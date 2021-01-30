If the opening day of X Games Aspen 2021 proved anything, it was the resilience of women who persevered through a pandemic year and after some big crashes Friday — embodied the spirit of “keep calm and carry on.”
Snowboard athlete Jamie Anderson, in winning her seventh slopestyle gold medal and 18th career X Games medal, said she had to find a mental center after watching “soul sister” and teammate Hailey Langland crash badly in the morning’s final warm-up run.
After that “buzzkill, I tried to clear my energy,” said Anderson, the 30-year-old veteran whose first X Games medal came in 2007. The No. 1 qualifier in the Jeep Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle, Anderson lives in South Lake Tahoe, California.
“I went up and was able to put my first run down when we had the sunshine,” Anderson said.
Flat light soon descended for the eight competitors’ subsequent rounds. No one was able to touch Anderson, the unflappable veteran, in subsequent runs as she dominated on each feature. From the rails on top to the multiple jumps — including the menacing quarter-pipe jump — Anderson was smooth and consistent Friday, as is her trademark style.
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand finished with silver after riding strongest in her third run — she won gold here as an X Games rookie in 2019 — and Laurie Blouin of Canada went bronze.
According to an X Games spokesman, Langland was treated for a left elbow dislocation at Aspen Valley Hospital and released. She was the silver medalist two years ago in slopestyle and bronze here in 2016.
With literally just moments’ notice, Annika Morgan of Germany slid in to replace Langland, whose injury crash occurred during the very final minutes of Friday morning’s slopestyle practice.
The event was jam style — multiple runs completed with little interruption — with the top run’s score counting.
Later in the afternoon and on the bottom jump of the slopestyle course, Swiss skier Mathilde Gremaud returned after a hard, scary crash to land the first switch left double 1440 jump in X Games Women’s Ski Big Air history and take gold. Gremaud had first landed the high-scoring jump with four revolutions last summer.
The entire field didn’t hold back trying to go big with their maneuvers, but Gremaud’s misstep was memorable.
Gremaud said she was “really scared” and “hurting so bad” after her crash that happened near the end of the Big Air sessions. She pulled it together to return with a monster first-time 1440 to earn a sixth career X Games medal, three of which are gold.
Megan Oldham of Canada, who won the last event pre-pandemic, took silver, with X Games rookie and rising multithreat skiing star Eileen Gu, who lives in San Francisco and competes for China, into bronze after a gutsy final run. The top two jump scores determined the winners.
Triple-threat Kelly Sildaru withdrew just prior to the Women’s Ski Big Air event and didn’t ski in SuperPipe because of a left knee training injury following a fall in warm-ups, ESPN confirmed Friday night. She is due to reevaluate her status before Saturday’s slopestyle event.
Good karma points
It’s been a heady week for Jamie Anderson, who in taking the slopestyle gold medal surpassed Shaun White as the most decorated winter athlete in X Games history, according to ESPN.
Anderson also made history by entering Friday’s Snowboard Knuckle Huck when an alternate’s spot became available. That makes her the only woman to compete against an exclusively men’s field at a Winter X Games event, according to ESPN.
Despite Anderson’s solid riding Friday night, only first place is awarded in Snowboard Knuckle Huck, and that honor went to 17-year-old Dusty Henricksen, the X Games rookie who rides out of Mammoth Mountain.
There have been two women in men’s events in summer X Games action: Vicki Golden in the Moto Best Whip X event in Minneapolis in 2019 and Fabiola Da Silva in inline skating, though that year couldn’t be independently confirmed Friday.
Earlier this week, Anderson and teammate Julia Marino, fourth in the snowboard slopestyle Friday, rescued a lost dog wandering near Highway 82 and helped reunite it with its owners.