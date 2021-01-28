Days after the Aspen Education Association released a statement condemning comments made by a school board member that were perceived as blaming staff for continued quarantines and school shutdowns — and with the next school board meeting Monday — one thing is clear: emotions are running high within the Aspen School District community.
Upon attributing the district’s closures to staff’s alleged “poor decision-making,” board of education member Katy Frisch at the Jan. 19 meeting proposed the district consider shortening, moving or altogether canceling spring break as a way to mitigate an increase in COVID-19 cases after the vacation period.
That suggestion — coupled with what a contingent of educators view as a “blame game” among the school board — is not sitting well with said Aspen teachers, a number of whom have penned letters to the board saying as much and others who intend to articulate such at Monday’s meeting.
The same night as the Jan. 19 meeting, a special education teacher at the Aspen Middle School wrote an email to members of the administration and board clarifying that her colleague, Sierra Rintel, tested positive for COVID-19 and was in quarantine not because she made “poor” decisions outside of school, but in fact more likely after she was exposed to a sick student.
Rintel, after acknowledging her appreciation for her colleague’s support, wrote in a follow email: “It saddens me to know that a clarification to the administration and school board … was considered necessary.”
“The school board and upper admin continue to lay blame and point fingers when staff gets sick with COVID? It shows a complete lack of knowledge and reality about the pandemic — and a mind-boggling lack of concern and caring for others,” Rintel wrote. “Teachers and staff put themselves at risk for contracting COVID from students every single day. I tested positive for COVID after being with an ill student in a classroom who said repeatedly that his/her mother told him/her not to say he/she was sick.”
Rintel added that no one else in her “circle of contacts” tested positive for COVID-19. As a special education teacher, Rintel has worked in-person with her students for most of the academic year.
“I am in this situation because I go every day to work at the school, not because I have been irresponsible,” she said in her email, which she wrote while suffering from COVID-19. “I am using all my strength to write this email because it saddens me so much to see the teachers be so disrespected.”
For Frisch’s part, the board member does not view her sentiment as pointing fingers at teachers, but rather calling attention to what she views as a recurring issue within the district.
“I don’t blame anybody for getting sick,” Frisch said via phone Tuesday. “But when people gather without masks with people who they have been specifically told to not gather with because it puts the whole system at risk — I have a problem with that. And it’s happened a number of times, and that’s what I was referring to at the meeting.”
‘Teachers are making huge sacrifices’
That notion, however, is troubling for Aspen teachers who maintain that they have been playing by the rules — and making immense personal sacrifices in the process.
“We’ve been very strict about our behavior and our risk and how that could potentially affect school reopening,” Dana Berro, a longtime Aspen Middle School teacher, said about her family as well as her colleagues.
For Berro in particular, this means she and her family haven’t left the Roaring Fork Valley since the pandemic hit the area one year ago in March. Their only escapes were limited to the backcountry last summer. Berro hasn’t seen her parents since before the pandemic.
While noting her gratitude and making clear that she isn’t looking for sympathy, Berro admitted that, at times, “It’s really hard.”
“I miss my family [outside the valley],” she said. “Teachers are making huge sacrifices because, ultimately, they want to go back to school. We miss our kids.”
Educators also feel compelled to take COVID-19 protocols seriously because they literally cannot afford to get sick, Berro noted.
“If we get sick and become a long-hauler … we don’t have the kind of income or financial backing to recover for a long time,” she said. “There is a socioeconomic relationship to all of this.”
Rintel, in her letter to the board, also pointed to the financial implications of being sick and thus losing income from her “much-needed” second job.
Safest in school?
At the core of many of these conversations is the question of COVID-19 transmission at school.
Members of the administration and board have vocalized a sentiment that, when safety protocols are followed, school is the safest place for children to be during a pandemic.
A number of educators, however, contend that working with children — who don’t always wear their masks properly, social distance or stay in their assigned seats — is not that black and white.
“Kids are safer when they’re in school. Many studies across the country have shown this, because they’re in an environment with protocols for mitigation of risk,” Frisch said. “The research shows if you wear the mask and they fit well and you wear them properly, the transmission probability is very low.” She cited a North Carolina study as one example she’d found suggesting that, when safety protocols are followed both in and out of the classroom, no student-to-teacher transmission occurred.
