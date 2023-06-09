Raizado Festival will return to Aspen this year with more to learn, see and do, organizers announced on Thursday.
The second annual Raizado celebration will build on the success of its inaugural event last year, which featured three days of culture and festivities. The festival was launched last year in an effort to uplift the achievements and culture of the local Latino community. Created by Mónica Ramirez and Olga Segura, co-founders of the nonprofit The Latinx House, Raizado will expand this year and take place on Aug. 24-27 at locations throughout Aspen.
“When we launched this festival, we didn’t want it to be a one-off,” Ramirez said during the festival announcement at the Hotel Jerome on Thursday. “We launched with a 10-year commitment at a minimum, and now we’re here for year two and I am so excited to share that we are not just back, we are growing.”
This year’s festival will center around five pillars: education, health, innovation, sustainability, leadership, and arts and culture. To support those pillars, the festival will include programming and activations at Aspen Meadows, the Hotel Jerome, the W Hotel, the Isis Theatre and Rio Grande Park.
“We’re not just growing our footprint in terms of where we’re showing up in this community and throughout the valley,” Ramirez said. “We’re also going to be adding some new, exciting elements.”
In addition to the fireside chats, live music and art installations that made up last year’s festival, this year Raizado will include book readings, outdoor excursions, a film festival component, culinary arts and a fashion show.
“When we came into this area and said, ‘What does a festival look like in a place like Aspen that already offers so much — so much culture, so many wonderful gatherings, festivals that people know about all around the world,’” Ramirez said. “For us, it is so important that we uplift the leadership of the BIPOC community members here in Aspen and throughout the Roaring Fork Valley upon whose shoulders this community stands.”
She added that it’s important the service workers who commute daily to Aspen from an hour or two away know that Raizado is also a festival for them. On Aug. 27, the final day of the festival, Raizado will have a community day. All programs in the Rio Grande Park will be free and open to the public and will include live music, children’s activities and conversations led by community leaders.
The festival will be hosted by actors Francia Raísa and Nicholas Gonzales and will also include a musical performance by Grammy-winning artist Carla Morrison. Chef Grace Ramirez and mixologist Lynnette Marrero will work with teams at the Jerome, W and Aspen Meadows to curate a menu for the festival and the food elements that will be at the Isis and in the park. In addition, Procter and Gamble will be a title sponsor of the festival.
“It takes a village,” Segura said. “This is such a work of community that we’re doing together for all of us — but not just for the people here in Aspen, but for those that are outside of Aspen. The impact, we don’t want it just to stay in Colorado. It needs to go across the country, across the globe, and we hope that we can do this.”
Leading up to and following the festival, The Latinx House will be popping up around the Roaring Fork Valley for a summer series of events, which will kick off alongside the Hotel Jerome's Epicurean Passport program during the Aspen Food & Wine Festival. It will also include a Fourth of July celebration at the Aspen Art Museum and a booth at the Carbondale Farmers Market on Aug. 16. Ramirez said that she hopes the festival will expand to have events year-round.
“This festival will be beautiful and strong and impactful, not because of what we do at The Latinx House, but what we do together as a community,” Ramirez said.
More information about event details and ticket prices will be announced in days to come.