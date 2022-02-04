Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority data can answer a lot of questions about Aspen’s housing pool, but the trends of whether the supply is really meeting the demand remains a mystery.
That’s a nut that the APCHA board tried to crack during a Wednesday meeting this week. Andrew Miller, a business analyst for APCHA, gave a presentation with data on sales, lotteries and more from the fourth quarter of 2021. APCHA reviews data like this each quarter in the hopes of understanding the depth of the need for workforce housing.
“I think that we and future APCHA boards can really start to look at this for, what is the trend? What is the pattern of buying?” Board Member Rachel Richards said. “Do people avoid one project so much because it’s got issues? Does everybody automatically bid for the newest one even though they already own a unit? I think we can see some real patterns coming out of this.”
APCHA’s total inventory includes 3,124 homes, whether they are rentals, ownership units, within Aspen city limits or just outside. In the last quarter of 2021 — including October, November and December — 11 units were vacated and made ready for new inhabitants. APCHA listed 13 units for sale and held nine lotteries. Miller said that data has not yet been collected for January, and the report only included data on bids that were submitted in Q4.
Units listed for sale received 243 bids and were of various sizes, categories and locations. By bedroom, the unit type that received the most bids were one-bedroom units, at 126. Board Member Skippy Mesirow said he would have liked to see the average number of bids per one-bedroom unit.
Richards pointed out that that wouldn’t provide much information since all of the units belonged to different income categories, and trying to find an average number of bids wouldn’t be fair.
“It’s good to know how many people would go for a one-bedroom or studio, but averaging them doesn’t tell you much when they’re of such radically different income categories,” she said. “A lot of people will buy either studios or one-bedrooms when that’s really inadequate for them because then they can have the in-complex priority when a two-bedroom comes up.”
Mesirow agreed and suggested that maybe, then, APCHA should look for an average number of bids by category. Category 4 units received the most bids last quarter, at 169. Of the 13 units listed for sale, nine were in category 4, compared to one in category 3, two in category 5, and one Resident-Occupied unit.
“Someone could look at this and say, ‘There were way more category 4 people,’ and well, there were a lot more category 4 lotteries,” Mesirow said.
That begins to beg the question of how much opportunity there really is. When the data was broken down by household size, the report showed that the majority of the bids — 119 — were made by a single-adult household with no dependents. The next highest number of bids was 81 by households with two adults and no dependents.
At a glance, the data seems to show that more single-person and childless households are demanding housing than families. However, that data can only be taken at face value and doesn’t say much about the real demand, board member Alycin Bektesh said.
“This is just based on availability. It doesn’t mean that there’s more single people who want housing in this community than families,” she said. “I do think this is going to be interesting over time, but I wouldn’t read too much into the demand from this report.”
Of the nine lotteries that were held, five winners were single-person households winning one-bedroom units or studios. Two units were won by two-person households with no dependents, and the remaining two units went to families with children.
All of the winners also had different levels of work history in Pitkin County, ranging from six to 32 years. The data did not specify how many times each winner had won a lottery over the years though, Bektesh pointed out.
“When we see that someone wins after 32 years, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s their first win — and even seven years,” she said. “I do look forward to watching some of those data points grow each quarter. I do wonder if there’s a couple of data sets we can grab that will be a little more meaningful, being that these are so much based on what was offered, so that’s totally up to everyone’s individual life circumstances, and maybe not teaching us quite what is needed or where exactly the demand is.”
The report can be viewed at www.apcha.org.