Punching up: All Valley Boxing, through nonprofit ­status, takes on Parkinson’s and teen angst

It was a smaller than usual group Thursday afternoon, but the three women — plus one curious reporter — participating in the All Valley Boxing class at Rising Crane Training Center in Carbondale knew the drills like the backs of their gloves.
Each move corresponds to a number. No. 1 is a jab and No. 2 is a cross, for instance, with No. 3 representing a hook. All Valley Boxing proprietor Paul Shaffer will demonstrate a combination, calling out the numbered moves along the way. It’s that memorization and coordination that helps stimulate the brain as much as the body, he says.
It works. Not just for the general athletic classes he leads at Rising Crane and Midland Fitness in Glenwood Springs, where he splits his time, but also for at-risk youth, people struggling with addiction or post traumatic stress disorder and, as research has confirmed, patients with Parkinson’s disease.
“They’ve found that boxing and Parkinson’s is great. One, from a neurological standpoint, they have to associate with their brain a number … and also movement,” Shaffer said. “It’s been proven that people that do move and get their heart rate up, too, are better than the Parkinson’s patients that don’t.”
Rising Crane’s Karen Bradshaw first found about the beneficial link between Parkinson’s and boxing — the Parkinson Association of the Rockies sponsors the “Power Punch Parkinson’s Boxing” throughout the state — and Shaffer became involved a few years ago. He said that his own anecdotal experience has been heartening.
“It doesn’t cure it,” he said. “It’s non-curable. But it prolongs the onset, getting worse. We’ve been doing this for two years … same people coming in. There’s some degradation, but most of them are still maintaining where they were from the day that I met them. To me, it’s one of my favorite things. They’re some wonderful people.”
In that way, Shaffer’s business is aptly named — All Valley Boxing could certainly speak to his diverse clientele. And the reason he’s recently decided that, for the time being, anyway, he’ll be focusing his efforts on raising money through his nonprofit status to ensure anyone who wants to box can, rather than establishing his own boxing gym.
“From the beginning, I was talking to anybody — realtors. Anybody who would listen, I’d talk to and say, ‘Do you have a place?’” he said Thursday. “But last night was the epiphany: I don’t think having my own place is the right thing. I think raising money, just getting kids in the door, is what I can do.”
He didn’t shy away from acknowledging the financial barrier of entry in the local marketplace — estimating at least $6,000 a month for utilities and rent, even in a downvalley commercial space — but noted that for a high schooler already working with other area nonprofits like Stepping Stones or YouthZone, the mere cost of coming to a class may be too much.
It was a central reason for him seeking nonprofit status, which he received in August last year.
“My goal for All Valley Boxing was always to be: help the kids. Especially in this community. We have a huge Latino population, and boxing’s a national sport for them. It’s like baseball is to us or football is to us. The problem is a lot of kids can’t afford it, and I never wanted money to be an object,” he said.
Early last year, he began the process of getting All Valley Boxing a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status so that the organization can sponsor young boxers who otherwise couldn’t afford to pay for their training. That was a daunting task to look at alone. Shaffer spent the bulk of his professional career in the corporate world and was new to the nonprofit arena, although he found he wasn’t completely on his own. Having worked with Stepping Stones, a Carbondale-based youth mentoring program for people aged 10 to 21, Shaffer already had a rapport with Executive Director Kyle Crawley. Crawley now serves on All Valley Boxing’s board of directors.
“I used to teach a class with them before COVID. We’re going to start that up probably in April,” Shaffer said. “I just got a lot of good feedback from the kids. It’ll tear your heart out a little bit. Like my wife says, if you just help one, that’s all that matters.”
At that point, Shaffer’s vision still involved a dedicated space. Getting the tax-exempt status was about a six-month process, so he’d applied before COVID-19 ravaged the world. By the time he got it, the pandemic was in full swing.
“Then COVID hit,” he recalled. “It was almost a blessing in disguise, because if I’d opened something before, I would have been screwed.”
Now, he’s energized to cast a wide net with other organizations, bringing boxing to any population it would serve — which is just about everybody.
“I met with the vets in Glenwood,” he said of the Western Slope Veterans Coalition. “PTSD in vets and boxing, it’s huge. I was talking with somebody today about YouthZone. I want to hit Jaywalker [Lodge] … they used to come in here, then COVID. I want to get them back in.”
By not being limited to one dedicated physical location, he’ll be able to go where he’s needed, so long as his ever-more-crowded schedule allows. Even better, he continued, any funds raised will go directly toward sponsorships.
“It’s really turning up again,” he said.
Not just in terms of his schedule, but also in terms of leaning into his nonprofit.
“Kameron [Blair] just got me a fundraising page on my Facebook!” he beamed.
Blair was among the women in Thursday’s class who didn’t hold back on the punching bag.