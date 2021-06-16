Some Pitkin County commissioners and Sheriff Joe DiSalvo hold different opinions about the appropriateness of private donations funding public projects.
The conflicting beliefs were on full display during a Board of County Commissioners’ work session Tuesday concerning the possible installation of wildfire detection cameras on Pitkin County’s communication towers. The cameras, engineered by San Francisco-based Pano AI and funded by a private donation, were made available to the Aspen Fire Protection District, which sought approval from the BOCC to install the cameras on county infrastructure.
“If someone … has a deep pocket and is willing to help fund a program like this, I welcome that,” Commissioner Steve Child said during Tuesday’s discussion. “I, personally, would rather never know who the person is who made the donation so then we could show no favoritism … it would be completely anonymous and I think that could be a standard.”
Commissioner Patti Clapper informed Child that the donor’s name had already been revealed in an Aspen Fire Department news release and picked up by local media.
According to the release issued by the Aspen Fire Protection District on May 22, “Aspen local, Red Mountain resident and wildland fire pioneer Jerry Hosier” offered to fund Pano AI’s entire pilot program. The Aspen Daily News later reported that Hosier’s donation was $50,000.
In a separate interview Tuesday, AFPD Deputy Chief of Operations Jake Andersen said Pano reached out to AFPD concerning the pilot program — it was not the other way around. Although intrigued by Pano’s wildfire technology, the fire district was not willing to risk taxpayer money on it and instead pursued potential private donors, said Andersen, who also serves as the fire district’s public information officer.
Joe DiSalvo who, like Child, is also an elected official, called the technology “clearly impressive” but had concerns about its funding mechanisms.
“The money is private money and I don’t like that relationship between private money and government,” DiSalvo said. “One of the questions we asked that wasn’t quite answered yet was, ‘The altitude of our mountains and the valley floors, does this smoke need to rise to a certain level before it’s detected?’”
Pano Chief Commercial Officer Arvind Satyam did not speak to DiSalvo’s question about smoke detection but did provide clarification over his belief that the company’s owner currently lived in Aspen.
“The CEO is based out of Silicon Valley. So, out of San Francisco,” Satyam said. “There is a small minority investor that came in through a fund in our seed round that’s based out of Aspen … it’s a very small investment as part of the overall company.”
According to the company’s website, “Pano brings together a diverse team of technology and business experts with experience in data management, artificial intelligence, machine learning and the deployment of technology solutions into organizations of all sizes — from start-ups to global enterprises, from regional organizations to national government agencies.”
Although still pending formal approval from the BOCC, Pano AI’s pilot program would include the installation of mountaintop cameras on four of Pitkin County’s communication towers. The cameras would rotate continuously, capturing 360-degree imagery, and utilize computer vision techniques to detect smoke.
“This is four cameras and I’m wondering how many cameras would we need to do the entire Roaring Fork Valley as one entity?” Commissioner Francie Jacober asked during the work session.
According to Satyam, Pano AI’s cameras have an optimal range of approximately 10-15 miles.
“White River National Forest is like 750,000 square miles I think and that’s really where our fires are predominately,” Jacober said. “I think we’re talking about quite a few cameras.”
According to Rafi Sands, Pano AI business development associate, the company’s software blurs out private property.
“Some of the people I know have talked about privacy,” Commissioner Greg Poschman said. “I don’t think these cameras are going to be swooping into people’s windows. I’m pretty confident that that’s not a problem. If anybody goes skinny dipping they’re open to public scrutiny anyway.”
Because Tuesday’s meeting was a work session, the BOCC did not take formal action on the matter. Staff will bring the issue back for a formal decision, possibly as early as next week.