Jazz will flow from all over Basalt this weekend, beginning Friday night in downtown, followed by a plate of music served up at a half-dozen Willits Town Center venues on Saturday evening.
Pumpkin Jazz, which is free to all, returns for its second consecutive year with a refined format and pandemic regulations in place. Initially conceived five years ago by The Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW) as a way to keep the music going beyond summer, the two-day event returns in 2020 with a six-artist sampler of musicians or groups.
Pumpkin Jazz 2020 sees an adjustment from last year, when 10 artists performed each night at 10 venues in downtown and Willits, which required audience members who wanted to hear the array to drive or use mass transit between the business centers. All venues this year are walkable.
On Friday in downtown, artists will perform sets from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Art Base, Free Range Kitchen & Wine Bar, Heather’s, The Tipsy Trout, Tempranillo and Craft Coffee House. Saturday night, also from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the musicians move to Willits where they perform at Mezzaluna, Capitol Creek Brewery, Sure Thing Burger, Wienerstube and Soak Hot Tub.
Demand for live music remains
David Lawrence, guitar and vocals for LAPOMPE, didn’t think it unusual to be performing at Soak Hot Tub in Willits on Saturday night. Since the start of the pandemic, he’s played backyards, outside people’s windows, even at the bottom of someone’s driveway.
“The demand for live music has not changed. People want live music in their life,” he said. “People are getting it in unconventional ways.”
LAPOMPE draws on gypsy jazz roots, big band influences, bits from the Louis Armstrong swing era and mixes in a folksy rustic approach with some Mississippi blues, Lawrence said Wednesday.
“We switch it up and keep the audience on their toes,” he added.
Formed six years ago, the quartet is a regular performer at Front Range festivals.
At 33, Lawrence is the oldest member of the jazz band that also includes Erik Fellenstein on violin, Kevin Laxar, upright bass and Andrew Hannum, guitar.
Lawrence takes it as a compliment when people hear LAPOMPE and say, “I didn’t think I liked jazz.” Some are also surprised by the band’s youth.
“There’s a novelty of us being younger dudes playing jazz. There’s something fun to keep it alive, keep it in the younger generation and still keep it going,” Lawrence said.
Growing midvalley audience
TACAW built an audience of midvalley jazz aficionados through its programming at the Temporary facility, the club-like black box at Willits that closed in 2019.
A permanent performance space down the block that TACAW is building in Willits, the Contemporary, is under construction. Exclusive of land costs, the facility’s construction piece is now cost estimated at around $4.5 million. The Contemporary is slated for completion in mid-2021 and will be one phase of TACAW’s multiuse arts center.
Providing key financial support to Pumpkin Jazz is the Basalt Public Arts Commission. A real estate transfer assessment in Sopris Meadows funds the grants.
Ryan Honey, managing director of TACAW, said COVID precautions are in place for Pumpkin Jazz and that businesses are looking forward to hosting the event for the second consecutive year. Masks will be worn by performers except when it gets in the way of their work.
“A sax player can’t play with a mask on,” Honey said.
Organizers will also be taping markers on the venue floors to show social distancing.
Other Pumpkin Jazz performers include 2b3, Brad Goode Quartet, The Brothers, Tim Fox Trio and Mark Johnson with Walter Gorra.