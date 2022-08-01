Michael Bennet is a Democrat who represents Colorado in the United States Senate. He spoke with Gavin Dahl by phone on July 20 after delivering remarks on the Senate floor in favor of his SMART Community Policing Act. Gavin Dahl led KDNK Carbondale Community Access Radio for three years as general manager, beginning in 2017. After two years as news director at KVNF Mountain Grown Community Radio, based in Paonia, the interview with Sen. Bennet was his last. He began a new role as executive director for KRCL Community Radio in Salt Lake City last week.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Gavin Dahl: It’s great to speak with you again, Senator. … On Wednesday you spoke on the Senate Floor in favor of a new bill called the Supporting Mental Assistance Responder Teams or SMART Community Policing Act. We’ve seen successful mental health co-responder programs take off here on the Western Slope. What kinds of programs will be expanded or created by your legislation?
Sen. Bennet: Essentially what the bill does is respond to both the needs of law enforcement and communities. As you point out, Colorado places ranging from Denver to Grand Junction — and a lot of places in between — have had very good success with co-responder programs that allow police officers to focus on violent crime and dispatch mental health responders and other professionals to deal with issues that aren’t violent crime. … These programs are working well. All my bill does is say that local communities and states ought to be able to use the federal COPS money to fund these kinds of partnerships.
GD: As for reconciliation, for folks who don’t know, what does that mean, and what are priorities for you in an upcoming package?
SB: Reconciliation is a description of a budget process that allows for something to pass the Senate with 51 votes as opposed to the usual 60 votes. And in this package, what I’ve been most focused on is money for forest restoration, watershed protection and for conservation for farmers and ranchers. There’s $27 billion in the package for the forests and there’s $27 billion in there for conservation. This would be the largest expenditure ever in our national forests, and what I’ve been pointing out to people here in Washington, D.C. We’re spending the money anyway, we’re just spending it fighting fires. If we did the maintenance, not only would our watershed be much better protected — and not only would we create jobs on the landscape — but we might actually get to a point where there is less likelihood we’re having massive wildfires every single summer.
GD: Are you also able to make some effort around prescription drug prices with reconciliation?
SB: Yeah, a big piece of that is trying to create a program where for the first time, Medicare would … be required to negotiate drug prices, which would reduce the cost of drugs for everybody. We also, if this bill is successful, would be capping seniors’ out-of-pocket costs on drugs at $2,000.
GD: So going back to forests, Colorado legislators secured more than $100 million in funding for projects around the state this year. Thanks in part to your efforts, the Western Slope will benefit from funding for the Colorado Wildfire Risk Reduction and Resilient Forest Project. What will that $3.6 million do?
SB: It’s going to fund the treatment of 3,447 acres on non-federal land in the Grand Mesa Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forest, the White River National Forest and the Pike-San Isabel National Forest to reduce wildfire risk to communities and to watersheds and critical infrastructure and diminish recovery costs. … It was one of 64 projects we were able to get. Of the 64, I’m really proud to say 33 of those, in over 20 communities, are on the Western Slope of Colorado for a total of $53 million. I think people on the West Slope a lot of times feel like Washington’s never paying any attention, and I’m very glad to see that they got a really good share of this funding. I mean, it’s affordable housing projects in Craig and Glenwood Springs and Durango.
GD: And then I see that this also includes coal mine methane capture nearby us in Coal Basin.
SB: Yep, that’s true.
GD: You were my very first interview for KVNF two years ago up at the Overland Ditch near Hotchkiss, when NPR told me they weren’t interested in any stories about infrastructure.
SB: (laughs) Well, things have changed since then.