May.
The project is budgeted for $771,000 according to the city’s website, funded through a street tax, the city’s water, sewer and electric department and a $100,000 Roaring Fork Transportation Authority grant for first/last mile mobility.
Glenwood Springs Public Information Officer Bryana Starbuck said the city will continue to accept public feedback on its website through June 20. She added that the materials presented on Tuesday were available through the project webpage beginning Tuesday, though they were not linked as of the time of writing Tuesday night.
More information on the project is available at cogs.us/753.