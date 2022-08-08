The Aspen Police Department is still actively investigating exactly what occurred at about 1:44 a.m. on the 300 block of East Hopkins Avenue Sunday morning — at least one person was arrested, taken into custody and facing charges in an alleged assault that led to Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch receiving multiple 911 calls.
That investigation will likely be ongoing for some time, Detective Ritchie Zah said Sunday evening.
“Right now, there’s kind of a dual investigation going on — we can’t really say a whole lot just cause it’s an active investigation. … We got called to report on an assault in progress [near] Sterling,” he said. “We did make an arrest, but there’s a large portion of the case that we still need to hash out.”
The person arrested — Aspen police are not yet releasing his identity because of the active nature of the investigation, Zah said — is facing myriad charges: menacing, driving under the influence, prohibited use of a weapon and, because he is younger than 21, illegal possession for consumption of alcohol.
But there will likely be more charges, Zah continued, against “many other people,” adding that “that portion of the investigation is still active.”
Reports indicated that a gun was involved in the assault incident.
“It was a bunch of people [who called] — there were many, many 911 callers. I think people were really scared just because of the nature of the call,” Zah said.
While one person was transferred to Aspen Valley Hospital with injuries, none of the injuries included a gunshot. Police were within the vicinity of the area and were on site within moments of dispatch receiving calls reporting a gun-related assault. Once on the scene, it became an all-encompassing event, Zah said, adding that responders were there for many hours.
“It was an all-night ordeal that we were trying to figure out what was going on,” he said.
Of course, in the early-morning hours following a Saturday night in peak summer season, alcohol becomes a factor in taking witness statements.
“That’s the nature of how some of this goes, unfortunately,” Zah said. He said the Aspen Police Department is encouraging any witnesses who would like to come forward with information to please call the station, 970-920-5400.
One thing is clear: APD has no reason to believe the community at-large is in any danger.
“We’re at the very beginning of this investigation, but there’s no public safety concern at this time,” Zah said.
One witness reached by telephone Sunday said that while he was in the area, he didn’t know what happened.
A video taken of the police response Sunday morning circulated on Instagram showing two law enforcement vehicles on site and officers interacting with two men, both sitting on the ground and appearing to be in handcuffs.
Sterling Club owner Andrew Sandler had no comment Sunday afternoon.