A man with a big passion for skiing and ski racing was remembered Thursday during the Hansi Brenninger Memorial giant slalom at Aspen Highlands.
The annual race, part of the long-running Aspen Snowmass Town Race Series, brought out a competitive field, from junior racers to skiers on both the men’s and women’s sides.
The race honors the late Aspenite Brenninger, who died April 2, 2016 at the age of 48 while on a ski trip in Park City, Utah, with his son.
Local Jeff Gorsuch spoke a few words of dedication in Hansi’s honor prior to the race start on the face of Aspen Highlands, noting his dedication to racing, positivity in the sport and the future that Brenninger paved for future generations. He is survived by a wife, Kelli, and two grown children.
Gorsuch’s twins skied the gates prior to the second run of the race.
