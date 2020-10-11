The Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program, or AZYEP, is celebrating 20 years of empowering youth through community broadcasting today.
To honor Andy Zanca and to celebrate all the youth voices that have come after him, AZYEP will host a celebration from 2 to 7 p.m. on KDNK (88.1, 88.3 or kdnk.org), the Carbondale-based community radio station. The broadcast will also stream on Facebook Live (@AZYEPyouthradio).
Annemarie Zanca founded AZYEP in 2000 in honor of her brother Andy, KDNK’s first youth DJ. Andy died by suicide in 1998.
“Annemarie, a child and family therapist, recognized that Andy’s radio experience was a highlight of his life, providing community connection and a tool to combat isolation,” the nonprofit’s website details. “She founded AZYEP to provide similar opportunities to youth throughout the Roaring Fork Valley giving all students access to community broadcasting.”
Because of COVID-19 restrictions and precautions, the organization’s 20-year celebration — which also serves as its flagship fundraising event — will be virtual. AZYEP Executive Director Beth Wysong hopes to raise $20,000 to commemorate the two-decade anniversary.
As of Saturday afternoon, the AZYEP Colorado Gives fundraising page reported near $13,000 in donations.
“Every dollar raised will go to youth programs that help kids discover their voice, build self-confidence, and develop leadership skills,” Wyson said via email Saturday.
20th Celebration broadcast schedule
2-5 p.m. — "Voices from the Past, Present and Future" including students, past directors, founding members, supporters and parents.
5-7 p.m. — Local band LET THEM ROAR will play live from the KDNK Broadcasting Center while students present and interview the band.