Pitkin and Garfield counties’ handling of the pandemic has looked different at times, including their strategies for mass vaccination.
The seven-member Pitkin County Board of Health, which includes citizens at large — most of whom are either medical doctors or have executive experience — and locally elected officials. In December, the entity implemented a traveler affidavit that required individuals to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of arriving in Pitkin County or to quarantine upon arrival. While states have mandated similar visitor requirements, the traveler affidavit was unique in that it was county-specific.
Pitkin County’s traveler affidavit has since been replaced with a traveler responsibility code that recommends but does not require a negative COVID-19 test result.
“State by state and county by county, in my view, has been proven not [to be] the way to face this pandemic,” Brent Miller, Pitkin County Board of Health member, said during Thursday’s BOH meeting.
Garfield County’s Board of Health, which consists solely of its three county commissioners, did not mandate traveler restrictions and told businesses they could operate at greater capacities than the state allowed at the time.
“This is the proof that national leadership matters — timely, rational leadership. I don’t care what party,” Miller said. “We didn’t have it, and it was a massive loss to the United States.”
More than 530,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. and more than 2.6 million people have died from the virus worldwide.
Less politics, more vaccine
With respect to vaccinating its residents and workforce, Pitkin County has largely relied on its drive-thru mass vaccination clinic at the Benedict Music Tent parking lot in Aspen. In Garfield County, vaccination has occurred predominantly at area hospitals like Valley View in Glenwood Springs, specifically within the hospital’s conference rooms.
“We don’t do a drive-thru,” Josh Anderson, Valley View Hospital safety, security, and emergency manager, said Friday. “It’s not saying that one idea is better than the other, it just works best for Valley View.”
Anderson also serves as Valley View Hospital’s COVID-19 incident commander.
“Inside, we have our pharmacy, where we can draw up the vaccines and we have access to power,” Anderson said. “It’s just a lot smoother of a process for us, personally, to do it here at the hospital.”
According to Anderson, to date, VVH has administered over 14,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, combined. However, VVH has not yet received or administered Johnson and Johnson’s single-shot vaccine.
“We have not yet let a dose go to waste,” said Stacey Gavrell, Valley View Hospital chief community relations officer. “Which is a huge point of pride for us.”
‘Extra’ doses
Occasionally, VVH and Pitkin County have extra doses of vaccine at the end of running a clinic, either due to people not showing up or Pfizer’s vials sometimes containing a “seventh dose.” Although doses must be administered within hours of being drawn to avoid expiration, clinic administrators have not had a difficult time tracking down eligible candidates.
“We grab somebody that we know falls into the 1B.3 category — and again, just another advantage of being here at a hospital,” Anderson said.
The state’s 1B.3 phase includes people ages 60 and older, front-line essential workers in grocery and agriculture, and people ages 16 to 59 with two or more high-risk conditions.
“Every dose has a place here at Valley View,” Anderson said. “We can go to the cancer center; I can go to internal med; I can go to acute care. I can go to any of these inpatient or outpatient locations and say, ‘Look, I have a dose, who do you know, Doctor, that would be eligible?”
Pitkin County has created waitlists for vaccination, and in the event of an extra dose or an appointment cancellation, local public health officials contact eligible individuals on that list.
“We haven’t had a situation where we’ve been having to go find people that we haven’t had an ability to be in contact with,” said Tracy Trulove, Pitkin County COVID-19 Response and Recovery public information officer. “Our team has been doing a lot of phone calls if we have cancellations.”
Valley View Hospital and Pitkin County have asked the public to not go to vaccine clinics unless they have an appointment scheduled.
The honor system
Both VVH and Pitkin County have worked closely with schools, grocery stores and primary care doctors to notify eligible individuals of their ability to sign up for vaccine appointments online. Both have also relied heavily on an honor system, especially as vaccination eligibility expands.
“We ask for everyone’s honesty in this,” Anderson said. “What we don’t want to do is to [create] a barrier for someone who has two comorbidities, where this burden is on them to prove it.”
The state’s 1.B3 phase identifies individuals 16 to 59 with two or more high-risk conditions, like cancer and chronic kidney disease, as being eligible for vaccination.
“At the end of the day, we want to work through the system and vaccinate as many people as we can,” Anderson said.