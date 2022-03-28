Eric McCready will take over as Aspen High School’s new head football coach in the fall. The former University of Colorado Buffalo and nearly-Philadelphia Eagle has worked as the wide receivers and special teams coach for the past three seasons under Travis Benson. He coached at CU and Fairview High School in Boulder.
McCready spoke to Aspen Daily News about himself and his vision for the program in his first role as a head coach.
Note: This interview has been edited for concision and clarity
Aspen Daily News: What does being named head coach of Aspen mean to you?
Eric McCready: When I came here, Coach Benson did it differently than what I’ve seen in the past. He cared about his players first and football second, and that was really cool to see. It’s very similar to how he manages Buttermilk Mountain. You can tell it’s more of a family atmosphere at Buttermilk, and that was his base foundation for his team.
And then, we have some really good coaches. We had three Division I guys and a couple Division II guys. I bet everybody on staff played college football at some point.
So you talk about a great foundation — really great coaches and the new athletic director (John Castrese) is doing a phenomenal job — all those pieces were in place, and that was the reason I did it. I value my time in such a way that I don’t do things if they’re not going to be a really good fit and a really fun fit and have a lot of purpose to it.
ADN: You’ve coached at CU and at Fairview, one of the top prep programs in the state. How is Aspen different?
McCready: When you’re in the big-city stuff, they start specializing kids in sixth grade. I hate to see that for kids; I really do. I don’t know if that’s the secret sauce to go play professionally.
What’s different about Aspen is they are really athletic kids, but they’re never specialized. They all have the student mentality: They’re trying to develop themselves as human beings and not just athletes or pinpointed in certain ways.
My wife went to Aspen High School and she played Division I soccer at CU. But she’s one of the best human beings on this Earth.
It’s more the whole-person mentality here than the specialization that you saw specific to Fairview or even University of Colorado. Those guys are athletes first.
ADN: With that person-first mentality in mind, what is your overall vision for the program?
McCready: I want these kids to build character, No. 1, without a doubt. I also want to see them build toughness. I want to see a little bit of a change from a commitment standpoint — I want to build on that a little bit. Coach Benson did a phenomenal job getting this program where it is, and I think I can take it a little further with a little more intensity, maybe a little bit more focus or purpose for each of the kids individually to become a team.
I think about the basketball team that just won a state championship. They carried a lot of the stuff from their football season into basketball. I think we left a little bit on the table from the talent we had last year.
ADN: Following that basketball team, it seems like there’s no better time to try to build a culture of buy-in for a sports program here.
McCready: Yeah, and my background is very similar to [that of basketball head coach Cory Parker]. I watched the state championship on NFHS and they’re interviewing Cory before the game. They asked him, “What do you want to see from your team tonight?” The No. 1 thing he talked about — he disregarded the question basically and said, “I just want to see growth from my team tonight.”
He’s two minutes from their final game, and all he cared about was growth in his team. That’s the mentality I want to bring to football as well.
ADN: On the field during a game, what does a team run by Eric McCready look like?
McCready: I’m assigning coaches specific ideas for both practice and games. In a game, yes I’ll be the head coach, but I’ll also be the offensive coordinator and probably also the special teams coordinator. I have an expectation that all of my coaches are going to have a role.
One of my first hires was Coach Benson. He’s now our defensive coordinator. I don’t want to have to worry about that.
So, it’s just that “do your job” mentality the Patriots have. It’s kind of used too much and it’s a little corny, but I’ll have the expectation that everybody has their discipline during a game.
ADN: This is a team that has made the playoffs twice since 2018 but has hovered around a .500 record. What’s it going to take for this program to take that next step in its level of competition?
McCready: Over the last couple years, we had a really dynamic offense, and unfortunately some years it wasn’t quite a fit. So my mentality now is I want Travis to do his job and create a defense around his players, and I’ll create an offense around my players and not create an offense the players need to adhere to.
I’m already racking my brain trying to figure out the same ideas of what we did but how do we make it fit our current team better. You’re still going to see the big plays that we’ve done in the past. It’s going to look very similar to the naked eye, but what we’re doing is going to be different for the players, and they’ll know the difference.
ADN: Sometimes in Western Slope, lower classification football in Colorado, the game gets really run heavy. As a wide receivers guy, how much do you want to see the ball in the air?
McCready: I want to see the ball in the air, but I for sure want to run the football. I think my whole strategy is to balance and adjust.
It’ll be easy to figure out what’s really going to fit for us but still make it look like Aspen football.
ADN: What else do you want the players, school and community to know?
McCready: I would say I want them to know we’re trying to build something really exciting. Specifically, I want the games to have a little more of an excitement level to it. I want it to be family friendly and packed. I want there to be a reason for people to come to the games. I want to involve the community as much as possible to get everybody to come to a game.
I don’t know if that’s possible, but why can’t that be a goal? These kids work really hard. Let’s try to fill this place like they’ve never seen.