Pitkin County commissioners on Wednesday did what was expected in giving final approval to spend $100,000 in county money toward next year’s Colorado Department of Transportation project to rehabilitate the roundabout at the entrance to Aspen.
What wasn’t expected: a couple of commissioners — citing public concerns about the traffic problems that will be generated by the six-month, $2.5 million-plus project scheduled to begin in April — wanted to know if CDOT would be willing to push the work back to 2023.
“I’ve been approached by more than a couple of people, [asking] especially with the closure of Glenwood Canyon and anticipating that it might go on for months, perhaps … is there any way they can delay this a year?” Commissioner Greg Poschman asked during Wednesday’s regular meeting of the Board of County Commissioners.
“Does it have to happen next summer, especially after this incredibly busy and choked highway summer we have? I know some people are really stressed about it,” Poschman said.
Brian Pettet, Pitkin County public works director, said there has been no discussion of delaying the roundabout project.
“That area of the road needs repair anyway,” he said. “The budget’s in place and CDOT’s ready to move forward.”
Pettet said if circumstances arise that push even more traffic toward Aspen than what is currently being realized this summer, a new discussion with CDOT is not out of the realm of possibility.
Aspen traffic patterns have been more hectic than usual in recent weeks with the Interstate 70 closure in Glenwood Canyon due to damage from recent debris flow and the upper Roaring Fork Valley’s busier-than-usual summer tourism season.
On Wednesday, CDOT and Gov. Jared Polis announced the intent to get the canyon section of I-70 moving again, to some extent, starting sometime Saturday.
For now, “CDOT has this [roundabout] project programmed and budgeted and it’s ready to be done,” Pettet said.
Commissioner Francie Jacober said she had the same question as Poschman, suggesting that constituents are concerned about the roundabout work starting next spring.
“I guess I’m going to tell [people] to spend next summer at the beach,” Poschman joked.
Commissioner Steve Child said his concern was that Glenwood Canyon might face more problems next year with debris flow in the Grizzly Creek burn scar area. If that should happen and the I-70 section of the canyon is closed at the same time the roundabout work is being tackled (sending motorists through Aspen in search of alternate routes), local traffic problems might be worse than they are today.
The asphalt-paved roundabout will be rebuilt using concrete and there will be other improvements to its functionality, Pettet said. To help smooth traffic flow in the mornings, CDOT is planning to set up a detour on Highway 82 northwest of town, from Smith Hill Way to McLain Flats Road to Cemetery Lane in Aspen — for use by cars and light trucks only. The evening traffic would flow the opposite way, from Cemetery Lane through McLain Flats to Smith Hill Way.
“Heavy trucks, buses and anything large would stay on Highway 82. There would be no enforcement of this detour but we may need to advertise it as a possibility, knowing that people would use it anyway,” Pettet said.
Two weeks ago, when commissioners gave preliminary spending approval toward the project, Poschman asked Pettet if the county could get a written promise that the state transportation department will maintain and repair any county roads or rights-of-way damaged or disturbed by the detour.
Pettet said Wednesday that he hasn’t pressed on that yet, given the multitude of issues CDOT has faced over the last two weeks with damage to (and closure of) I-70 in Glenwood Canyon caused by late July’s debris-flow incidents.
“We’ll get something in writing which basically says, ‘CDOT will take care of any problems with McLain Flats or Smith Hill Way resulting from the detour,’” Pettet said.
In addition to the county contribution of $100,000, the Elected Officials Transportation Committee, which consists of elected officials from the city of Aspen, Pitkin County and town of Snowmass Village, recently committed $171,000 in EOTC funds toward the project.
Other governmental entities supplying funds from their individual budgets toward the roundabout initiative include: the city of Aspen, at $980,000; the Colorado Department of Transportation, at $949,000; and the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority, at $300,000. CDOT is designing and managing the project, which will be put out to bid to contractors this fall.