That study, from August to October and spearheaded by researchers at Duke University’s ABC Science Collaborative, traced the contacts of students who had tested positive for COVID-19 across 11 North Carolina school districts utilizing in-person learning during the first nine weeks of the school year. Six districts reported no secondary infection; two reported one case; and three reported multiple cases. In total, 32 cases had resulted from in-school transmission, and not one from student to staff.
That said, like with every study, there were limitations: “Participation in the [ABC Science Collaborative] and voluntary submission of data may select for school districts that enforce adherence to preventative measures, emphasize transparency and cooperate with peers; these characteristics are likely associated with greater adherence to masking, reduced secondary transmission and lower risks to students,” the study’s authors allow in their paper.
In short, because the sampling was not a random one but rather based on volunteers, there’s room for bias in the study’s results. While the paper’s summary reads, “In the first nine weeks of in-person instruction in North Carolina schools, we found extremely limited within-school secondary transmission of SARS-CoV-2, determined by contact tracing,” it also concludes that “the frequency of within-school transmission of SARS-CoV-2 with in-person instruction in communities with widespread transmission is unknown.”
While acknowledging that it is impossible to completely eliminate risk within the school, Frisch said, “I literally have heard of one documented case where two people wearing well-fitted masks, one of them was sick, and got the other person sick.” That case, however, was not even in the United States or at a school, she said — but rather at a spin class in Canada.
Aspen paraprofessional Adrienne Nelson, who has written a few letters to the school administration and board since July, believes this narrative is presumptuous and short-sighted.
“You are perpetuating misunderstandings of a highly contagious, airborne virus and placing the burden of guilt on students, staff and families,” Nelson wrote in a Nov. 17 letter to the aforementioned parties. “The stigma and finger-pointing must end.” From the perspective of many educators, November is when the “blame game” started, following a spike in COVID-19 cases after Halloween.
“School board members have spent no time in the school if they honestly think that [COVID-19] can’t be transmitted within the school,” Rintel said Tuesday. “And if they think kids are coming in and staying 6 feet apart from each other with their masks properly on all day, then they’ve never seen a middle school kid. Because that’s unrealistic, and it just doesn’t happen.”
Public school, personal lives
Another gray area to an unprecedented situation with no perfect solution is to what level teachers’ and board members’ personal lives should remain exactly that — personal.
A few teachers called attention to a perceived juxtaposition between Frisch’s comments regarding staff’s “poor decision-making” and canceling spring break with the fact that she and her family traveled to Mexico last month.
While acknowledging that she, too, has heard this sentiment, Frisch said she “does not understand the correlation between the two.”
“I’m not sure how my travel, whether it’s for work or pleasure — when I’m not going into the school district — has anything to do with the suggestion that we look at spring break,” Frisch said. “I understand people have brought up my personal life as part of the discussion, but at the end of the day, my comments are all related to keeping students and staff in the building and not bringing more spreading [of] COVID into the building. And none of my personal actions have had an effect on that whatsoever.”
Frisch and her family had COVID-19 last month, she said, but they did not contract it in Mexico and quarantined appropriately.
“We did not bring COVID back to Aspen, as I heard some teachers say,” Frisch said. “No, we got COVID in Aspen. Mexico can be mad at us.”
She continued: “What I don’t think is right is to personally go after the details of one individual’s personal and private life … and I didn’t do that; I didn’t name anybody at the board meeting. I merely talked about repeat instances of behavior that was happening within the district that I felt strongly needed to be addressed.”
Asked to clarify her stance on the subject of educators’ personal engagements outside the classroom, Frisch said: “If [we’re] setting up protocols in school to stay apart so you don’t put the organization at risk, perhaps you should be following those in your own personal time as well. I’m not a Human Resources specialist, but it’s common sense to try to help the whole organization function and continue to function.”
Although abiding by the rules, some educators point to a perceived disconnect or hypocrisy.
“If the school district is encouraging certain things, is there a possibility of a good faith by the board and admin that they would adhere to these policies as well or be a model?” Nelson said in a phone interview Tuesday. “That being said, I’m not looking for the school to start mandating personal decisions of its employees.”
Nelson said she also struggles to wrap her head around the fact that the current public health order prohibits gatherings of more than one household, “yet I’m expected to be in a classroom with people from 20 different families all day along.” But then on the weekends or after school, “I am expected to isolate again,” she said.
While it is indeed a complicated situation with no clear answer, Nelson emphasized, the perception of shaming teachers will not lead to anything productive.
Rintel concluded in her letter: “As we remind our students, a little empathy goes a long way.”