It’s the time of year when the scores still don’t matter, but the pride is starting to. One month out from training camp and actual games not long after, Roaring Fork High School continued hosting seven-on-seven scrimmages Wednesday night.
Throughout the summer, Eric Bollock’s Rams have hosted teams on two half-sized gridirons as they develop their team. Participants have come from as far as Summit High School in Frisco and as near as Basalt, with Rifle, Glenwood Springs, Aspen and Battle Mountain also joining the fray off and on. On this Wednesday, it was 2A rivals Basalt and Coal Ridge in athletic shorts, practice jerseys and helmets taking on Roaring Fork, bringing together three teams that are at different points as programs as they prepare for the 2022 season.
“It’s our spring camp, our weight room and seven-on-sevens is what we focus on every summer,” Basalt head coach Carl Frerichs said. “We tell the kids if we do these things, they’re doing everything in their power to be successful.”
Last season, Basalt took home the distinction of the lone Roaring Fork Valley team to make the playoffs. They went 7-3 but fell to Brush in their first round matchup at Brush.
They lost 14 seniors, according to MaxPreps rosters, but are returning key players like quarterback and defensive back Kade Schneider and running back and linebacker Trevin Beckman, both entering their senior seasons, along with at least seven others, based on last year’s roster.
Roaring Fork collected its first varsity win in five years on Oct. 1, a small step forward for a program that is trying to reestablish itself. This year, 14 incoming freshmen will be some of the first graduates from a rebuilt peewee program as Bollock tries to return the Rams to glory.
Coal Ridge went winless a year ago in nine games, seeking a new identity under first-year head coach and Titan alum Crockett Williams. According to MaxPreps, they lost only four seniors from their roster.
On Wednesday night, all three teams pitted their receivers and quarterbacks against the defenses of rival teams. Varsity competed on one field, junior varsity on the other. Offenses got 10 plays to advance the ball 40 to 50 yards, before trading out with the third team on the sidelines.
“It’s great for us because we’re the only 1A team playing,” Bollock said “It’s great for us as long as the kids can handle it mentally. When we do well, it builds confidence because we’re hanging with guys that are two classifications above us.”
Between the bursts of rainfall and lightning strikes in the distance, the teams honed their crafts. Though the environment was fairly casual, it didn’t stop the rival teams from tossing in the occasional retort at an overly physical play, smack on an interception or gamesmanship.
Parents lined the fields in camping chairs, some propping open the trunk to watch in true tailgate fashion. Bollock joked about making the scrimmages community events, complete with barbecues. But on the fields, focus was on the task at hand.
“It’s an opportunity to have fun and enjoy yourself and bond with the team, but at the same time you can hone your skills and it’s just a good place to get better at football,” Beckman said.
It is, indeed, sevens, which put the addition skills of Bollock to the test when his offense went to work against eight Coal Ridge defenders. Bollock informed Williams of the discrepancy, who responded it was intentional and that it was truly only seven on seven as one of his players was blitzing every snap.
It was a seemingly odd concept, as not only were there no lineman to protect against a blitz, but the games had a built-in four-second sack rule — QBs have four seconds to get the ball in the air or else a sack is recorded. The Titans’ rushers would get their cadence work off the snap, advance a few steps and drop to a knee.
“Is that allowed?” Bollock asked Williams, who replied yes and that the nature of the blitz wasn’t damaging the integrity of the scrimmage.
The Longhorns and Titans will meet in Basalt on Oct. 21 on senior night, according to MaxPreps. Coal Ridge would undoubtedly love the opportunity to spoil that night, and getting in some extra cadence work can’t hurt.
Basalt will also take on 1A Roaring Fork this season on Sept. 9. It will be the first time the teams have played each other in a contest that mattered since fall 2017, a 60-6 Longhorns triumph that would be the last varsity contest the Rams played for more than two years, dropping to a junior varsity only program for 2018 and 2019.
The Rams open their season on Sept. 9 at Coal Ridge.
Before then, two-a-day practices begin on Aug. 8 for the Rams and at similar times for the region’s other schools.